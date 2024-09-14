These timeless essie nail colours offer a chic and luxe-looking mani - for under £10
Our beauty team selects 9 essie nail polishes that rival iconic designer shades and even have celeb-backing...
Whether you're between manicure appointments or just want to curate a collection of staple colours, essie's nail polish range boasts a plethora of elevated hues - many of which rival iconic designer shades for a fraction of the price...
Finding your signature nail colour - the one you fall back on when none of the 2024 nail trends are sparking your interest - is akin to finding your everyday scent. We all want something flattering that can be relied upon for an elevated look, especially when we can't get to the salon. And while famous brands like OPI and the iconic lineup of Chanel nail polish shades often steal the spotlight, there is another name that boasts equally timeless and expensive-looking hues, all for under £10 (compared to, for example, Chanel's £29 price point.)
So, from classic post-box reds to subtle neutral nail tones, we've rounded up nine of the most popular and wearable essie colours to add to your collection and enjoy a luxe look for less...
9 timeless essie nail polishes to add to your collection
As mentioned, essie offers a wide range of colours to suit any season and setting, from timeless reds and burgundy tones to soft nudes and browns. Even Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish can be found among the ranks and will set you back just £8.99 (or £10.99 if you opt for essie's Gel Couture formulas).
If you're a frequent manicure-getter, be it BIAB nails or gels, you'll appreciate the budget-friendly alternative these varnishes offer - especially if you find yourself suddenly in need of flawless talons, without an appointment in sight. So without further ado, these are our beauty team's pick of the most elegant and timeless essie colours to consider...
Writer's pick
RRP: £8.99
A wine-like dark red is one of those nail colours that never goes out of style and always affords an expensive look - especially in the autumn and winter months. Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adores this particular 'Bordeaux' shade and says it offers a very similar look to Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir polish (another of her favourite nail colours.)
RRP: £8.99
A sheer pink is another elegant and versatile option to have in your arsenal and essie's Mademoiselle shade gets our vote. It's clean, minimalistic and universally flattering, not to mention the fact it doubles as a luxe base coat (for your French tip nails and the like) or a standalone colour.
RRP: £8.99
No nail collection is complete without a classic, bright red. This one from essie features a vibrant, orangey undertone that works for all seasons and will never fail to appear effortlessly chic and glossy.
RRP: £8.99
If you're a lover of OPI's Funny Bunny shade (and thus, the trend of Funny Bunny nails) but are looking for a slightly cheaper alternative, essie's Blanc delivers a similarly milky white look, though it is more on the opaque side - making it a great option for the tip of a classic French manicure.
Celebrity-approved
RRP: £8.99
This muted, sheer pink is a favourite of Helen Mirren's and is perhaps one of essie's most iconic shades. It's perfect for year-round wear and offers a very smooth and elegant finish to your nails. Like Mademoiselle, it's also a great base coat option but is especially stylish when worn solo.
RRP: £8.99
Another essie icon, Wicked is a rich, dark brown shade that is perfect for autumn and winter styling. It's chic and will complement all of your outfits, despite being such a bold and dark colour - and looks all the more expensive with a high-shine top coat.
RRP: £8.99
If you're on the hunt for the perfect pastel, essie's Lilacism deserves a look-in. It's bright and playful and delivers a completely seamless colour payoff after just two layers.
RRP: £8.99
For lovers of neutral manicures or anyone seeking the perfect autumnal nail colour, look no further than this cool, taupe brown. It's subtle and creamy and will look so expensive when paired with squoval or almond nails.
RRP: £8.99
When winter eventually rolls around, all we want is a hint of shimmer on our nails and this pearlescent number gets our vote. It's also a great option for fans of 'glazed' and 'frosted' nails, who are looking to achieve a similar icy, iridescent look at home without the fuss of chrome nail powders.
How to apply your essie nail polishes
As with all traditional and timeless nail polishes, we recommend applying either a clear base coat or one of the best nail strengtheners before laying down your colour of choice - and after shaping your nails to the desired length and style, be it almond nails or square.
With essie polishes, we would then suggest applying two to three coats of your chosen shade, to achieve the best colour payoff and a streak-free finish. Follow up with a glossy clear coat, woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adores NAILKIND's Plumping top coat (which is available at Amazon, for £9.95).
