In your 40s? This is the best skincare routine to follow, according to qualified experts

Once we reach our 40s, we might notice that our skin suddenly looks more tired or uneven – even if we haven’t changed our skincare routine or lifestyle.

According to award-winning aesthetic nurse, Alexandra Mills, who has worked in aesthetic medicine for over a decade, it’s around now that we see the first significant shifts, as collagen production starts to slow and cell turnover becomes less efficient. She says, “Those little lines might start to deepen, while subtle changes in firmness, brightness and facial volume often begin to emerge around the cheeks, eyes and jawline. Hormonal fluctuations and years of accumulated sun exposure may also contribute to dullness, uneven tone and skin that looks more tired or less radiant than before”.

This decade is less about dramatically overhauling your skincare routine and more about giving it a strategic upgrade. Here are the three main ways you can support your skin through this decade and into the next one.

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The best skincare routine to follow in your 40s, according to experts

Alexandra recommends focusing on ingredients that support collagen production, hydration and long-term skin health and suggests you might want to think about including retinoids, hyaluronic acid and wearing your best facial sunscreen daily (though hopefully, you’re already on that!). “As collagen production slows and cell turnover decreases, targeting these areas helps maintain a firm, brighter complexion,” she explains.

Alexandra also advises introducing richer moisturisers, antioxidant serums such as vitamin C and targeted treatments around the eyes, while avoiding common mistakes such as over-exfoliating or neglecting SPF. Ultimately, focusing on hydration, barrier support and consistent sun protection in your 40s will help maintain healthy, resilient skin as you age.

1. Protect and brighten

A hardworking antioxidant serum and daily SPF are two of the smartest skincare investments you can make in your 40s.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum View at Cult Beauty $120.99 at Walmart $185 at SkinCeuticals RRP: £169 This cult antioxidant serum combines vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid to help protect skin against environmental damage while boosting radiance and supporting collagen production. It’s pricey for a reason – it’s a firm favourite among beauty editors and dermatologists alike for its ability to target fine lines, uneven tone and loss of firmness. La Roche-Posay Vitamin C12 Serum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £33 Less pricey than the SkinCeuticals but still highly effective, this French pharmacy favourite is a stellar option for revitalising dull skin and helping to soften uneven tone. Formulated with 12% pure vitamin C alongside salicylic acid and soothing ingredients, it helps leave skin looking fresher, smoother and more luminous over time, while remaining a good option for sensitive complexions, too. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Skinscreen View at Sephora UK RRP: £34 A hydrating SPF50+ that combines broad-spectrum sun protection with impressive skincare benefits, this is ideal for women looking to streamline their morning routine. Packed with moisture-boosting squalane, antioxidant-rich Kakadu plum and hydrating Pentavitin, it helps protect against UV damage while leaving skin looking plump, fresh and comfortably nourished.

2. Collagen support and skin firmness

'Collagen banking' has become a buzzword for good reason. Put simply, it refers to investing in your skin early through good skincare, targeted treatments and healthy lifestyle habits, helping to minimise the visible effects of collagen decline as we move into our 40s and beyond. Ingredients such as retinoids and peptides can help improve firmness and keep skin looking smoother and more radiant over time. The good news is that it’s never too late to give collagen levels a helping hand.

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Skin Rocks Retinoid 1 Check Amazon RRP: £70 A great beginner-friendly retinoid serum which helps improve skin texture, brightness and firmness without the irritation often associated with stronger vitamin A products. Combining encapsulated retinal with nourishing, barrier-supporting ingredients, it’s a great option for women looking to introduce retinoids gently into their routine. Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream $72 at Ulta Beauty $72 at Sephora Check Amazon RRP: £62 With its lightweight whipped texture, this bestselling peptide moisturiser is loved for its ability to deliver hydration and bounce without feeling heavy on the skin. Formulated with signal peptides, growth factors and amino acids, it helps with collagen production while improving firmness, texture and elasticity over time. Vichy Liftactiv Collagen Specialist 16 Peptide Night Cream View at Boots.com RRP: £41 Rich in collagen-supporting bio-peptides, this overnight treatment helps improve firmness, smoothness and luminosity. Alongside plumping hyaluronic acid, it also contains antioxidant resveratrol to help defend skin against oxidative stress and environmental damage, making it particularly beneficial for dull or tired-looking skin.

Collagen: To supplement or not to supplement?

Here's a quick collagen masterclass to clear up any confusion. Collagen supplements have long divided expert opinion, but many dermatologists and wellness experts now agree they can be a useful addition to a healthy lifestyle as our collagen levels begin to decline. Alongside potential skin benefits such as improved hydration and firmness, they’re also often taken to support joints, hair and nail health. Two regular award-winners include Kollo Health Liquid Marine Collagen, loved for its convenient liquid sachets, and Ancient + Brave True Collagen, a wellness favourite that blends easily into coffee, smoothies or yoghurt.

3. Hydrate and strengthen

Hormonal shifts can leave skin feeling drier, more sensitive and less resilient in your 40s, making hydration and barrier support key priorities in your skincare routine.

What to try in-clinic in your 40s

When asked about her favourite in-clinic treatments for this decade, Mills had two clear favourites. “For women in their 40s, I love combining Croma Revitalis with InMode Morpheus8. Croma Revitalis is a hyaluronic acid skin booster that delivers deep hydration to improve skin elasticity, tone and overall freshness without adding volume like traditional fillers. I often pair this with Morpheus8, which combines microneedling and radiofrequency energy to help tighten skin, stimulate collagen production and target early changes in firmness, texture and fine lines. Together, they work beautifully to leave skin looking fresher, firmer and more revitalised.”