Stylish, understated and pairable with any look, no wonder The Devil Wears Prada 2 fans are embracing T-Bar necklaces this season

Since we spotted the stars filming scenes last year, we knew that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was going to have a massive influence on shopping trends this spring. The range of outfits from the characters has been such a treat to pore over, and it seems as though film fans are already keen to emulate the big screen looks, as there are certain items that have flown off the shelves since the movie launched last week.

One of those coveted pieces to send shoppers into a frenzy is the T-Bar necklace. Anne Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs wears an iteration of this timeless gold chain multiple times throughout the film, using it to finish a wide range of looks, and the understated style is already trending.

T-bar necklaces have been adorned by the style set for decades, but there is something about the fuss-free and timeless style that keeps it feeling current for the jewellery trends of 2026, and now that it's had the Hollywood stamp of approval, it seems more popular than ever. The exact necklace from the film is by jewellery designer Jemma Wynne, but don’t panic if this is out of your budget, as there are plenty of affordable options available right now.

Shop the Look

Orelia Dainty T-Bar Knot Detail Pendant Necklace £25 at John Lewis The fine chain and simple pendant on this one look very soft and feminine, which will work with everything from a flouncy blouse to everyday classics like jeans and a t-shirt. Jon Richard Gold Plated Luxe T-Bar Necklace £22.50 (was £30) at Debenhams A shorter length chain like this can be tucked neatly under a buttoned collar for a fresh take on preppy styling. The beauty of the T-Bar is in its timelessness, so you can wear this everyday. Anthropologie Gold-Plated Pearl T-Bar Necklace £58 at Anthropolgie Anne's character Andy often teams her T-bar with a pearl necklace, and this pretty piece ticks off the look with just one hero buy. Ideal for adding a vintage feel to any look. Missoma Chunky T-Bar Chain Necklace £198 at Missoma This necklace from Missoma saw a whopping 867% uplift in popularity since the film's release, and it's easy to see why. The shiny gold design and youthful feel will lift any outfit. Katie Loxton Gold Plated T-Bar Waterproof Necklace £26.99 at M&S This gold-plated accessory promises to be waterproof, so you can wear it all summer long without any worries about colour fade. Delicate with just enough of a striking feel to make it an everyday wear. Next Silver Tone 2 Layer T-Bar Chain Necklace £16 at Next If you prefer silver jewellery, go for this layered number. It will look great over a plain t-shirt or to pep up your LBD, adding a cool and casual feel. The layering look is so chic.

While statement accessories and jumbo jewels can look great, for everyday, simple and understated designs will ensure you get plenty of extra wear from classic earrings and necklaces.

The T-bar is a perfect example and will work with absolutely any outfit and for any occasion. Buy your piece now, and we guarantee you'll be wearing it for years to come.