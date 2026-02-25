Scarves are everywhere this season, and Anita Rani's artfully draped Burberry design gave her oversized suit a fresh spin

I like to treat celebrity fashion show arrivals like the prequel to the main event. Even though I'm focused on finding out what trends will eventually be finding their way to the high street, attending famous faces often delivers plenty of inspiration too.

One of the most anticipated shows of London Fashion Week is always British clothing brand Burberry, and the celebrity FROW (front row) did not disappoint. Dressed head to toe in Burberry (of course), Anita Rani wore an oversized blazer with matching tailored trousers that puddled at her designer shoe.

In coffee-coloured hue, the star opted to wear nothing underneath, to give the suiting a more eveningwear feel, but it was her artfully draped scarf that really inspired me as yet another way to style scarves for spring.

Draping a Burberry giant check fringed cashmere scarf over her shoulder, the presenter made her look instantly recognisable, thanks to the iconic check print. While the scarf was definitely there more for look than warmth, it added interest, print and a more dynamic silhouette to the whole ensemble, and it's a great way of using winter scarves in a more elevated way.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Recreate Anita Rani's Heritage-Chic Look

EXACT MATCH Burberry Giant Check Fringed Cashmere Scarf £435 at Selfridges An iconic, instantly recognisable accessory, this checked design won't date and can be worn nearly all year. Try draping it over the shoulder of a coat or blazer to add a pop of colour and print to a more subdued look. Reiss Ember Herringbone Double-Breasted Blazer Wool-Cotton in Grey £298 at Reiss Crafted from a blend of wool and cotton, this blazer boasts a classic herringbone weave that gives it a heritage-inspired feel. It's double-breasted and will work over a t-shirt or blouse for a polished finish. Reformation Gisele Low Rise Pant £198 at Reformation These tailored trousers have an elevated slim fit and long straight legs, delivering a look very similar to Anita's. This makes them ideal to wear with oversized blazers to balance out the proportions for a balanced silhouette. M&S Relaxed Tailored Single-Breasted Blazer £50 at M&S This affordable M&S blazer is designed in a relaxed fit that gives it a looser silhouette than your classic, office-ready jacket. This makes it ideal for styling in the same way as Anita, as the shape is naturally relaxed. M&S Tailored Relaxed Straight Leg Trousers £30 at M&S These tailored trousers offer an elevated, straight leg shape, ensuring they transition from day to night with ease. Shoppers say they are the 'perfect trousers,' and are 'smart yet comfortable,' as well as 'flattering.' Lipodo Checked Cashmink Scarf £31.07 at Amazon Shoppers say this scarf 'looks far more expensive' than it really is, with its check pattern and fringed detailing giving it a heritage-inspired flair that can add an affordable but luxe-looking touch to any occasion wear or casual looks, no matter the season.

With a tanned leather hobo bag and some black platform heels, Anita’s feminine take on heritage-inspired power dressing is ideal for the start of spring.

Dressed by celebrity stylist, Kristian Parmer, Anita’s oversized tailoring is wearable for multiple occasions, from the boardroom to an early spring wedding. There is a lot of mileage to be had from tailoring. And of course, you can separate your jacket and trousers to create multiple looks, including some rather chic jeans and blazer outfits.

Offering a very slouchy fit, the pooled hem of her trousers balances out the relaxed fit across the shoulders and body of the jacket and leans into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 that are still cheering on tailoring for the coming months.

While Anita chose to go sans shirt, there is nothing to stop you slipping on a blouse or t-shirt under your blazer, although you'll want to keep this fairly streamlined to avoid being overwhelmed by fabric.

A chic addition to a spring capsule wardrobe, try it with heels, loafers or a pair of your best white trainers and add a patterned scarf to add colour and personality.