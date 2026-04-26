Emily Blunt's red floral nails offer a chic departure from spring's pastels- and we know the exact polish behind it

For a modern and stylish spin on classic spring nails, forgo the pastels altogether and follow Emily Blunt's lead with a dark red manicure, complete with pearl flowers.

While the 2026 nail trends are currently a wash with milky nail polishes and dainty designs, we've just been served the ultimate reminder that red, particularly a deep, maroon-red, is never off limits, even in the springtime. The style memo came at the long-awaited premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, where Emily Blunt paired a stunning Schiaparelli gown with an equally glamorous dark red and pearl flower-adorned manicure. The look offers a bold but timeless departure from all the pastel spring nails we've been bombarded with, while the glamorous floral decals still afford a nod to the season.

Now we know the famous line, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." is threatening to roll off your tongue, but actually, the choice of base colour does make this design feel rather unexpected and very, very chic. And thanks to her long-time manicurist Julie Kandalec, we know the exact polish and method behind it.

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Why Emily Blunt's red floral mani is the stylish look to recreate this spring

Paying homage to that aforementioned and iconic line from the first film, Emily Blunt's red and pearl floral manicure is a true thing of beauty. Not only do the 3D flowers add a touch of glamour and the rich-red colour a high-fashion feel, but the entire look is actually fairly straightforward to recreate at home.

A post shared by Celebrity Manicurist & Educator (@julieknailsnyc) A photo posted by on

Treating us to close-ups of Blunt's red-carpet manicure from the New York premiere on April 20th, as well as a step-by-step guide to achieving it, celebrity Manucurist Julie Kandalec, revealed that it was actually an essie nail polish behind the look.

In an Instagram post detailing Blunt's nails, Kandalec wrote, "Emily Blunt is wearing @essie Gel by Essie in Gala-Vanting - perfect for a standout shade against that insane @schiaparelli gown. And florals? For spring? Of course." The shade does indeed feel very fitting for a film all about the fashion industry, and actually, if you prefer a simpler manicure, you can forgo the pearl flowers altogether, and still be left with a very timeless but also modern spring nail look.

Recreate Emily Blunt's manicure

Exact match essie essie essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Gala-Vanting View at Amazon RRP: $13/£10.99 Described by essie as a maroon red, this rich and slightly moody hue is perfect for making a statement but will also easily complement your entire wardrobe. And, as we know from Emily Blunt's manicure, it also looks very chic with a few pearly accents. Close alternative essie essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Spiked With Style View at Amazon RRP: $13/£10.99 For a similar option, this 'blood red' shade is also very stylish and boasts essie's Gel Couture formula, which affords a more long-wearing finish and gel-like shine. For a touch more red essie essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Paint the Gown Red View at Amazon RRP: $13/£10.99 If you'd prefer more of a red, 'Paint The Gown Red' is also a lovely and very timeless option, and will also look great with floral details.

Along with the exact base colour used to create Blunt's sophisticated, spring-ready manicure, Kandalec also shared a guide to recreating the look yourself:

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