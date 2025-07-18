Joanna Lumley’s makeup artist reveals the face powder she swears by for tackling shiny skin, that ‘never looks overdone’

When summer hits, humidity and heat can have the best of us sweating and looking shiny. We're all for glowing and dewy complexions, but keeping makeup in place despite sweat and shine is also a top priority.

So we’re always on the hunt for celebrity-endorsed powders to try – and Joanna Lumley’s makeup artist has come in with a brilliant recommendation. Not only is her pick great for setting makeup and smoothing out skin texture, but she says it's also “brilliant for mature skin” thanks to its skin-loving ingredients and soft-focus finish.

Even better, the powder comes in a handy travel size with its own powder puff that makes it easy to slip into your handbag and reapply throughout the day, to lock your best foundation, serum foundation or tinted moisturiser in place.

Joanna Lumley's shine-busting powder

Speaking to The Telegraph, as per HELLO!, Joanna’s makeup artist Mira Parmar revealed that she always uses By Terry’s Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder 8HA on her clients to give them a smooth and luminous complexion.

“It’s brilliant for mature skin because it offers light, buildable coverage without settling into fine lines,” Mira said. “The pressed powder provides a matte finish, but it’s not drying – something crucial for keeping skin hydrated while still giving that soft-focus look.

“It’s my go-to for a perfected complexion that never looks overdone,” she added.

The hyaluronic acid-infused translucent powder is something woman&home’s Beauty eComm Editor Aleesha Badkar is keen to pick up, with it being a lot more convenient than her current on the go powder set up.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She said, “While I have quite dry and dehydrated skin, a few hours into the day and all the shine is coming out with my makeup pretty much melting off my face, so I swear by carrying around some sort of powder to blot and keep my skin looking satiny smooth throughout the day.

"Unfortunately, I am not organised enough to own any sort of powder mini, so for me it ends up being a powder puff that I have doused in powder before leaving the house and thrown in my bag (not the most hygienic, I know)," she added. "So while I haven't tried this By Terry staple, I may have to take inspiration from Joanna and add one to my repertoire, stat."

While this is a travel-sized product (the full size is a little pricier at £42), shoppers who have bought it have been surprised by how long it takes them to get through the powder as you only need to use a small amount to reap the sweat and shine-banishing properties.