Jump to category:
Back To Top

We're so ready for warmer weather after seeing Zara Tindall's Australian shopping trip outfit

Last year during the Magic Millions Carnival she browsed the shops wearing an easy breezy dress and bag combination

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Zara Tindall laughs as she attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

Spring can’t come fast enough right now and instead of worrying about what to wear in the snow, I’d much rather be thinking about outfits for the upcoming season. This might have been influenced by seeing Zara Tindall’s latest trip too, as she’s once again jetted off to the sunshine of Australia’s Gold Coast for the Magic Millions Carnival.

We’ve only seen a few outfits so far, but looking back at her style last year there’s one that sticks out. The King’s niece enjoyed a shopping trip at Pacific Fair wearing a Scanlan Theodore midi dress and Aspinal bag.

Anyone who’s skeptical about reports of the careful planning that goes into each royal outfit only needs to look at Zara’s choice of brands here. Scanlan Theodore is Australian-founded and Aspinal is British and known for its high-quality accessories.

Shop Dresses Like Zara's

Shop Her Bag

The dress had a rounded neckline, puffed sleeves and delicate pleats in the skirt that led down into a frill. Unusually for the royals, Zara Tindall went for a dress that featured a back cut-out and it had a tie detail in the middle that she secured in a bow.

In the hot Australian weather this was a great design feature, and the higher neckline helped to balance it out. The blue and white floral pattern brought dimension and whilst botanical prints aren’t revolutionary, they’re beautiful and easy to style.

The cerulean blue base shade of the royal’s 2025 dress is also coincidentally one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. For accessories you could go with pretty much any neutral hue with a blue and white floral dress like Zara’s, but I think white or tan pair the best and she chose her beloved Aspinal Camera ‘A’ Bag.

Zara Tindall on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

This exact style isn’t available anymore, though the brand still makes the Camera Bag in tan pebbled leather without the A. If anything, I think this makes it more versatile and a crossbody handbag is perfect for when you’re out and about, like Zara was at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre.

They’re roomy enough for your essentials without being bulky and they mean you can be completely hands-free. Crossbody bags also feel a little more relaxed than top-handle or clutches, which are staples in the Princess of Wales’s handbag collection.

Zara Tindall’s shopping trip ensemble was completed with square-lens sunglasses, some dainty hoop earrings and tan sandals. She looked put-together and comfortable in the Australian heat and something like this is not only easy to recreate ourselves when spring finally arrives, but also not so summery that you’d pretty much need to be on holiday to wear it.

It’s also a little more casual than the floral dress and heeled espadrilles she wore during this year’s Magic Millions Carnival. Zara and her husband Mike are Magic Millions Ambassadors and the carnival has a programme of different events including racing and entertainment.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top