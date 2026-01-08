Rochelle Humes proves tan leather accessories are the key to elevating cosy outfits this winter
Her knee-high boots and shearling-lined jacket are the warm seasonal pieces we’re shopping for January
It's hard to stay stylish when temperatures are freezing, but a dive into the archives shows that Rochelle Humes has very much nailed late winter styling with ease, and it's the cold-weather outfit formula we'll be leaning on to see us through January with warmth and style.
Leaning into a neutral colour palette and tactile textures, Rochelle stepped out in February 2024 in a cosy co-ord that wouldn't look out of place right now. The grey knitted two-piece consisted of a pencil skirt and a deep V-neck crossover top, with double-breasted, button fastening. Adding a further winter-ready layer, the former popstar slipped on an oversized, tan, snuggly shearling-lined jacket, before finishing her look with a duo of caramel accessories in the form of a Prada handbag and leather boots.
Her Cleo brushed leather shoulder bag by Prada and tan boots made the perfect additions to her elevated style, with the boots neatly sitting just under the hem of her skirt to add warmth to her outfit. Their colour tied in perfectly to her jacket, and Rochelle's 'robing' of the jacket over her shoulders added a polished and elegant finish to the otherwise cosy look.
Shop Rochelle Humes' Cosy Style
Tan accessories are a brilliant addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. This versatile hue styles well with pretty much any colour palette, from elegant neutrals to bold brights, tan helps to ground any look and is always considered to be 'in fashion'. Offering a light and elevated finish, tan shades are universally flattering and add immediate polish, working through every season with ease.
Rochelle's jacket is undoubtedly one of the best winter coats we’ve seen this season, as it marries practical, cosy, shearling textures with a sleek, suede outer, working just as well with jeans or more tailored looks for smart casual outfit ideas.
The warm, shearling texture not only plays into the best winter coat trends for 2025 (that will see you through to the end of the winter season), but also wider seasonal trends for faux fur and shearling. In the midst of January’s cold weather, we’re expecting to see oversized, cosy jackets like Rochelle’s everywhere, and styling a tan jacket with matching, tonal accessories is a sure-fire way to elevate your look, whatever the weather.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
