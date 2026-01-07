Cat Deeley’s floaty floral blouse is the comfortable and elevated style to wear with jeans this winter
Who says florals can’t work for winter?
While January feels like a month in which to cosy up in nothing but our favourite knitwear, Cat Deeley is preemptively looking ahead to spring after she wore a beautiful floral blouse – although if you can't wait for spring, you certainly can embrace the warmer days ahead right now.
Presenting This Morning on Monday, 5 January, she styled a pair of Donna Ida jeans with Farm Rio’s floral print blouse. With a voluminous, airy silhouette, the cream fabric was kept from feeling out of place in the winter months by its muted colour palette. Rich blues, pinks and greens made up a floral print, with a statement collared neckline and billowing sleeves blending a sophisticated look with a more relaxed style.
Complementing the deeper tones of the blouse’s pattern were the Working Girl Minnie wide-leg flared jeans by Donna Ida, in a dark wash; they grounded her outfit, and a pair of tan leather boots offered the perfect finishing touch.
Get Cat Deeley's Elevated Winter Look
EXACT MATCH
Cat's stunning blouse is made from 100% cotton, with muted colours creating a floral pattern that feels perfectly wintery across its cream fabric.
Cat’s outfit has reminded us that, while we might lean towards our best cashmere jumpers in the winter, it’s easy to switch up our jeans and jumper outfit formulas with something a little more elevated, while also keeping that comfortable and relaxed edge that we like our everyday, winter outfits to have.
Her jeans are a winter capsule wardrobe staple, with their crisp, almost tailored look making them super versatile. Alongside a floaty blouse and a pair of sleek boots, they can work for any occasion, while styling them with other staples can dress them up or down in endless ways.
Layering a jacket over a look like Cat’s is easy, with sleek, tailored styles not only complementing her outfit’s sophisticated feel but also playing into the best winter coat trends this season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
