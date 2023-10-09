32 of Kate Middleton's best handbags from her Mulberry favourites to designer clutches

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Kate Middleton's best handbags, it's hard to pick out just one - or in this case 32 - of her most stylish clutches and shoulder bags. The Princess of Wales truly never fails to impress in the accessory department, with her collection of bags especially, providing some much-needed style inspiration for our capsule wardrobes.

Much like with Kate Middleton's pantsuits and selection of incredible shoes, the mother-of-three certainly has taste, with her favourite handbag brands including iconic fashion houses like Hermès, Chanel and Mulberry. As for her style in general, Kate offers a masterclass in simple but sophisticated dressing, opting for timeless designs, silhouettes and colour coordination in all aspects of her outfits.

So, from Kate Middleton's favourite designer clutches to her go-to mini, leather 'Quiet Luxury' handbags, we've rounded up 32 of her best purse moments from over the years.

Kate Middleton's best handbags

1. DeMellier smooth toffee Nano Montreal

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

A key element of Kate Middleton's wardrobe is colour blocking. The Princess of Wales will often wear a fully monochromatic look, or pick out an accent colour which she will then match her shoes and bag to. During her visit to 'The Street' community hub in November 2022, we saw her demonstrate this very styling trick, matching her DeMellier Nano Montreal handbag to her belt.

2. Blue Mulberry Harlow bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Though you can often catch Kate Middleton carrying a small-handled bag or a clutch, as she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2023, she instead opted for this pale blue Mulberry Harlow. The shoulder bag features a simple gold buckle, envelope-style closure and thin chain strap (which can be worn cross-body), which she paired with a long, blue floral dress.

3. Green Manu Atelier handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Anthony Devlin/Stringer)

One of our favourite and more daring Kate Middleton bag moments came during her visit to Kirkgate Market in January 2023, where Kate wore both a stylish, forest green coat and this rectangular green Manu Atelier bag. It features a small handle and a marbled green effect across the fabric.

4. Burgundy Chanel handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

During her 2022 trip to Boston, Kate oozed chic with the help of this elegant burgundy quilted Chanel bag, completed with a hammered gold handle and the iconic crossed-over 'C' logo. As is customary with Kate's style, the bag perfectly complimented her similarly burgundy pantsuit.

5. Aspinal Of London black Mayfair Midi

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Opting for a slight '90s twist with her look, Kate carried this crocodile-style Mayfair Midi by Aspinal of London during her visit to Copenhagen in 2022, which complimented her staple black trousers and allowed her tomato red double-breasted blazer from Zara to really pop. And, if you have £595 to spare, you can buy Kate Middleton's exact bag from Aspinal of London. If your budget doesn't stretch that far, we've found a perfect £40 alternative on Amazon, too.

6. Ferragamo clutch bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Giving us a matching shoe and bag moment, Kate Middleton wore a pair of white and gold heels with this baguette-style clutch bag by Ferragamo, as she touched down in Jamaica with Prince William in 2022, looking incredible in a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda.

7. Blue Emmy London Natasha Clutch bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

If Kate's style over the years teaches us anything, it's that the mother-of-three loves to coordinate her clutch bags to her coat dresses for royal events and outings - especially this particular Emmy London Natasha clutch. In fact, the last time we counted, she owns at least 12 of these clutches. Here, we can see her sporting a lovely royal blue version of the purse, which matches both her dress and fascinator. These versatile bags are always in stock and come in in a huge range of colourways - shop the full range of clutches at Emmy London.

8. Black Grace Han Love Letter bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you're in the market for a new everyday bag, Princess Catherine's Grace Han Love Letter bag is a true staple, thanks to its simple and timeless shape and expensive-looking gold detailing. Kate wore this bag with a red coat and black trousers during a trip to Swansea, Wales in September 2022.

9. White Mulberry Amberley

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Providing some summer occasionwear inspiration, Kate Middleton paired this gorgeous white Mulberry Amberley with a mint green blazer by Balmain and pleated white skirt for day two of Wimbledon 2023. This is one of the three Mulberry bags Kate Middleton wears on repeat and it never fails to give us major handbag envy. If you're ready to make the investment, you can find her white Mulberry Amberley at Selfridges.

10. Black Emmy London Natasha clutch bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A true staple in Kate's wardrobe is this black, Emmy London Natasha clutch bag. As mentioned, she owns this very purse in at least 12 shades but the black is the one we've seen her wear most often. The Natasha clutch is available in so many shades to match any outfit so it's little wonder the design is one of Catherine's old reliables.

11. Polène Paris Numéro Sept Mini bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Along with her go-to Mulberry bags, Kate is also a fan of Polene Paris handbags, particularly this Numéro Sept Mini - complete with gold detailing on the handles and clasp. She carried this satchel-style bag during her visit to the University of Glasgow in May 2022, complimenting the blue tones of her super chic outfit.

12. Elie Saab Abat-Jour metallic and leather clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool)

One key takeaway from Kate's style is that a metallic or glittery bag is never amiss during an event or formal occasion. During King Charles III's coronation garden party, for instance, Kate matched the metallic beading of her dress with this Elie Saab Abat-Jour clutch, creating a glamorous and cohesive look.

13. Blue Lulu Guinness Hayworth clutch bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Embodying all things grace and elegance, Kate wore a pale blue silk gown during her trip to Nassau in March 2022, which she matched with a layered Van Cleef necklace and the oval Hayworth Lulu Guinness clutch. The bag features an identical pastel blue tone to her dress, with a silver clasp closure.

14. Green Jimmy Choo Palace clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Kate is also a big fan of Jimmy Choo, for both her bags and footwear. During her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in November 2022, she paired the green, crocodile textured Jimmy Choo Palace clutch with a similar forest green coat with a cinching belt detail for the ultimate cosy winter look.

15. Cream Mini Holly Tusting bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Offering us another coordinated blazer and bag moment, Kate wore the Mini Holly Tusting handbag during a visit to RAF Brize Norton, in September 2021. The bag itself, features more of a rounded shape compared to Kate's preferred clutch bags but perfectly complimented her cream, tailored blazer. This look is the ultimate inspiration for lovers of minimalist smart-casual attire, thanks to the white top and black trouser pairing underneath.

16.Forest green Mulberry Amberley

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Once again proving her love of Mulberry, Kate paired the green Amberley Satchel with a green and navy tartan coat whilst visiting the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, in January 2023. This bag, with its minimalistic design and stylish colourways, is the perfect wardrobe essential, especially for autumn/winter.

17. Burgundy Mulberry Bayswater clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Whilst visiting St. Davids Cathedral in September 2023, Kate paired a fully burgundy ensemble with the Mulberry Bayswater clutch in a gorgeous deep maroon shade, perfectly complimenting her look worn to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

18. Blue scallop Emmy London clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Steering away from her go-to Natasha clutch by Emmy London, The Princess of Wales carried this statement, scalloped Emmy London royal blue clutch bag during her and Prince Wiliam's 2022 tour of Belize. Naturally, the bag perfectly matched her royal blue lace co-ord and sapphire jewellery.

19. Navy quilted Jaeger clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool)

Another designer name beloved by Kate is Jaeger. Whilst visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in November 2022, we saw her carry a stylish, quilted Jaeger clutch aptly named the 'Kate'. The timeless navy blue piece effortlessly elevated her polka dot dress and camel coat combo.

20. Chanel quilted leather clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

In June 2023, Kate Middleton stepped out to attend the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery wearing a timeless black and white ensemble. While the pleated skirt was white, the tweed blazer featured accents of black, which Kate mirrored with her accessories, choosing a classic quilted Chanel wallet-on-chain bag worn as a clutch.

21. Orange Dayne Taylor woven bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Straying from her usual muted styles, Kate rocked one of the biggest 2023 colour fashion trends with this woven, orange wooden handle Dayne Taylor handbag with a white pantsuit and matching orange blouse during her royal tour of the Bahamas back in March 2022. We're truly obsessed with this colour pairing as the white trousers and blazer really make the tangerine hue to pop.

22. Crocodile Burgundy clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Opting for another, fully monochromatic look, Kate embraced the festive maroon hue for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, wearing a coat dress, matching gloves and heels, accessorised with a crocodile-style clutch bag in a deep burgundy hue.

23. Pink Emmy London Natasha clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

Embracing the spring, Kate wore this pink floral maxi dress by Rixo with an identical candy coloured Emmy London Natasha clutch as she and Prince William stepped out during their 2022 visit to The Bahamas. Kate accessorised with a pair of Finlay and Co sunglasses and her go-to Castaner espadrille wedges.

24. Black Alexander McQueen Wicca Satchel

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Alexander McQueen is another firm favourite of Kate both clothing and accessory-wise. Over the years we've seen her wear a multitude of gowns from the fashion house- including her white, one-shoulder 2023 BAFTAs dress -as well as variations of this black Wicca Mini Satchel.

25. Alexander McQueen Butterfly Box Clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Speaking of Alexander McQueen, Kate paired her caped State Banquet dress on November 2022, with a pearly oval clutch, with a silver clasp closure. The white satin Butterfly Box Clutch perfectly complimented her pearl earrings, tiara and bracelet - and while it doesn't look as though it will hold all your handbag essentials, it's a lovely addition to her look.

26. Black Smythson Panama tote

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When it comes to larger bags, especially for travel, Kate opts for tote-shapes - like this Smythson bag. The Panama East West Zip Tote is another perfect example of a 'Quiet Luxury' bag thanks to its simple and minimalist design. We've seen her carry this particular bag on numerous occasions, likely thanks to its versatility and convenient size.

27. Powder blue Emmy London Natasha clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Picking out the darker blue hues in her patterned dress, Kate accessorised this look - from her visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire - with a blue suede, Emmy London Natasha clutch bag, which stood out against her periwinkle blue, tailored coat, adding a pair of Emmy London heels into the mix, too.

28. Strathberry Multrees wallet

(Image credit: Getty Images: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Taking inspiration from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's style - who frequently wore polka dot gowns - Kate paired this high-neck dress with a simple, cream clutch for the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in June 2023. The cream Strathberry Multrees piece perfectly offset the business of the polka dots and matched her layered pearl bracelet.

29. White quilted Massimo bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Perfecting 'business casual' attire, Kate paired a quilted Massimo bag with an off-white blazer and some black tailored trousers for an outing in London (June 2022). She opted for minimal jewellery, allowing the textured bag to be the focal point of her outfit. This simple yet elegant look is ideal for building your work capsule wardrobe around, as it's made out of timeless basics.

30. Emerald Emmy London Natasha clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Teal is definitely Kate's colour, as she paired this lovely green-blue dress with yet another brushed suede Emmy London Natasha clutch bag. We love how the purse blends into the outfit, allowing her belt and earrings to take centre stage. Emmy London is also one of Kate's favourite heel brands, so you can often see her wearing both a matching shoe and bag combination.

31. Woven Straw Alexander McQueen bag

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang)

Channelling Audrey Hepburn, Kate paired a white and black button-up dress with a straw Alexander McQueen bag, complete with black trimming, whilst enjoying a day of tennis at Wimbledon in 2019. Straw bags in themselves, are very trendy in the summer months and double as both a holiday and occasion bag.

32. Maroon Hermès clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While Kate loves a small, rectangular clutch, this envelope-style Hermes bag is a welcome - and may we say chic - addition to her wardrobe. She wore the designer purse with a bright red, flowy dress by Alexander McQueen and a coral hat at Royal Ascot, in June 2023.