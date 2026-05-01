Confused by make-up and skincare? Sarah Jossel’s Diary of a Beauty Editor shares what actually works (and what doesn’t)

If you've been near a beauty counter recently, you'll know the sheer volume of products available now can be overwhelming. With serums, creams, sprays, oils for anything and everything, understanding what products are right for you can be tricky. Which is why beauty director and The Sunday Times Style contributor Sarah Jossel's new book couldn't have come at a better time.

Suited to women at every stage of life, including women navigating menopause and beyond, Diary of a Beauty Editor: What Works, What Doesn’t – From The Woman Who Really Knows shares what actually works, and maybe even more importantly, what doesn't.

After four years in the making, Jossel said on Instagram: 'If you’ve ever fallen down a 2am Google spiral searching “how do I fix my skin?” - this book is for you. Inside is an unfiltered diary from a beauty editor who’s tried every product, figured out what’s worth the hype, and made the mistakes so you don’t have to'.

Pre-Order now Diary of a Beauty Editor: What Works, What Doesn’t – From The Woman Who Really Knows by Sarah Jossel £20 at Amazon UK RRP: £20 This book is exactly what it says on the tin, a diary from a Beauty Editor that boasts years of experience trialling almost every product on the market and learning from other world-class experts and A-list celebrities. Taking a candid and unfiltered approach, that makes understanding the beauty world easier than ever, Sarah Jossel shares her honest first-hand advice, mistakes and recommendations to make you feel the best in your own skin.

Using her fountain of insider industry knowledge, Jossel debunks common myths and marketing fluff, offers advice on how to save money on beauty buys and even shares some of her own biggest beauty regrets (ahem, over-plucking eyebrows).

For anyone who has found themselves Googling common beauty queries or endlessly searching the web for reviews on the best products on the market, chances are the answers you see are right here. It's an unfiltered, first-hand diary from a beauty editor who has tried nearly every product out there, knows exactly what's worth parting ways with your money for and already made the mistakes so you don't have to.

Whether you're seeking judgment-free advice, laugh-out-loud honesty or practical wisdom you can use, Jossel has used her knowledge from world-class experts and A-list celebrities to create a 101 guide to beauty. Including the ultimate cheat-sheet glossary and answering real-life letters from readers, this diary is designed to help you feel your best in your own skin at any age or stage of life.

Jossel's career spans decades, and along the way has received rave reviews from some of the biggest names in beauty. Charlotte Tilbury describes the Beauty Director as: 'Our generation's trusted voice for all things beauty and skincare.' While Bobbi Brown states: 'Sarah Jossel is THE beauty editor everyone trusts.'

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'Diary of a Beauty Editor' officially hits bookstands on Thursday May 14th 2026, but you can pre-order it now.