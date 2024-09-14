These timeless essie nail colours offer a chic and luxe-looking mani - for under £10

Whether you're between manicure appointments or just want to curate a collection of staple colours, essie's nail polish range boasts a plethora of elevated hues - many of which rival iconic designer shades for a fraction of the price...

Finding your signature nail colour - the one you fall back on when none of the 2024 nail trends are sparking your interest - is akin to finding your everyday scent. We all want something flattering that can be relied upon for an elevated look, especially when we can't get to the salon. And while famous brands like OPI and the iconic lineup of Chanel nail polish shades often steal the spotlight, there is another name that boasts equally timeless and expensive-looking hues, all for under £10 (compared to, for example, Chanel's £29 price point.)

So, from classic post-box reds to subtle neutral nail tones, we've rounded up nine of the most popular and wearable essie colours to add to your collection and enjoy a luxe look for less...

9 timeless essie nail polishes to add to your collection

As mentioned, essie offers a wide range of colours to suit any season and setting, from timeless reds and burgundy tones to soft nudes and browns. Even Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish can be found among the ranks and will set you back just £8.99 (or £10.99 if you opt for essie's Gel Couture formulas).

If you're a frequent manicure-getter, be it BIAB nails or gels, you'll appreciate the budget-friendly alternative these varnishes offer - especially if you find yourself suddenly in need of flawless talons, without an appointment in sight. So without further ado, these are our beauty team's pick of the most elegant and timeless essie colours to consider...

How to apply your essie nail polishes

As with all traditional and timeless nail polishes, we recommend applying either a clear base coat or one of the best nail strengtheners before laying down your colour of choice - and after shaping your nails to the desired length and style, be it almond nails or square.

With essie polishes, we would then suggest applying two to three coats of your chosen shade, to achieve the best colour payoff and a streak-free finish. Follow up with a glossy clear coat, woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adores NAILKIND's Plumping top coat (which is available at Amazon, for £9.95).