Zara Tindall's comfy wedges, sunglasses and chic Aspinal bag are a perfect trio to elevate summer outfits

We all have those pieces we rely on and Zara Tindall’s got a dependable trio of accessories that will complement pretty much any summery outfit. She wore a pair of comfy wedges with sunglasses and an Aspinal bag to Wimbledon in 2023 and it’s still inspiring us years later.

Stepping out on Day 10 of that year’s championships, the King’s niece wore a striped midi dress and coordinated her tan accessories to create a put-together feel. They’re the kind of designs that can be mixed and matched with so many different looks and blended raffia and smooth leather textures.

Zara’s Aspinal Camera bag would be indispensable in a spring capsule wardrobe and for summer too, as it’s the perfect size and shape to fit your essentials in without being overly heavy or bulky.

Shop Zara's Accessory Trio

M&S Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals £46 at M&S Elevate your spring/summer footwear with these espadrille wedges, available in both standard and wide fit. They have a high heel with authentic jute detailing and a buckle fastening on the slim ankle strap to ensure a secure fit. Exact Match Aspinal Raffia Camera Crossbody Bag £350 at FarFetch It might be out of stock right now on the Aspinal website, but you can still get hold of Zara's exact camera bag at FarFetch. Featuring the beautiful combination of smooth tan leather and neutral raffia, this will see you all through spring and summer. Le Specs Hey Macarena Sunglasses £64.78 at Amazon Featuring a water-repellent polyamide construction, this pair of Le Specs sunglasses have tinted lenses with a polarised filter. They help guard against reflection and glare, and have a classic round lens shape. Dune Littleton Tan Low Wedges £79 at Dune Not everyone loves high wedges and the Littleton design from Dune is lower and great for wearing day-to-day. They're made from soft leather and come in three different colours, including tan. The raffia flatform sole is lightweight and summery. Style Match Aspinal Camera Woven Leather Bag £350 at Aspinal Aspinal also makes the same style of bag in various other colours - including this tan tone. You still get some texture thanks to the woven leather design and it's the perfect size for fitting your essentials without being bulky. Sézane Penelope Sunglasses £130 at Sézane The frames on these gorgeous sunnies are crafted from Italian acetate and include anti-UV lenses for optimal sun protection. You can get them in a range of different shades and the yellow tortoishell reminded me of Zara's glasses.

She wore it draped over one shoulder for her day at the tennis, though it can also be carried crossbody to leave you fully handsfree. The raffia detailing tied in with the jute on her wedges, adding even more cohesion.

The royals regularly reach for espadrille wedges in the warmer months as they provide elevation without compromising on comfort like you often have to with delicate stilettos. This makes them an especially great choice when you’re going to be outdoors walking across grass and the woven jute is inherently summery and a little more casual.

The leather straps running over Zara Tindall’s feet and around her ankle helped to keep her shoes secure and I’d recommend going for styles with buckles instead of tie-up designs if you want to be sure of this. They’re also just a bit more fuss-free, as once you’ve got them tightened you generally won’t need to adjust them throughout the day.

Zara’s choice of tan accessories was a clever way to warm up the black and white pinstripes on her shirtdress too. Neutral bags and shoes are simplest to style and whilst black can look a bit stark against pastels or bright colours, tan is a softer alternative.

It’ll complement the spring/summer fashion colour trends and also looks wonderful with the palest hues like white or cream. Imagine Zara Tindall’s crossbody bag and wedges with a classic little white dress? This would look so beautiful and we can’t forget the final item in her reliable summer trio - sunglasses.

They fulfil a practical function, of course, but it’s amazing how much of a difference shades can make style-wise too.

Princess Anne’s daughter owns several pairs and at Wimbledon in 2023 she went for round ones with almost transparent tortoiseshell frames. The lenses were brown and so they worked well with her shoes and bag and brought the whole look together.

Zara's entire look demonstrates just how important accessories truly are and her crossbody bag, wedges and sunnies are something that could go with a smart ensemble like this as well as with jeans and a T-shirt. The combinations are endless and that’s the benefit of going for timeless designs and pared-back colours like she does.

