Scarves are everywhere this season, and Anita Rani's artfully draped Burberry design gave her oversized suit a fresh spin

She looked understated and chic at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Anita Rani attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on 23 February 2026
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

I like to treat celebrity fashion show arrivals like the prequel to the main event. Even though I'm focused on finding out what trends will eventually be finding their way to the high street, attending famous faces often delivers plenty of inspiration too.

One of the most anticipated shows of London Fashion Week is always British clothing brand Burberry, and the celebrity FROW (front row) did not disappoint. Dressed head to toe in Burberry (of course), Anita Rani wore an oversized blazer with matching tailored trousers that puddled at her designer shoe.

Anita Rani attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on 23 February 2026

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Recreate Anita Rani's Heritage-Chic Look

With a tanned leather hobo bag and some black platform heels, Anita’s feminine take on heritage-inspired power dressing is ideal for the start of spring.

Dressed by celebrity stylist, Kristian Parmer, Anita’s oversized tailoring is wearable for multiple occasions, from the boardroom to an early spring wedding. There is a lot of mileage to be had from tailoring. And of course, you can separate your jacket and trousers to create multiple looks, including some rather chic jeans and blazer outfits.

Offering a very slouchy fit, the pooled hem of her trousers balances out the relaxed fit across the shoulders and body of the jacket and leans into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 that are still cheering on tailoring for the coming months.

While Anita chose to go sans shirt, there is nothing to stop you slipping on a blouse or t-shirt under your blazer, although you'll want to keep this fairly streamlined to avoid being overwhelmed by fabric.

A chic addition to a spring capsule wardrobe, try it with heels, loafers or a pair of your best white trainers and add a patterned scarf to add colour and personality.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.