Cat Deeley’s floaty floral blouse is the comfortable and elevated style to wear with jeans this winter

While January feels like a month in which to cosy up in nothing but our favourite knitwear, Cat Deeley is preemptively looking ahead to spring after she wore a beautiful floral blouse – although if you can't wait for spring, you certainly can embrace the warmer days ahead right now.

Presenting This Morning on Monday, 5 January, she styled a pair of Donna Ida jeans with Farm Rio’s floral print blouse. With a voluminous, airy silhouette, the cream fabric was kept from feeling out of place in the winter months by its muted colour palette. Rich blues, pinks and greens made up a floral print, with a statement collared neckline and billowing sleeves blending a sophisticated look with a more relaxed style.

Complementing the deeper tones of the blouse’s pattern were the Working Girl Minnie wide-leg flared jeans by Donna Ida, in a dark wash; they grounded her outfit, and a pair of tan leather boots offered the perfect finishing touch.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's Elevated Winter Look

EXACT MATCH Farm Rio Floral Print Blouse £255 at Farfetch Cat's stunning blouse is made from 100% cotton, with muted colours creating a floral pattern that feels perfectly wintery across its cream fabric. River Island Blue Denim High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans £52 at River Island With patch pockets, flared legs and a crisp pleat detail at the hem, these River Island jeans are an elevated style that perfectly emulates Cat's look. Boden Skye Smart Knee Boots £239 at Boden The beauty of knee-high boots is that they're easily worn underneath wide-leg and flared jeans like Cat's pair, offering a touch of extra warmth on cold, winter days. River Island Cream Floral Print Blouse £59 at River Island Just as with Cat's blouse, this River Island piece boasts a winter-appropriate floral print that brings pops of colour to a sleek, cream fabric. Bold and colourful, it's not overly bright and the deep terracotta accents ground the print beautifully. Mango Wide-Leg Jeans with Pockets £35.99 at Mango The wide-leg design of these jeans is given a directional feel thanks to patch pockets and a crisp pleat running down the front of the leg. Available in sizes 4-26 and in a variety of denim hues, they're a winter staple. Next Tan Brown Leather Forever Comfort Hardware Trim Ankle Boots £68 at Next A block heel and almond toe gives these leather ankle boots a timeless feel, with their warm tone pairing perfectly with denim in the winter months.

Cat’s outfit has reminded us that, while we might lean towards our best cashmere jumpers in the winter, it’s easy to switch up our jeans and jumper outfit formulas with something a little more elevated, while also keeping that comfortable and relaxed edge that we like our everyday, winter outfits to have.

Her jeans are a winter capsule wardrobe staple, with their crisp, almost tailored look making them super versatile. Alongside a floaty blouse and a pair of sleek boots, they can work for any occasion, while styling them with other staples can dress them up or down in endless ways.

Layering a jacket over a look like Cat’s is easy, with sleek, tailored styles not only complementing her outfit’s sophisticated feel but also playing into the best winter coat trends this season.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors