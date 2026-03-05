Cat Deeley proves lace and knitwear work seamlessly together for transitional spring dressing
Styled with a pair of knee-high boots, her look balances cosy with warm weather-ready style
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Cat Deeley has found the perfect outfit formula for transitional weather, playfully blending textures, creating a cosy but refreshing style. Recently announced as the face of the FRASERS spring 2026 campaign, Cat stepped out to present this morning in a trending lace skirt and cosy rollneck knit.
Her Mint Velvet cream lace midi skirt is bang on-trend, and we have seen a host of romantic lace pieces trickle out onto the high street in recent weeks. But while lace can feel like a warm-weather fabric, Cat gave it a wintery makeover by pairing it with a chunky wool jumper and a pair of sold-out LK Bennett boots.
The slightly oversized sweater complemented the feminine swish of the lacy skirt, and while Cat's boots and knitwear are no longer available, we've selected the closest matches we can find to help you recreate this spring-ready attire.
Shop Cat's Spring-Ready Style
EXACT MATCH
With floaty pleats creating tons of movement, this skirt hangs beautifully. It's full of texture, too, with a short lining; the bottom is sheer, making it ideal for high summer with sandals, or now with your best knee-high boots.
We can’t wait to fully transition into our spring capsule wardrobes and swap our everyday boots out for summer-ready styles, but until then, the best wool jumpers and our favourite knee-highs are still going to be staples for everyday wear.
But rather than wearing them with jeans as we’ve done all winter, switching things up with a lace midi skirt is a great way to inject spring energy into your look. The long hem of a skirt like Cat’s can add just the right amount of coverage and warmth needed at this time of year while still working to satisfy that spring dressing itch.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.