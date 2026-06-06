Do you have midlife skincare overwhelm? So did I - here's how I cut through the noise to build a simpler, smarter routine

Like so many things these days, shopping for skincare often starts with a scroll. I pop onto Instagram to find a quick recommendation for a moisturiser… and emerge an hour later having bookmarked a so-called "salmon sperm" facial, followed 20 new midlife wellbeing gurus and ordered half a dozen products all promising to be the latest anti-ageing must-haves. And instead of feeling excited, I’m confused.

After three decades in beauty, I’ve never known a time when we’ve had so much information at our fingertips. Yet for many of us, knowing what to use in our skincare routine and what to ignore can feel like a minefield. Perhaps the real issue isn’t that we don’t have enough information, but that we have too much of it – and not enough confidence in what to trust.

As a former beauty editor, I used to love being the go-to for friends asking for skincare advice. But somewhere between skin cycling, barrier repair, collagen banking and a growing list of so-called "non-negotiables", I’ve found myself second-guessing what actually matters.

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And I know I’m not alone. So, to help cut through the noise, I’ve spoken to skincare experts who can demystify the sea of products and ingredients out there – and help us focus on what our skin really needs right now.

Make a start: Choosing skincare with confidence

When I turned 50, my skin went from juicy to parched almost overnight. I hadn’t quite realised how much falling levels of oestrogen would affect it. Add in peri symptoms like poor sleep, rising cortisol and everyday stress, and it all started to show, leaving my skin almost unrecognisable.

My friend Jane, in her 50s, put it perfectly when she said to me: “It’s not just that I’ve lost confidence in what to wear, but now my skin has changed and I’ve become unsure about my skincare. I don’t know where to start.”

Dr Preema Vig, Medical Director of the Dr Preema London Clinic advises starting by identifying a few key concerns that often show up in midlife, such as increased pigmentation, deepening wrinkles and skin laxity. She recommends choosing targeted products to address these, rather than layering multiple steps into an already crowded routine, or being led by what works for a friend or what’s trending online.

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Expert facialist Anel Lamine, founder of Skin by Anel Lamine, adds, “As a starting point, it’s a good idea to find a skin specialist you trust who can properly assess your skin and guide you in a way that’s tailored to you.”

Ingredients: What really works in midlife?

When it comes to midlife skin, these are the ingredients experts consistently come back to the following:

Retinoids (retinol/retinal): A powerful family of vitamin A derivatives, excellent for improving texture and supporting skin renewal. But a word of caution – as Anel advises, “Retinol needs to be introduced carefully, especially in midlife, when skin can be drier and more sensitive. If your skin is reactive, gentler alternatives like plant-derived bakuchiol can be a good starting point.”

A powerful family of vitamin A derivatives, excellent for improving texture and supporting skin renewal. But a word of caution – as Anel advises, “Retinol needs to be introduced carefully, especially in midlife, when skin can be drier and more sensitive. If your skin is reactive, gentler alternatives like plant-derived bakuchiol can be a good starting point.” Hyaluronic acid: A true hydration hero, helping the skin attract and hold onto moisture so it looks plumper, smoother and more supple.

A true hydration hero, helping the skin attract and hold onto moisture so it looks plumper, smoother and more supple. Polyglutamic acid: A newer-generation hydrator that helps the skin retain moisture even more effectively than hyaluronic acid, leaving it feeling soft and comfortable.

A newer-generation hydrator that helps the skin retain moisture even more effectively than hyaluronic acid, leaving it feeling soft and comfortable. SPF: Using one of the best facial sunscreens every day is essential. It protects against UV rays that break down collagen, trigger pigmentation, and accelerate visible signs of ageing. If you do one thing consistently, make it this.

Repair and firming essentials:

Ceramides: Help repair and strengthen the skin barrier, locking in moisture and improving resilience.

Help repair and strengthen the skin barrier, locking in moisture and improving resilience. Peptides: Encourage the skin to produce more collagen and elastin, helping to improve firmness and elasticity.

Encourage the skin to produce more collagen and elastin, helping to improve firmness and elasticity. Growth factors: Support the skin’s natural repair process, helping it appear smoother and more resilient over time.

Antioxidant protectors

Resveratrol: Helps protect the skin from environmental damage and supports repair.

Helps protect the skin from environmental damage and supports repair. Niacinamide (vitamin B3): Strengthens the skin barrier, reduces redness, and improves overall tone.

Strengthens the skin barrier, reduces redness, and improves overall tone. Vitamin C: Boosts radiance, supports collagen production and helps defend against environmental damage.

The acid edit:

Exfoliation is often misunderstood. As Lamine explains, “cell turnover slows with age, meaning dead skin can build up more easily and leave skin looking dull. Regular exfoliation with a gentle acid – rather than a harsh scrub – can help keep skin smooth, clear, and more receptive to the products you apply afterwards.”

Glycolic acid: Gently exfoliates to improve texture and radiance.

Gently exfoliates to improve texture and radiance. Salicylic acid: Clears pores and helps prevent breakouts.

Clears pores and helps prevent breakouts. Azelaic acid: Helps calm redness and even out pigmentation, making it especially useful in midlife.

Why does skincare feel so overwhelming?

Social media has created a skincare landscape where everyone seems to be an expert. From influencers chasing "glass skin" – that ultra-smooth, poreless, high-shine complexion – to viral trends like the "caveman" method, where you abandon products altogether, the messaging is constant and often conflicting. Add to this clever marketing using glossy, age-defying celebrities to endorse their brands and it’s almost impossible not to get swept up.

But there’s another layer to this. As Dr Preema explains, midlife skin is already in flux. “When the skin is changing due to perimenopause or menopause, it can create a sense of urgency to address multiple concerns at once,” she says. “This often leads to confusion rather than clarity, with many women feeling they are falling behind rather than in control.”

I’ve realised that even though I’ve become pretty savvy when it comes to reading labels, in the past I’ve definitely been swayed by anti-ageing ingredients which claim to rewind the clock - but they haven’t always been the best choice for my skin.

It’s something Lamine sees all the time. “Women come to me with cupboards full of products bought online, often driven by exciting - often misleading - claims like ‘Botox in a bottle’, but they’re over-layering or not using them correctly, and too many actives can compromise the skin barrier,” she says.

Natural vs science-led skincare: Do you really have to choose?

The natural versus "clinical grade" skincare debate is often brought up in conversation with friends who feel they need to pick a side. In reality, most experts now favour a hybrid approach – combining science-led formulations with high-performance ingredients derived from nature.

So, the question isn’t whether natural or science-led skincare is better, but what works best for your skin. Most experts agree that the two can complement each other.

It’s also worth remembering that "natural" doesn’t automatically mean safer or more effective. Some botanical ingredients can irritate or sensitise, while many lab-created ingredients are carefully designed to be stable, gentle and results-driven.

As Dr Nina Bal, founder of Facial Sculpting Clinic, explains: “Natural ingredients can offer supportive benefits, while science-led formulations bring consistency and proven efficacy. In fact, many high-performance products already bridge that gap, using botanicals derived from nature alongside carefully tested actives to deliver real results.”

Personally, I’ve found balance works best. I love my weekly ritual of a simple facial massage with nourishing organic oils like argan or rosehip – it relaxes me and gives my skin a feel-good glow. But when it comes to real, visible results, I reach for well-formulated, science-backed products.

TIP: Look for ingredients with proven benefits, like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and be cautious of unnecessary extras such as fragrance