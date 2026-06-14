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In your 40s? This is the best skincare routine to follow, according to qualified experts

Here’s everything that's happening to your skin this decade - and a simple, 3-point plan to support it

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Once we reach our 40s, we might notice that our skin suddenly looks more tired or uneven – even if we haven’t changed our skincare routine or lifestyle.

According to award-winning aesthetic nurse, Alexandra Mills, who has worked in aesthetic medicine for over a decade, it’s around now that we see the first significant shifts, as collagen production starts to slow and cell turnover becomes less efficient. She says, “Those little lines might start to deepen, while subtle changes in firmness, brightness and facial volume often begin to emerge around the cheeks, eyes and jawline. Hormonal fluctuations and years of accumulated sun exposure may also contribute to dullness, uneven tone and skin that looks more tired or less radiant than before”.

This decade is less about dramatically overhauling your skincare routine and more about giving it a strategic upgrade. Here are the three main ways you can support your skin through this decade and into the next one.

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The best skincare routine to follow in your 40s, according to experts

Alexandra recommends focusing on ingredients that support collagen production, hydration and long-term skin health and suggests you might want to think about including retinoids, hyaluronic acid and wearing your best facial sunscreen daily (though hopefully, you’re already on that!). “As collagen production slows and cell turnover decreases, targeting these areas helps maintain a firm, brighter complexion,” she explains.

Alexandra also advises introducing richer moisturisers, antioxidant serums such as vitamin C and targeted treatments around the eyes, while avoiding common mistakes such as over-exfoliating or neglecting SPF. Ultimately, focusing on hydration, barrier support and consistent sun protection in your 40s will help maintain healthy, resilient skin as you age.

1. Protect and brighten

A hardworking antioxidant serum and daily SPF are two of the smartest skincare investments you can make in your 40s.

2. Collagen support and skin firmness

'Collagen banking' has become a buzzword for good reason. Put simply, it refers to investing in your skin early through good skincare, targeted treatments and healthy lifestyle habits, helping to minimise the visible effects of collagen decline as we move into our 40s and beyond. Ingredients such as retinoids and peptides can help improve firmness and keep skin looking smoother and more radiant over time. The good news is that it’s never too late to give collagen levels a helping hand.

Collagen: To supplement or not to supplement?

Here's a quick collagen masterclass to clear up any confusion. Collagen supplements have long divided expert opinion, but many dermatologists and wellness experts now agree they can be a useful addition to a healthy lifestyle as our collagen levels begin to decline. Alongside potential skin benefits such as improved hydration and firmness, they’re also often taken to support joints, hair and nail health. Two regular award-winners include Kollo Health Liquid Marine Collagen, loved for its convenient liquid sachets, and Ancient + Brave True Collagen, a wellness favourite that blends easily into coffee, smoothies or yoghurt.

3. Hydrate and strengthen

Hormonal shifts can leave skin feeling drier, more sensitive and less resilient in your 40s, making hydration and barrier support key priorities in your skincare routine.

What to try in-clinic in your 40s

When asked about her favourite in-clinic treatments for this decade, Mills had two clear favourites. “For women in their 40s, I love combining Croma Revitalis with InMode Morpheus8. Croma Revitalis is a hyaluronic acid skin booster that delivers deep hydration to improve skin elasticity, tone and overall freshness without adding volume like traditional fillers. I often pair this with Morpheus8, which combines microneedling and radiofrequency energy to help tighten skin, stimulate collagen production and target early changes in firmness, texture and fine lines. Together, they work beautifully to leave skin looking fresher, firmer and more revitalised.”

Lisa Barrett
Lisa Barrett
Freelance Writer

Lisa is a freelance journalist, copywriter and content creator for beauty and well-being brands. During a 30-year career, Lisa has written for some of the UK’s top lifestyle publications including Cosmopolitan, The Sunday Times Style and The Financial Times How to Spend it. When it comes to beauty, she's all about keeping it real and finding fast, fab beauty and health fixes that help fellow 50+ women feel confident in the skin that they're in.

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