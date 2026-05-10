Stylish, understated and pairable with any look, no wonder The Devil Wears Prada 2 fans are embracing T-Bar necklaces this season
The big screen looks have already had a massive influence on shoppers
Since we spotted the stars filming scenes last year, we knew that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was going to have a massive influence on shopping trends this spring. The range of outfits from the characters has been such a treat to pore over, and it seems as though film fans are already keen to emulate the big screen looks, as there are certain items that have flown off the shelves since the movie launched last week.
One of those coveted pieces to send shoppers into a frenzy is the T-Bar necklace. Anne Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs wears an iteration of this timeless gold chain multiple times throughout the film, using it to finish a wide range of looks, and the understated style is already trending.
T-bar necklaces have been adorned by the style set for decades, but there is something about the fuss-free and timeless style that keeps it feeling current for the jewellery trends of 2026, and now that it's had the Hollywood stamp of approval, it seems more popular than ever. The exact necklace from the film is by jewellery designer Jemma Wynne, but don’t panic if this is out of your budget, as there are plenty of affordable options available right now.
Shop the Look
While statement accessories and jumbo jewels can look great, for everyday, simple and understated designs will ensure you get plenty of extra wear from classic earrings and necklaces.
The T-bar is a perfect example and will work with absolutely any outfit and for any occasion. Buy your piece now, and we guarantee you'll be wearing it for years to come.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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