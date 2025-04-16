Kate Middleton’s go-to bag for special occasions is a wedding season essential you’ll bring back time and time again
The Princess of Wales always reaches for the same elegant style of bag for formal events and it works beautifully for weddings.
Wedding season is edging closer and we often focus on finding the best wedding guest dresses and forget that accessories are just as important. An occasionwear look can be taken to new levels of elegance depending on your choice of bag and shoes.
No one knows this better than the royals and when in doubt, we always turn to the Princess of Wales for style inspiration. After all, as the future Queen she’s an expert at dressing for formal events and her go-to bag style for everything from weddings to garden parties is always a clutch.
We can think of plenty of clutches that are amongst Kate’s best handbags ever - particularly her Emmy London suede Natasha clutch. The senior royal owns this design in a huge array of colours, from blush to navy, forest green and pale blue.
Shop Kate's Clutch Bags
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales loves this Natasha suede clutch bag so much she owns it in multiple colours, including this subtle blush tone. It's hand-crafted, has a neutral suede lining and zip pocket and fastens with a secure magnetic popper. It comes with a detachable chain strap so you can wear it in several ways.
Exact Match
The Multrees Chain Wallet will take you effortlessly from daytime to evenings out as it can be worn as a crossbody bag or as a timeless clutch. It's handmade in Spain and has Strathberry's iconic Music Bar. The interior is spacious and has eight card slots and a zipped pocket.
Style Match
The mint green Evesham clutch bag that the Princess of Wales owns is now sadly out of stock, but this pale blue version is also gorgeous to pair with a wedding guest outfit. It has a detachable strap with a chain detail, a barrel shape and a soft suede outside.
Shop Clutch Bags For Wedding Season
Elevate your evening and occasionwear outfits with this clutch bag. It has a beautiful pearl-effect design that brings a glamorous feel and it comes with a detachable gold-toned chain strap. You could use this as a wedding bag too as it's understated but elegant.
Featuring a magnetic closure, removable chain strap and angled silhouette, this metallic clutch is big enough for all your essentials. It's also available in a variety of other colours, including black and silver. With matching metallic shoes and your favourite jewellery, this would be especially superb.
This pretty pastel pink clutch bag would be a stunning finishing touch for any special outfit. It's made from suede and has the feminine knot bow detail across the front. If you want to coordinate your accessories like the Princess often does, then wear this with Phase Eight's matching knot block heels.
It’s a testament to their timelessness that she has invested in so many shades and brings them out year after year. This is what Kate’s clutches generally have in common: they’re actually quite plain.
Although she does have a few embellished clutches in her collection, the ones she wears most to special occasions are generally unadorned and have a flapover style. We’d recommend taking a similar approach when you’re choosing a clutch bag as it’ll make it much easier to style with a variety of different outfits.
Neutral colours like pinky-beige, cream, taupe or even metallics will also work very well with any other shade. This means you don’t have to have an array of different clutches in your collection unless you really want to.
Instead, your carefully selected bag can be re-worn for plenty of weddings, parties and even with fabulous date night outfits without you worrying about colour clashing.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Alternatively, if a particular hue is a big part of your signature style or complements an occasionwear outfit you love wearing, go for a clutch bag in this shade. The Princess of Wales famously loves dressing head-to-toe in one key colour.
We regularly see her stepping out with a clutch bag that coordinates perfectly with her outfit. This includes a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2022 where she wore a gorgeous mint green midi dress with matching court shoe heels and a Hobbs Evesham clutch.
Kate also chooses different Natasha clutches depending on her outfit and in 2023 she attended the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle holding a cream Strathberry clutch for a subtle contrast against her white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress.
Whether you like a matchy-matchy look or not, the Princess of Wales has shown how classic and sophisticated this bag style is for formal events. A clutch feels more polished than a handsfree crossbody bag and is big enough for your essentials without being too bulky.
It’s a bag style you’ll find yourself reaching for year after year - just like the future Queen does. We’re expecting her to attend the Easter Sunday service with her fellow royals this month and wouldn’t be at at surprised if she steps out holding a pared-back clutch bag to tie in with her dress.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Dr Amir Khan reveals the 5 symptoms you should 'never' ignore, no matter how 'vague' they are
Dr Amir Khan, a GP who often appears on ITV's Lorraine, took to Instagram this week to share the symptoms he'll always take a second look at
By Grace Walsh
-
Head to Hobbs for holiday-ready linen and the most elegant summer dresses you’ll find on the high street
Wondering where to shop for a chic summer wardrobe? Hobbs has you covered
By Caroline Parr
-
Kate Middleton declares baker boy hats back for 2025 in new Love Actually-esque outfit
The Princess of Wales's signature style is all about timelessness but that doesn’t mean that she never gets on board with trends.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Forget-me-not blue is the pastel Duchess Sophie always comes back to - it might've overtaken pistachio as our favourite this season
The royals love wearing a range of colours for engagements and visits, but there are a few hues that each of them gravitate towards the most.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince George will start a new school this year and 'smart money' is on Kate and William choosing this one, says royal expert
Prince George only has just over a year left at Lambrook School and Emily Andrews believes there's a top contender for his next one.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Queen Camilla takes note of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots with charming collared number in Rome
If we had to pick the Princess of Wales’s favourite print it would be polka dots and Queen Camilla just emulated her style in Rome.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Don't let white jeans daunt you - Duchess Sophie's recent outfit shows they're just as versatile as blue denim
Blue jeans are a wardrobe must-have for so many of us but white denim has a reputation for being a lot more challenging to style.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Queen Maxima makes olive green look classy in Amsterdam as she wears co-ord that could pass for a jumpsuit
The Queen of the Netherlands went for a full on green outfit that was so impeccably put-together it looked like a one-piece.
By Emma Shacklock
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.
By Emma Shacklock