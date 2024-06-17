The 8 timeless pedicure colours to wear this summer for polished and stylish-looking toes
Though often overshadowed by the manicure, a pedicure can really elevate your look – especially when these luxe hues are involved...
While our fingernails tend to get most of the attention, a wash of glossy nail polish on our toes can be equally as transformative and these pedicure colours, in particular, offer a chic and versatile finish – ideal for every season and setting...
Unlike the 2024 nail trends, which seem to welcome a new must-have colour or stylish update to more classic designs every week, our toenails are often overlooked. It makes sense, what with our feet being covered for the majority of the year, but with sandal season upon us a fresh pedicure is high on our priority list. That said, summer isn't the only time to start looking around for pedicure ideas – after all, you never know when the occasion to wear a strappy shoe might arise.
Whether you prefer to do pedicures at home or in the salon, they're a great way to keep your toes looking neat and polished, while also elevating your look to no end – especially in summer. So, with that in mind, we've rounded up eight pedicure colours that work for all occasions, along with some of our go-to nailcare staples to invest in...
8 versatile and luxe-looking pedicure colours to try this summer and beyond
Unlike manicures, which tend to be more high-maintenance – as many of us have them on show for the entire day, we're more likely to want to change up the colour and design more frequently – we can afford to go simpler with our pedicures, opting for more timeless and understated shades over the season's latest and greatest trends.
Of course, that's not to say that you can't match your toes to your coral nails or playful lemon French tips. This will afford chic cohesion to your attire, especially if you plan to wear sandals. Some may also prefer more vibrant and statement shades on their toes and more minimalistic hues on their fingers to avoid colour clashes, for example.
Whatever your preferences, there's always a need for vetted, interchangeable and fool-proof pedicure colours in your wheelhouse – and we've found eight that perfectly fit the bill...
Our pedicure essentials
RRP: £15
For in-between pedicure appointments or those seeking a barely-there finish, we recommend Manucurist's Active Glow. It provides a stylish, rosy tint to your nails, while its formula of sweet almond oil and AHAs works to smooth and strengthen.
RRP: £14.90
No matter the colour you choose for your pedicure, a glossy top coat is an essential finishing step to help prevent chipping and impart a luxe-looking shine.
Like with a manicure, nailcare is an essential part of the pedicure, regardless of whether you're leaving your nails bare or adding a wash of classic red. Thus, we recommend investing in a good nail file (like OPI's Glass File) as well as one of the best nail strengthened. Cuticle oil is also an important staple that is often overlooked.
1. Bubble Bath pedi
Milky nude nails, or bubble bath nails as they're also known, are very on trend right now. But they're also one of those looks that never goes out of style and that goes with everything. So, much like it's the perfect minimalistic hue for your fingernails, it's also a great (and very chic) pedicure pick. For a real pampering moment, we recommend your at-home pedicure includes a foot scrub like Jo Malone's Vitamin E Scrub.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
2. Burgundy pedicure
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland
A photo posted by harrietwestmoreland on
Despite being a darker hue, burgundy never fails to elevate both your fingers or toes, regardless of the season. In fact, we could wear this expensive-looking nail colour just as easily in late summer as in wintertime.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
3. Classic French tips
A photo posted by paintedbyjools on
While not technically a block colour, a nude or pink and white French tip nail is arguably as classic as it gets, so you simply can't go wrong with this design on your toes.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
4. Ombré pedicure
Ombré nails, like French tips, are a colour combo that never tires and looks so cute and subtle on your toes – especially for the spring and summer months.
5. Cherry red pedi
A post shared by Kelly - KMBeauty🌿
A photo posted by kellykmbeauty on
A pop of signature red is always a failsafe when it comes to a sophisticated-looking pedicure. For styling, we'd recommend pairing this cherry-red hue with black or white sandals and mules.
Recreate the look
RRP: £15
6. Milky chromes
Of course a creamy white and chrome blend was going to feature on this list. As well as being on trend, adding a metallic sheen to an otherwise minimalistic hue is the perfect way to incorporate a bit of subtle glamour to your look.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
7. Glossy black pedicure
Much like a black T-shirt or pair of jeans, a black pedicure is always a classic and stylish option. This style of ultra-glossy polish looks so high-fashion and chic – ideal for all seasons and occasions, but particularly during the autumn and winter months.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
8. Sheer pink pedi
Last but certainly not least, a soft and sheer pink. This "barely-there" hue is an ideal way to refresh and elevate your toenails for every day.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
