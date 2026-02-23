Cat Deeley returns to This Morning with the chicest jeans and a nice top outfit formula

Fresh from a week off for half term, Cat Deeley was back on This Morning delivering the fashion inspiration we all needed to get through a gloomy and chilly Monday. Stepping into presenting duties in the epitome of 'jeans and a nice top', Cat looked dazzling in a forest green, paisley print blouse, which she tucked into a pair of black skinny jeans.

Highlighting her curves, Cat added a wide waist belt, with a distinctive metal claw buckle and polished off her bohemian look with a pair of pointed toe, suede boots with tassel ties, which she pulled over the top of her figure-hugging jeans. Adding dainty jewellery, in the form of a slender necklace, the gold hue of which highlighted the distinctive cuffs on the star's boho blouse.

Cat Deeley spring-ready skinny jeans and blouse combo

Get the look

A stylish top to wear with jeans is a wardrobe staple, and with good reason. As Cat shows, this easy-to-put-together look feels stylish and put together, but is also crafted from spring capsule wardrobe staples, meaning it's one you can turn to again and again.

A pair of the best skinny jeans makes an excellent building block to spring blouses, particularly if you're looking at more voluminous, boho shapes, as the slender fit of the bottoms balances out fuller and floatier blouses. Highlighting her waist, Cat used a statement belt as her key outfit accessory, meaning she could not only help to balance her top and lower half, but also negate the need for any bold jewellery, as the belt makes a striking impact.

Polishing off this smart but personality-filled look with a pair of suede boots, Cat flags the versatility of a pair of skinny jeans, as they tuck neatly into a pair of the best knee-high boots, as well as working effortlessly with flats, heels and trainers. The pointed toe helps to lengthen Cat's legs even further, which in turn also balances out the more voluminous blouse.

The chic paisley print and deep forest colouring, with rose gold trims pops beautifully against the black and feels like the perfect palette for edging out of winter and into a warmer, sunnier spring.

