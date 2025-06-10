Amal Clooney brought pearls up to date in the most unexpected way for her latest red carpet appearance

She just offered us some pearls of fashion wisdom

Amal Clooney attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
Modern pearls are up there on our list of jewellery trends 2025, and Amal Clooney just showed us how to incorporate them into occasionwear in a way that's not a necklace or pair of earrings.

She joined husband George Clooney at the Tony Awards in New York over the weekend, wearing a white off-shoulder dress by Tamara Ralph that was dripping in draped pearls. The sleeve detailing is particularly dreamy, and when paired with some white Roger Vivier heels and this Mother of Pearl bag by Jimmy Choo, Amal looked even more glowing than usual. And that's saying something!

When it was shown on the runway, this Spring 2025 Couture collection gown had a dramatic ivory silk train to it, so I love that Amal pared things back a bit. If a dress completely covered in pearls can be called pared-back?

Red carpet events might not be part of our everyday life, but there is inspiration to be found in Amal's old-school Hollywood glamour. There are plenty of pearl-embellished picks out there, starting with this knitted midi dress from French clothing brand Sandro.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Shop the look

Sandro pearl embellished dress

Sandro
Pearl Bead Knit Dress

In the perfect lightweight knit fabric for summer, this is such a great dress to style up or down depending on the occasion. Wear it with flats for daytime, or add metallic heels for a birthday party.

Penelope Ivory Dress
Nadine Merabi
Penelope Ivory Dress

It doesn't get much more glamorous than Nadine Merabi's dresses, and this V-neck number is so flattering. There's a reason Claudia Winkleman is a fan of the the brand!

Evadine Pearl Embellished Tulle Dress
Phase Eight
Evadine Pearl Embellished Tulle Dress

How pretty is this tulle dress? It would be a beautiful option for a registry office wedding, but I say don't wait for your wedding day to wear white!

Pearl Embellished Strappy Bridesmaids Dress
Coast
Pearl Embellished Dress

This is a blush pink option if white does feel a bit bridal. It's currently half price, so don't wait for your size to sell out.

Gold Tone Pearl Effect 3 Layer Necklace
Next
Gold Tone Pearl Effect 3 Layer Necklace

Talk about getting three for the price of one. For just £18, this layered necklace is an easy way to work the trend into your everyday uniform.

SATIN-EFFECT PEARL HANDBAG
Zara
Satin-Effect Pearl Handbag

I'm seriously in love with this satin bag, which is £1700 cheaper than Amal's designer style. Bargain!

We don't see Amal out and about as often as we'd like to, but this super glamorous look makes up for it. She decided on a theme and really committed to it, and it paid off. I'm a big fan of her style, and I'd say this has to be one of her all-time best outfits.

It's such a refreshingly modern take on classic pearls, and woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees. She told me: "White pearls on dresses, skirts and tailoring are making a quiet comeback.

"They add a thoughtful layer of texture that feels vintage and feminine. It's a detail that can transform a garment from laid-back to occasion-ready in an instant, and I love to see red-carpet looks such as Amal's bringing this design detail into the spotlight."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

