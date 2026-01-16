We're so ready for warmer weather after seeing Zara Tindall's Australian shopping trip outfit

Spring can’t come fast enough right now and instead of worrying about what to wear in the snow, I’d much rather be thinking about outfits for the upcoming season. This might have been influenced by seeing Zara Tindall’s latest trip too, as she’s once again jetted off to the sunshine of Australia’s Gold Coast for the Magic Millions Carnival.

We’ve only seen a few outfits so far, but looking back at her style last year there’s one that sticks out. The King’s niece enjoyed a shopping trip at Pacific Fair wearing a Scanlan Theodore midi dress and Aspinal bag.

Anyone who’s skeptical about reports of the careful planning that goes into each royal outfit only needs to look at Zara’s choice of brands here. Scanlan Theodore is Australian-founded and Aspinal is British and known for its high-quality accessories.

Aspiga Emmeline Cotton Maxi Dress £90$149 (was £150$247) at Aspiga Made from 100% organic cotton, this maxi dress screams sunshine and has full-length sleeves and a tiered skirt. The waistband is shirred at the back and there are pretty frills on the cuffs and neckline. Pair with sandals and a crossbody bag for an easy outfit. Boden Elena Tiered Cotton Midi Dress £63/$114 (was £126/$190) at Boden Reduced in the sale, this gorgeous tiered midi dress is crafted from breathable cotton and would be perfect as a throw-on spring/summer frock. It's got side-seam pockets and is fit-and-flare, with comfy shirring on the waist. Nobody's Child Puff Sleeve Midi Dress £99/$190 at Nobody's Child Like Zara Tindall's dress, this has a slightly open back but never fear! The cut-out is modest and adjustable and you can definitely still wear a bra with it, or a bikini if you're on holiday. The puffed sleeves are so feminine and it also has an elasticated waist.

Style Match Aspinal Tan Camera Crossbody Bag £325/$620 at Aspinal Zara Tindall owns several Aspinal camera bags including her tan pebble leather one which she's worn loads over the years. Sadly, the 'A' Camera bag is currently available in this colour, though this plain version is very similar and very versatile. Montte Di Jinne Crossbody Bag £41.99/$56.21 at Amazon Available in so many colours, this affordable camera bag is the perfect everyday accessory with room for your essentials. It's made in Italy from leather and has a fabric lining. The gold-toned hardware and tassel bring a touch of glamour to the design. Charles & Keith Charlot Brown Bag £69/$ at Charles & Keith Unlike Zara's bag which has a camera design, this bag has a classic flapover shape. The strap is adjustable so you could wear it crossbody or over your shoulder, and the hardware is gold-toned. If the dark brown shade isn't for you, it also comes in a few other colours.

The dress had a rounded neckline, puffed sleeves and delicate pleats in the skirt that led down into a frill. Unusually for the royals, Zara Tindall went for a dress that featured a back cut-out and it had a tie detail in the middle that she secured in a bow.

In the hot Australian weather this was a great design feature, and the higher neckline helped to balance it out. The blue and white floral pattern brought dimension and whilst botanical prints aren’t revolutionary, they’re beautiful and easy to style.

The cerulean blue base shade of the royal’s 2025 dress is also coincidentally one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. For accessories you could go with pretty much any neutral hue with a blue and white floral dress like Zara’s, but I think white or tan pair the best and she chose her beloved Aspinal Camera ‘A’ Bag.

This exact style isn’t available anymore, though the brand still makes the Camera Bag in tan pebbled leather without the A. If anything, I think this makes it more versatile and a crossbody handbag is perfect for when you’re out and about, like Zara was at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre.

They’re roomy enough for your essentials without being bulky and they mean you can be completely hands-free. Crossbody bags also feel a little more relaxed than top-handle or clutches, which are staples in the Princess of Wales’s handbag collection.

Zara Tindall’s shopping trip ensemble was completed with square-lens sunglasses, some dainty hoop earrings and tan sandals. She looked put-together and comfortable in the Australian heat and something like this is not only easy to recreate ourselves when spring finally arrives, but also not so summery that you’d pretty much need to be on holiday to wear it.

It’s also a little more casual than the floral dress and heeled espadrilles she wore during this year’s Magic Millions Carnival. Zara and her husband Mike are Magic Millions Ambassadors and the carnival has a programme of different events including racing and entertainment.