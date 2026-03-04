Exclusive: Cat Deeley revealed as new face of FRASERS – her 100-piece edit is a reflection of her timeless style

Is there anything better than two great British fashion icons coming together? Rebranding as FRASERS (formerly House of Fraser), the much-loved British department store has paired up with our favourite morning TV presenter, Cat Deeley, to kick-start the spring season, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Inviting the This Morning presenter to curate an edit of 100 pieces, spanning womenswear, footwear, accessories, kids, home and beauty, Cat is fronting the brand’s spring 2026 campaign (which officially launches on Monday, 9th March).

The fact that Cat is beamed into our front rooms daily makes her a strong choice for the brand. But it's actually her long-standing history with FRASERS that means this collaboration is almost poetic. As I talk to Cat about the edit, she lights up, not just about the project, but over what FRASERS means to her, and you can see this is a style collaboration packed with nostalgia, too.

(Image credit: FRASERS)

'My mum and I would go shopping (on a weekend). And we would always end up in FRASERS, because there's something for everyone. I was little at the time I was probably; about eight, 10 maybe. And so we'd have a potter around... then we'd stop for a coffee and we'd share a Danish pastry in the cafe... I remember going to the cosmetic counters and everyone in the room looked so glamorous and they'd let me have a spritz of perfume, like Dune (by Dior) or Coco Chanel, or something like that, and I felt really fancy, really bouji.'

And it's that sense of FRASERS being not just part of Cat's present, but part of her history that makes this all the more poignant. Whittling down her edit to 100 pieces was no easy task, but Cat had some very straightforward criteria to follow:

'It was difficult, but the essential thing was, would I love it? Would the boys love it? Would it be in our home? It's exactly the same way as anyone else would shop... The criteria tends to be my life. Is it going to be practical?'

(Image credit: FRASERS)

Standouts from the edit include Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Mulberry, Anine Bing, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Jo Malone.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And when it comes to her favourite looks? Well, that's easy for the TV presenter:

'I love the Barbour trench, which is just gorgeous. I love that hair tucked in, collar popped moment, which kind of makes you look like you've considered something, or you've put something together when you really haven't; you've probably got dirty hair and your pyjamas on underneath.' Cat chuckles.

Could this woman be any more a woman of the people?

'There are some beautiful Ganni boots; they're cool, they're like a biker boot, but brown and I feel like you could wear them with a slinky skirt and a lovely big jumper. Or you could put them on over a pair of jeans or whatever. It has been raining, so anywhere I have to park and walk to somewhere, I want something comfortable and something that doesn't matter if I walk in puddles.' (We hear you, Cat).

'And, Anine Bing, love her stuff. I met her when I lived in LA. She's a Swedish girl with the most impeccable style. She used to actually be a musician, and her style is quite simple and classic with a bit of a rock and roll edge. Everything is beautifully made, lovely colours, that all go together, if you've got pieces in your wardrobe from her you almost don't have to think about it...'

(Image credit: FRASERS)

Looking at the sensational campaign imagery (peppered throughout) and speaking to Cat, the vision of a capsule wardrobe that is timelessly elegant, but still contemporary, feels like the very ideal that underpins Cat's choices.

Stories without words, the images invite us all to step into a warm and homely spring season, and while the shots are glossy, they're completely accessible.

'It's kind of a celebration of where I am in my life, and I just like the feeling of it. It started right from where I was a little girl with my mum, and then it just kind of travels through my life a little bit, and it's still going.'

FRASERS really has been a constant in Cat's world, and now that they're working together, it feels like a privilege that they have invited us all along for the ride.

(Image credit: FRASERS)

As someone who writes an awful lot about Cat, it feels weird to be chatting to the woman herself about her style choices, but I'm pleasantly surprised to hear that the Cat Deeley aesthetic we have come to know and love is all entirely her.

Cat doesn't use a stylist, 'I'd love to say that it's really complicated and put together, but I just do it myself. I send pictures of what I want to call in, and then I just decide on the day. Because it depends on what we've got to do. So for instance, if we're in a hammock, or meeting the Prime Minister or if there are 11 puppies in the studio...'

(All in a day's work, right?)

'I've always loved fashion, and I was always encouraged to have an opinion (on what I wear) right from when I was a little girl. My taste is incredibly eclectic, and it comes from everywhere, but what I like about doing it myself is that no one knows on a day how you're feeling better than you, so if it interests you, which it does me... It's fun.'

And when it comes to influences, Cat draws inspiration from all kinds of places:

'It depends on the weather, and it also can be a little bit of what I've been watching, or looking at, or magazines I've been reading. At the moment, very, very heavily into Love Story/Camelot/JFK/Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.'

And as much as magazines write about Cat, she loves to pore over all kinds of titles for inspiration, too.

'It's definitely a bit of a chicken and egg, though, because I definitely use magazines for my inspiration too, or I'll be like, right, I want a pair of really great ballet flats, and I'll flip, and someone will go, there's a pair here that are £27.99, and I'm like, brilliant. So it's all part of the food chain, I love it.'

'I use magazines to help me, essentially, as a bit of a directory as well. I think it's really important that we're lucky enough to get to go on there every morning in people's living rooms, and I quite like the idea that someone can see something (that I'm wearing) and go, ''Oh, I quite like that'' and go and buy it, I think that's quite important actually.'

(Image credit: FRASERS)

It's always strange to speak to people 'from the telly', but if I had to sum Cat up, apart from being warm, friendly and the sort of person that makes you feel instantly relaxed, she comes across as simply happy. Discussing style confidence in her 40s compared to her 20s, Cat explains:

'I think I just feel more comfortable being in my own skin more than I did then. I think that clothes, home food, friends, family, holidays. It's all encompassing actually. I think that clothes are just an expression of who you are, too. And I definitely feel I know what suits me, I know what works for my life... I also want something to empower me in that moment.'

And like all of us, that empowerment looks different depending on the task at hand. It's about the outfits that enhance or work for that period of time.

'That could also mean if I've got a six-hour plane ride to do, and then I get off, and the next morning I wake up at five to go to This Morning, then that's a great tracksuit. Not everything is high fashion at all times, but I've got things that definitely function for me that make my life easier, so yeah, I would say I am more comfortable in my own skin.'

And like Cat's busy life, her edit is built for every life moment. Covering special occasions and everyday style as well as elegant homeware and gorgeous beauty products, and as a mum of two, you know that the kids’ selection is going to be both stylish and practical.

(Image credit: FRASERS)

But what of the star's must-have staples?

'There's always a trench, I love a white shirt and a great pair of jeans'

These are items we see Cat in regularly, and as she has gotten to know her style better, it's become all about smart and easy curation that lasts.

'I think as you get older, you don't buy as much, you know what works for you, so your wardrobe tends to become more capsule anyway.'

And that influence is evident throughout Cat Deeley's 100-piece edit for FRASERS. A masterclass in effortless styling, versatility and functional clothing that will make you feel and look good too, because Cat is right, why shouldn’t these things all simultaneously exist?

Cat Deeley's 100-piece edit with FRASERS launches on Monday 9th March.