Amal Clooney brought pearls up to date in the most unexpected way for her latest red carpet appearance

Modern pearls are up there on our list of jewellery trends 2025, and Amal Clooney just showed us how to incorporate them into occasionwear in a way that's not a necklace or pair of earrings.

She joined husband George Clooney at the Tony Awards in New York over the weekend, wearing a white off-shoulder dress by Tamara Ralph that was dripping in draped pearls. The sleeve detailing is particularly dreamy, and when paired with some white Roger Vivier heels and this Mother of Pearl bag by Jimmy Choo, Amal looked even more glowing than usual. And that's saying something!

When it was shown on the runway, this Spring 2025 Couture collection gown had a dramatic ivory silk train to it, so I love that Amal pared things back a bit. If a dress completely covered in pearls can be called pared-back?

Red carpet events might not be part of our everyday life, but there is inspiration to be found in Amal's old-school Hollywood glamour. There are plenty of pearl-embellished picks out there, starting with this knitted midi dress from French clothing brand Sandro.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

We don't see Amal out and about as often as we'd like to, but this super glamorous look makes up for it. She decided on a theme and really committed to it, and it paid off. I'm a big fan of her style, and I'd say this has to be one of her all-time best outfits.

It's such a refreshingly modern take on classic pearls, and woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees. She told me: "White pearls on dresses, skirts and tailoring are making a quiet comeback.

"They add a thoughtful layer of texture that feels vintage and feminine. It's a detail that can transform a garment from laid-back to occasion-ready in an instant, and I love to see red-carpet looks such as Amal's bringing this design detail into the spotlight."