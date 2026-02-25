Scarves are everywhere this season, and Anita Rani's artfully draped Burberry design gave her oversized suit a fresh spin
She looked understated and chic at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
I like to treat celebrity fashion show arrivals like the prequel to the main event. Even though I'm focused on finding out what trends will eventually be finding their way to the high street, attending famous faces often delivers plenty of inspiration too.
One of the most anticipated shows of London Fashion Week is always British clothing brand Burberry, and the celebrity FROW (front row) did not disappoint. Dressed head to toe in Burberry (of course), Anita Rani wore an oversized blazer with matching tailored trousers that puddled at her designer shoe.
In coffee-coloured hue, the star opted to wear nothing underneath, to give the suiting a more eveningwear feel, but it was her artfully draped scarf that really inspired me as yet another way to style scarves for spring.
Draping a Burberry giant check fringed cashmere scarf over her shoulder, the presenter made her look instantly recognisable, thanks to the iconic check print. While the scarf was definitely there more for look than warmth, it added interest, print and a more dynamic silhouette to the whole ensemble, and it's a great way of using winter scarves in a more elevated way.
Recreate Anita Rani's Heritage-Chic Look
EXACT MATCH
An iconic, instantly recognisable accessory, this checked design won't date and can be worn nearly all year. Try draping it over the shoulder of a coat or blazer to add a pop of colour and print to a more subdued look.
With a tanned leather hobo bag and some black platform heels, Anita’s feminine take on heritage-inspired power dressing is ideal for the start of spring.
Dressed by celebrity stylist, Kristian Parmer, Anita’s oversized tailoring is wearable for multiple occasions, from the boardroom to an early spring wedding. There is a lot of mileage to be had from tailoring. And of course, you can separate your jacket and trousers to create multiple looks, including some rather chic jeans and blazer outfits.
Offering a very slouchy fit, the pooled hem of her trousers balances out the relaxed fit across the shoulders and body of the jacket and leans into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 that are still cheering on tailoring for the coming months.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While Anita chose to go sans shirt, there is nothing to stop you slipping on a blouse or t-shirt under your blazer, although you'll want to keep this fairly streamlined to avoid being overwhelmed by fabric.
A chic addition to a spring capsule wardrobe, try it with heels, loafers or a pair of your best white trainers and add a patterned scarf to add colour and personality.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.