Pamela Anderson taps into the biggest coat trend of the season, while her tonal accessories finish the look beautifully
The star's Hollywood glam look keeps the cold at bay
Pamela Anderson proved once again that understated elegance can be just as arresting as full red-carpet glamour when she was spotted stepping out in a head-to-toe look by Salvatore Ferragamo.
The actress was wrapped up against New York's freezing temperatures in a sumptuous scarf-coat from the heritage Italian fashion house. Anderson accessorised her outfit with coordinating gloves, bag and knee-high boots in a rich chocolate brown. If you're looking for brown outfit ideas, Anderson's careful mixing of various tones is a great place to start.
One of the best winter coat trends 2025, the scarf-coat has become a major player in many a winter capsule wardrobe, creating a striking yet effortless silhouette by combining two key winter pieces. Many styles also feature a detachable scarf, allowing the incorporation of the coat into new spring outfit ideas once the weather warms up.
WINTER STYLE, WRAPPED UP
While Anderson's sold-out Salvatore Ferragamo scarf coat would set you back a cool £2730, the good news is that there is a wealth of more affordable styles to choose from.
Toteme led the resurgence of this style in late 2021 with its wool blend coat that featured contrasting blanket stitching for a more relaxed version of the look. Since then, many brands have jumped on board, creating their own takes on this elegant style. We've scoured the high street to bring you some of the best styles out there.
Shop the look
In a classic beige hue, this double-breasted knee-length coat will elevate any look, from your best wide-leg jeans and sweatshirt to date night outfit ideas.
Featuring a playful blanket stitch edging, this double-faced coat is a more relaxed take on the tailored coat trend - team it with jeans for a fresh, smart casual outfit idea.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Anderson's Ferragamo Soft-Bag, DeMellier's New York tote in brown suede is a chic affordable designer handbag that doesn't compromise on style.
Your best knee-high boots will instantly smarten up any outfit, and we love Staud's Wally style. The elegant 55mm heel offers the perfect balance between added height and comfort for everyday wear.
If you're looking for a coat that will work just as well for casual weekends in the park with your best white trainers and jeans as it will worn over a trouser suit, then a classic scarf coat is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
We love how Pamela has teamed hers with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and an old-school silk scarf for an eye-catching look reminiscent of Hollywood glamour days gone by, but offering a contemporary update with subtle references to the key fashion colour trends 2026 with her elegant blend of cappucino wool and chocolate brown hues. One thing's for sure, Pamela Anderson's got style all wrapped up this winter.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.