Carole Middleton relies on this comfy yet elegant shoe style every summer - and we're shopping them now

Now spring has officially sprung, the time has come to start branching out from our favourite boots into other types of footwear. It’s hard to beat your best white trainers for certain occasions but if you want something a little smarter and chicer, Carole Middleton’s go-to style is a no-brainer.

The Princess of Wales’s mum attends plenty of events throughout the warmer months and she regularly reaches for wedges for appearances at Wimbledon in particular. I’ve lost count of the number of times Carole’s stepped out this type of shoe and hers all tend to be very neutral and not overly high.

Shop Wedges Like Carole's

Shop Wedges Like Carole's

This is perfect when you want to be able to wear your espadrilles during the day as well as the evening and still be comfortable. In 2021 Carole stepped out for a day at the tennis in a pair of creamy white wedges that were secured around her ankle with tie straps.

Designs like these feel very ballerina-esque and naturally elegant, which complements flowy dresses and skirts particularly well. Carole styled her wedges with a bold red dress and the more neutral you go with your footwear, the more fun you can have with wearing bright spring/summer fashion colour trends, confident that your look will be balanced overall.

The Princess of Wales’s mother also loves slip-on wedge heels that bridge the gap between espadrilles and traditional court shoe heels. Once again, Carole’s are a warm neutral tan tone and this created a soft contrast between the leather and jute sole.

These shoes were minimal and she wore them twice in one Wimbledon fortnight back in 2018, once with a polka dot print shirt dress and once with a knee-length white frock with Broderie Anglaise cut-outs. The shape of these naturally feels a little more formal, so they’d be gorgeous with a wedding guest outfit or party look.

If you prefer to have a bit more support around your ankle, I would recommend going for yet another variation on Carole Middleton’s go-to summer shoe. Wedges with a buckled ankle strap are a lovely option and she also owns some of these, including a caramel pair she wore to the tennis in 2017 with a floral dress.

With so many different types of wedges in her collection, it’s clear that Carole is a big fan of this footwear style and even though we’ve only just entered spring, there are lots of designs starting to appear on the high-street and online. This is good news if you’ve been umming and ahhing over whether to add a pair to your spring capsule wardrobe to take you through summer too.

I’m personally going to be shopping sooner rather than later to avoid my favourite wedges selling out and who knows whether Carole Middleton could be tempted to pick up another pair for 2026. She’s known for her smart-casual outfits and we’ve only ever seen her wear her wedges with dresses, though jeans and T-shirts would work just as well if you prefer relaxed styling.

