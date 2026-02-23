Cat Deeley returns to This Morning with the chicest jeans and a nice top outfit formula

Fresh from a week off for half term, Cat Deeley was back on This Morning delivering the fashion inspiration we all needed to get through a gloomy and chilly Monday. Stepping into presenting duties in the epitome of 'jeans and a nice top', Cat looked dazzling in a forest green, paisley print blouse, which she tucked into a pair of black skinny jeans.

Highlighting her curves, Cat added a wide waist belt, with a distinctive metal claw buckle and polished off her bohemian look with a pair of pointed toe, suede boots with tassel ties, which she pulled over the top of her figure-hugging jeans. Adding dainty jewellery, in the form of a slender necklace, the gold hue of which highlighted the distinctive cuffs on the star's boho blouse.

A strong look to kick start the week in, the majority of Cat's outfit is available to buy now on the high street. Her show-stopping blouse is from Farm Rio, a label known for its bold use of print and colour, while her jeans and belt are from British clothing brand, River Island. While Cat's boots are from LK Bennett, which recently went into administration, there is still availability on these wardrobe staple boots at other retailers, and I've found plenty of exact matches and further ideas below.

Cat Deeley spring-ready skinny jeans and blouse combo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

Exact Match FARM RIO Green Tayla Lace Buttoned Puff Sleeve Blouse £240 at Farm Rio Farm Rio is known for its bold prints and this chic paisley design delivers a bohemian feel with a polished edge. The deep cuffs, trimmed shoulders and ballooned sleeves give this blouse a high-end finish. Exact Match River Island Black Molly Mid Rise Sculpt Skinny Jeans £49 at River Island When it comes to the denim trends 2026, skinny jeans might not be at the forefront of the catwalk, but don't underestimate this capsule wardrobe hero. A staple worth keeping hold off, use it to balance out fuller tops and tucking into boots. M&S Chain Waist Belt £30 at M&S Unfortunately Cat's striking belt is no longer available and the distinctive clasp even though it's a high street buy is quite hard to replicate, but this metal loop and chain design will create similar interest. Exact Match Selfridges Eliza Heeled Suede Ankle Boots Get yourself a pair of LK Bennett boots whilst you still can. Cat Deeley has been spotted wearing the brand's shoes numerous times and she's particularly fond of wearing boots with jeans and trouser looks. I love the added tassel tie detailing. Roman Originals Paisley Print Pleated Blouse £18 at Amazon For a paisley print in an on trend spring green hue, this style steal from Roman gives a longer line, tunic-inspired silhouette that's ideal for styling with a pair of skinny jeans. The relaxed fit will be great for warmer weather. Mint Velvet Green Floral Print Tie Neck Blouse £38 (was £89) at Mint Velvet This tie neck blouse is selling fast, and now in the sale it's a great price too. In a combination colour palette of navy and green this design will work with both indigo and black jeans, making it a truly versatile buy.

A stylish top to wear with jeans is a wardrobe staple, and with good reason. As Cat shows, this easy-to-put-together look feels stylish and put together, but is also crafted from spring capsule wardrobe staples, meaning it's one you can turn to again and again.

A pair of the best skinny jeans makes an excellent building block to spring blouses, particularly if you're looking at more voluminous, boho shapes, as the slender fit of the bottoms balances out fuller and floatier blouses. Highlighting her waist, Cat used a statement belt as her key outfit accessory, meaning she could not only help to balance her top and lower half, but also negate the need for any bold jewellery, as the belt makes a striking impact.

Polishing off this smart but personality-filled look with a pair of suede boots, Cat flags the versatility of a pair of skinny jeans, as they tuck neatly into a pair of the best knee-high boots, as well as working effortlessly with flats, heels and trainers. The pointed toe helps to lengthen Cat's legs even further, which in turn also balances out the more voluminous blouse.

The chic paisley print and deep forest colouring, with rose gold trims pops beautifully against the black and feels like the perfect palette for edging out of winter and into a warmer, sunnier spring.

