9 timeless nail polish picks for a signature luxe manicure whatever the season
From Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir to Helen Mirren's go-to nude, these timeless nail polishes promise an elevated manicure every time...
Nail trends, like that of the seasons, come and go so quickly but no matter how many vibrant hues or buzzwordy designs enter the fray, certain shades always endure - and these 9 timeless nail polishes are a testament to that...
While the 2024 nail trends have ushered in several stylish looks, including the renaissance of classic French tip nails, they are, by their nature, fleeting. One minute pops of pastel lemon are in, the next we're dusting off our neutral nail polishes. Many of us, therefore, prefer to stick to shades that are known to transcend the seasons and afford an elevated and classic look. This is where the likes of Chanel, OPI and essie come in, as their collections of polishes house some of the most popular and iconic colours on the market.
So, if you're looking to find the lacquer equivalent to a signature scent, or just can't justify multiple salon trips a month - and thus want to build a core collection of reliably stylish hues to rotate - these are the nine classic and unfailing nail polishes to invest in...
9 timeless nail polishes to add to your collection
There are some beauty buys out there whose reputation truly proceeds them. Scents like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 or Chanel's No.5, for instance, are as iconic as they come, and the same can be said of these nail polishes - in the manicure world, anyway...
RRP: £29
Perhaps one of the most iconic nail polish shades in existence, Chanel's Rouge Noir offers a rich, merlot-like burgundy that is perfect for those who favour darker shades and want their talon's to look instantly expensive.
RP: £14.90
This shade is so well-known that it has even inspired its very own nail trend (dubbed Bubble Bath nails) and is one of the most popular sheer nail polishes on the market. The colour sits somewhere between a pastel pink and nude - and offers a buildable coverage that looks so clean and fresh.
RRP: £29
Of course, a list of timless nail polishes would be incomplete without a signature red. This one from Dior is the perfect cherry-tomato-like hue that is as classic as it is wearable.
RRP: £8.99
Not only is this Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish shade but it's also a popular neutral. It's muted, elegant and under £10 - what more could you want for your collection?
RRP: £14.90
Here we have another OPI shade that has spun off into it's own nail trend (Funny Bunny nails, if you're unfamiliar). This polish delivers a wash of sheer, milky white colour to your nails that can either be worn alone - for a luxe, monochromatic look - or used as the tip shade for a French manicure.
RRP: £8.99
A true nail polish icon, essie's Mademoiselle is the perfect cool-toned pastel pink. It's delicate, subtle and ideal for all occasions but especially formal ones.
RRP: £29
Navy nails are very much a timeless look and this shade from Chanel is famous for delivering that deep, sapphire-like finish.
RRP: £8.99
This ultra-dark burgundy is another legendary pick from essie's collection as it delivers a rich, glossy gleam to your nails that is just so - dare we say - high-fashion.
What is a timeless manicure?
Now, this question is a little subjective, but as far as we're concerned a timeless manicure involves a shade that never goes out of style and is either neutral or versatile. A milky white or nude for instance, or darker but no less wearable burgundy. A pop of bright red, like that of a red lipstick, is also a very classic option, as is a glossy black manicure.
Think of it as a colour that will elevate your entire wardrobe, or one you could happily wear in the height of summer right on through to dreary winter. Your choice of nail shape can also contribute to achieving a so-called 'timeless manicure,' with the likes of squoval and almond nails widely considered the chicest and classic styles to opt for.
How to apply your timeless nail polishes?
Like with any manicure, we recommend buffing and shaping your nails with a good quality nail file (like Tweezerman's Glass file, at Look Fantastic), followed by one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then, simply apply two to three coats of your chosen shade, before adding a high-shine clear coat - to ward off chipping - and finishing with a drop of cuticle oil on each nail. Applying cuticle oil regularly, along with the a hand cream, is also a good trick for ensuring your manicure lasts longer.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
