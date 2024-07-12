5 common summer gardening mistakes to avoid – to maintain a healthy plot for the months ahead

With summer finally here, gardeners everywhere will be working hard in their plots and enjoying the blooms sowed in winter. However, it's important to know that not everything needs doing this season, in fact, there are a few gardening mistakes you'll want to avoid.

The season brings with it essential summer gardening jobs to get done and new fun garden trends to hop on. All this excitement easily sweeps us up and makes us a little busier doing tasks than we need to be. So much so that you might be making mistakes in your garden that can damage or even kill your plants.

So with that in mind, we spoke to gardening experts to find out the most common summer gardening mistakes, aside from seasonal lawn care mistakes, to make around planting and pruning and how to avoid them.

5 Common Gardening Mistakes to Avoid

Even if you're participating in the rewilding trend, there are certain choices you can make in your garden which can lead to your plants not growing as they should. Even when you have all the essential tools every gardener needs, making these mistakes is easier than you think.

1. Choosing the wrong plants for soil conditions

Whilst you may have chosen some of the best plants every plot needs, there are several conditions you need to consider before choosing plant species.

"Many people select plants that aren't suitable for their local climate zones," warns Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners. "The best conditions for plants are those that mimic their natural habitats and there are specific soil requirements for different kinds of plants, and planting them in incompatible soil will result in poor growth or plant death.

"The structure of your soil plays a big role in root development and water retention." Also, consider the PH levels of your soil to determine if your plants are suitable. We recommend picking up a Flintronic 4-in-1 Soil Tester from Amazon to gauge accurate soil test levels for pH, soil moisture, light exposure and soil temperature.

Whilst you may want to line your garden with the best privacy plants make sure to do your research and find out which ones will thrive in your specific space.

2. Overwatering

Similar to how overwatering is one of the most common houseplant mistakes, doing the same in your garden will be detrimental to your plants.

"Water is key, but overwatering can cause root rot. Let the soil dry between waterings to keep plants healthy," says Jane. "On the other hand, underwatering can stress plants and make them more susceptible to pests and diseases. The right watering technique is crucial during the summer."

Knowing how to water garden plants will result in one blooming, colourful garden that your neighbours will be envious of.

3. Mulching incorrectly

Whilst you may think there are some tasks you can't possibly get wrong in the garden, you're mistaken. Unlike creating your own compost, the way you use mulch around your plants can stop them from growing.

Jane explains, "It's easy to suffocate plants and attract pests if you use mulch incorrectly. Mulching correctly is essential but mulch is not all the same. The type of mulch you use in your garden can have a huge impact on how healthy your plants are."

With this in mind, we recommend researching which plants in your garden will actually benefit from mulch and what type is best for them before you buy any.

4. Not monitoring for pests

Whilst you may know how to get rid of flying ants from your garden or even how to save your lawn from leather jackets, there are some pests you might forget about.

"It's crucial to monitor for pests during summer when many garden pests thrive. Using pesticides can be bad for plants, beneficial for insects, and the environment when chemicals are used wrong," says Jane.

She recommends watching out for bugs and acting fast before an infestation spreads. If you want to stick with your sustainable mosaic gardening then you can use natural methods to deter pests if you get them earlier instead of toxic stuff. We recommend using

5. Pruning at the wrong time

Knowing which plants you should never prune in summer is extremely important to your plant's well-being. Pruning is of course an easy gardening tip that every gardener should know, but there are rules to it.

Jane explains, "Pruning is all about timing. You can hurt plants and kill their fruit and flowers if you prune at the wrong time. Even though summer pruning is good for many plants, as it controls growth, shapes them, and promotes healthier growth, not all plants will like it."

For example, Jane says, "If you prune lilacs in summer, you'll remove next year's buds. If you prune forsythia after spring, it will bloom less. Boxwoods can get stressed and sunburnt when pruned in the summer. Pruning climbing roses in summer can reduce their blooms."

FAQs

Are there any tasks you shouldn't be doing this time of year in your garden?

It might be hard trying to remember all the mistakes to avoid, so we asked garden experts what are the things you really should stop yourself from doing this season.

"When tending to your garden in the summer months, it's wise to refrain from heavy pruning and excessive fertilisation," warns Georgina O'Grady, landscaping expert and managing director at Evergreen Direct. "Over-pruning is known to place a heavy strain on plants during their most vigorous growth period, while excessive fertilisation can cause burnt roots and an overabundance of foliage."

She recommends doing all garden work during the cooler mornings and evenings as this diminishes the risk of heat-related fatigue. "At the same time, planting heat-sensitive crops early enables them to acclimate before the peak temperatures set in," she continues.

Some tasks need to be done all year round and for these Georgina suggests adapting them to correspond with the summer conditions. She explains that this will mitigate the likelihood of any gardening mishaps and keep your cottage garden looking its best.

Now you know which mistakes to avoid and how to sort the garden out for summer, why not get yourself outside to enjoy all your hard work?