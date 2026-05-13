Sarah Jessica Parker's Primark outfit is proof that high street fashion can look high-end with these simple styling hacks

Sarah Jessica Parker looked relaxed and elegant as she posed for the Primark launch in NYC, and as always, the thing we were most interested in was the style icon's outfit, which, naturally, for the occasion, was all from Primark. Yes, really. The affordable fashion retailer got a Hollywood makeover thanks to SJP's chic styling, as she worked an oversized grey tailored suit, with a simple long line silky cami, pearl necklace and trending spotted scarf.

If you had told us that the outfit was from a runway collection, we wouldn't have batted an eyelid, but it was, in fact, all from the fast fashion retailer, and Sarah Jessica Parker just proved that looking high-end doesn't mean flashing the cash.

So how did she do it? Firstly, SJP stuck to a simple, neutral palette and classic silhouettes. The oversized jacket and relaxed trousers were a very modern fit in a timeless hue, instantly elevating her look. Adding a trending lace-trimmed top, again with a longer hemline, actually lengthened her frame and looked so elegant. Finishing her look with a vintage-inspired polka dot scarf, timeless pearl necklace and simple studs, it's the subtlety that keeps SJP's outfit looking refined, regardless of price tag.

Sarah Jessica Parker gives a luxe spin to high street fashion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look

So, how are we making our affordable buys look like designer pieces this season? Keep it simple. SJP elevated her look by opting for a neutral palette and classic silhouettes. She didn't overcomplicate the look with fussy, statement jewellery and ensured the outfit felt cohesive by keeping to the three colour rule, using grey, white and just the black dots in the print of her scarf as her third hue.

This automatically meant that the outfit looked and felt expensive and well thought through. Her subtle jewellery details, sticking to diamond studs and a simple pearl necklace, ensured an elevated and quiet luxury finish that meant we focused on the styling and not the price tag. A great spring outfit idea, a tailored suit, particularly in a wear-any-season grey, will always have a home in your spring capsule wardrobe too.