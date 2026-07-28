How to prune dahlias for more blooms this season, according to horticulture experts

Dahlias are an incredibly rewarding addition to any garden; not only are they vibrant in colour, but their petal pattern is quite a sight to behold. This is why it's so saddening when they stop blooming towards the end of autumn.

If you know how to grow dahlias, you'll know that the journey from tuber to the first bloom is a long yet worthwhile one. And while there's lots of effort needed to keep them alive over winter, before you start bidding them farewell for the cold seasons, there's a way to prolong those mesmerising blooms just a touch longer.

As well as planting late summer flowers, finding ways to keep them around for longer is key. With that in mind, we've consulted with plant experts to find out how you can prune your dahlias to prolong blooming.

How to prune dahlias for more blooms: expert advice

Whether you've grown your dahlias from seed or from tubers, once they've begun blooming, caring for them is the same process. And that includes pruning.

"The most important pruning job for dahlias is deadheading (removing flowers as soon as they've finished rather than allowing them to produce seed)," says Dr Russell Sharp, Founder of Eutrema. |All you need is a clean, sharp pair of bypass secateurs or flower snips (make sure they're sharp because blunt tools can crush the stem)."