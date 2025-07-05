'I don't take any of it for granted' - Amal Clooney just shared rare insight into her and George's marriage
The human rights lawyer has touched on how supportive her husband George Clooney is
Amal Clooney has shared a rare insight into her and George Clooney's marriage, detailing his support and how they keep their balance between family time and career commitments.
Amal is a highly accomplished human rights lawyer who found new levels of fame after marrying George, but despite their high-profile status, they keep their marriage rather private.
In a conversation with Charlotte Tilbury for Glamour, Amal, who brought pearls up to date in the most unexpected way during a recent red carpet moment, said, “I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do. So I don’t feel like I have to apologise for it or rein it in.”
"I remember when I became a mum, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, ‘I know you’ve got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I’ve got the kids, don’t worry about it.’"
"I feel so incredibly lucky to share every day with him. And I don’t take any of it for granted. I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them."
George and Amal first announced their engagement in 2014, after reportedly meeting and bonding over their shared interest in campaign work. Their glamorous, Italian wedding – taking place at the Ca’ Farsetti, a palace in Venice – took place on September 27, 2014.
The couple then welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017.
In addition to sharing insights into her personal life with George and the twins, Amal revealed that the family operates a surprising no phones policy at home – and it applies to guests, too.
"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!
"It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange.
"And I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimise any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that."
