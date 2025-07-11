I'm breaking up with my 'floordrobe' and finally fixing my messy bedroom with this nifty 4-in-1 clothes rail

I have a confession: I have a floordrobe. Don't know what that means? A floordrobe is the technical term for a sorry state of affairs whereby your clothes get dumped on your bedroom floor instead of being neatly put away in the wardrobe. Floordrobe, see?

I realised things were getting out of hand when I started avoiding spending time in my bedroom. That's got to change because I love sleep but sometimes suffer from insomnia, thanks to perimenopause. Having tried many different ways to improve sleep over the years, I know that it helps to make my bedroom a calming space where I enjoy spending time. A floordrobe does not help with this.

After all, I sleep on one of the best cooling mattresses, I’ve found the perfect pillow, and I’ve even treated myself to some luxurious bed sheets. So it seems silly to let all that effort go to waste by dumping my clothes on the floor.

So, I’ve decided it’s time to sort myself out. This weekend, I’m finally tackling the mess and restoring some order. To help, I’ve ordered the Klass Home Collection clothes rail from Amazon. It’s a heavy-duty steel rack with double hanging rods and a max weight capacity of 120kg - which should be more than enough to handle my entire floordrobe. It's discounted for Amazon Prime Day, too, so now it's official - I'm finally breaking up with my floordrobe.

Goodbye to my floordrobe

I find it difficult to make time to tidy my bedroom or declutter my home because there's always a task on my to-do list that seems more important, from popping round to visit my mum to calling my son at University for a catch up.

I'm aware that home organisation experts say rushing out to buy more storage is a decluttering mistake to avoid, but I genuinely think this clothes rack might give me the motivation to clear my bedroom floor. I've always dreamed of a walk-in wardrobe that rivals Carrie Bradshaw's, and while that doesn't look likely any time soon, this feels like a stylish step in the right direction. I've got the space for it, and I love the idea of seeing my clothes and favourite shoes and accessories instead of hiding them away out of sight. Or in a pile on the floor.

While browsing clothes rails, I also came across these other Prime Day bargains that I'm adding to my cart ahead of my big bedroom cleanup this weekend.

Everything I'm adding to my cart ahead of my bedroom cleanup

