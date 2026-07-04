The ultimate skincare routine to support your skin in its 50s, according to experts

Your 50s can bring about some of the most dramatic changes to your skin, largely thanks to the hormonal shifts that happen during and after menopause.

According to multi-award-winning aesthetic doctor Dr Ana Mansouri, founder of Dr Ana The Skin Clinic, many women notice that skin suddenly feels drier, thinner and less robust than before, while pigmentation, fine lines and loss of firmness also become more visible.

This happens as collagen and elastin production – the skin’s natural source of bounce and resilience – starts to decline more rapidly. “Broken sleep and insomnia are often symptoms of menopause, and this can have a significant impact because sleep is essential for skin repair,” she explains, adding that delicate areas such as the eyes, neck and décolletage often need more attention this decade, too.

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With the onslaught of hormonal fluctuations during menopause, you might feel there’s little you can do to improve matters. But despite these changes, it doesn’t mean it’s time to wave the white flag. Instead, it’s about understanding what your skin needs now and giving it the comfort, hydration and care it deserves.

The best skincare routine to follow in your 50s, according to experts

Rather than overloading skin with strong acids or too many active ingredients, Dr Mansouri recommends focusing on hydration, barrier support and consistent SPF application. She warns that “over-exfoliating can weaken the skin barrier, leaving it irritated, dehydrated and more sensitive,” adding that, just as in any other decade of our lives, sun damage remains one of the biggest contributors to collagen breakdown and pigmentation.

You don’t need to spend a fortune or jump into a complicated routine, Dr Mansouri also insists. Instead, she advises tailoring your products to work with skin during and after menopause with ingredients such as ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, richer moisturisers and gentle retinal products.

Hydrating serums, targeted best eye creams and replenishing overnight treatments can also help support repair while we sleep, with Dr Mansouri adding that the biggest improvements often come from consistency and focusing on overall skin health rather than trying to “aggressively anti-age.”