Cat Deeley proves lace and knitwear work seamlessly together for transitional spring dressing

Cat Deeley has found the perfect outfit formula for transitional weather, playfully blending textures, creating a cosy but refreshing style. Recently announced as the face of the FRASERS spring 2026 campaign, Cat stepped out to present this morning in a trending lace skirt and cosy rollneck knit.

Her Mint Velvet cream lace midi skirt is bang on-trend, and we have seen a host of romantic lace pieces trickle out onto the high street in recent weeks. But while lace can feel like a warm-weather fabric, Cat gave it a wintery makeover by pairing it with a chunky wool jumper and a pair of sold-out LK Bennett boots.

The slightly oversized sweater complemented the feminine swish of the lacy skirt, and while Cat's boots and knitwear are no longer available, we've selected the closest matches we can find to help you recreate this spring-ready attire.

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's Spring-Ready Style

EXACT MATCH Mint Velvet Cream Lace Midi Skirt £120 at Mint Velvet With floaty pleats creating tons of movement, this skirt hangs beautifully. It's full of texture, too, with a short lining; the bottom is sheer, making it ideal for high summer with sandals, or now with your best knee-high boots. Chinti & Parker Relaxed Wool Rich Roll Neck Jumper £95 at John Lewis A cosy roll neck and relaxed silhouette make this Chinti & Parker jumper a great alternative to Cat's sold out style. It is finely knitted from a blend of wool and cashmere for a soft and luxe touch, too. Dune London Sanna Square Toe Smart Knee High Boots £179 at Very Cat's LK Bennett boots might be made from smooth, tan leather but this suede pair from Dune London are a great alternative with their warm tone, knee high silhouette and snaffle detail at the ankle creating a very similar style. M&S Jersey Lace Midi Column Skirt £40 at M&S This lace midi skirt is fully lined, so you get the trending texture without any skin on show. It boasts an elongating column shape, and its straight silhouette is ideal for teaming with oversized knitwear. Zara Wool High Neck Jumper £49.99 at Zara This cosy, high neck jumper is made from a blend of 30% wool for added warmth, with its versatile, relaxed fit making it a staple you can style all year round, whether with jeans and boots or, like Cat, with skirts for a spring style. Next Chocolate Brown Forever Comfort Knee High Boots £68 at Next Shoppers say these boots, which look strikingly similar to Cat's thanks to their snaffle detail, high stiletto heel and sleek shape, are "Surprisingly comfortable and look stunning on."

We can’t wait to fully transition into our spring capsule wardrobes and swap our everyday boots out for summer-ready styles, but until then, the best wool jumpers and our favourite knee-highs are still going to be staples for everyday wear.

But rather than wearing them with jeans as we’ve done all winter, switching things up with a lace midi skirt is a great way to inject spring energy into your look. The long hem of a skirt like Cat’s can add just the right amount of coverage and warmth needed at this time of year while still working to satisfy that spring dressing itch.

