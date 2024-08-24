9 timeless nail polish picks for a signature luxe manicure whatever the season

Nail trends, like that of the seasons, come and go so quickly but no matter how many vibrant hues or buzzwordy designs enter the fray, certain shades always endure - and these 9 timeless nail polishes are a testament to that...

While the 2024 nail trends have ushered in several stylish looks, including the renaissance of classic French tip nails, they are, by their nature, fleeting. One minute pops of pastel lemon are in, the next we're dusting off our neutral nail polishes. Many of us, therefore, prefer to stick to shades that are known to transcend the seasons and afford an elevated and classic look. This is where the likes of Chanel, OPI and essie come in, as their collections of polishes house some of the most popular and iconic colours on the market.

So, if you're looking to find the lacquer equivalent to a signature scent, or just can't justify multiple salon trips a month - and thus want to build a core collection of reliably stylish hues to rotate - these are the nine classic and unfailing nail polishes to invest in...

9 timeless nail polishes to add to your collection

There are some beauty buys out there whose reputation truly proceeds them. Scents like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 or Chanel's No.5, for instance, are as iconic as they come, and the same can be said of these nail polishes - in the manicure world, anyway...

What is a timeless manicure?

Now, this question is a little subjective, but as far as we're concerned a timeless manicure involves a shade that never goes out of style and is either neutral or versatile. A milky white or nude for instance, or darker but no less wearable burgundy. A pop of bright red, like that of a red lipstick, is also a very classic option, as is a glossy black manicure.

Think of it as a colour that will elevate your entire wardrobe, or one you could happily wear in the height of summer right on through to dreary winter. Your choice of nail shape can also contribute to achieving a so-called 'timeless manicure,' with the likes of squoval and almond nails widely considered the chicest and classic styles to opt for.

How to apply your timeless nail polishes?

Like with any manicure, we recommend buffing and shaping your nails with a good quality nail file (like Tweezerman's Glass file, at Look Fantastic), followed by one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then, simply apply two to three coats of your chosen shade, before adding a high-shine clear coat - to ward off chipping - and finishing with a drop of cuticle oil on each nail. Applying cuticle oil regularly, along with the a hand cream, is also a good trick for ensuring your manicure lasts longer.