8 decluttering mistakes you’re probably making – and how to avoid them

When it comes to decluttering, we all have good intentions. We want to let go of items that no longer serve us, creating a cleaner, happier home as a result. But executing the process is far from easy, especially when you throw the most common decluttering mistakes into the mix.

Once you know what these mistakes are and how to avoid them, decluttering the home becomes much easier. Which in turn makes it easier to streamline your home organisation ideas and keep on top of daily cleaning habits.

Whether you're keen to try a new decluttering method or you've simply been putting off making a start, we've asked professional organisers to share the most common decluttering mistakes we're likely to make, and what to do instead.

8 common decluttering mistakes, according to professionals

Heed the advice of professional organisers to avoid the most common mistakes, and we're confident your next decluttering mission will be a success.

1. Trying to do it all at once

When you're in the mood to declutter, it's tempting to seize the moment and blitz through as much as possible, especially if you're someone who struggles to find the motivation to declutter most of the time.

"This is one of the biggest decluttering mistakes I see people make," comments professional organiser Rebecca Crayford. "It usually starts with good intentions, a full Saturday blitz, for example, but this can quickly lead to decision fatigue and overwhelm. When we’re exhausted, it’s far easier to shove things back in the drawer than make the call to keep, donate, or let go."

A much better approach is to start small and focus on one area at a time. I highly recommend the 1-3-5 decluttering method, where you choose one room to declutter, then break this down into three main tasks and five smaller sub-tasks. I used it to declutter my wardrobes, and it's a real game-changer.

2. Holding on to things "just in case"

The "just in case" mindset is one of the biggest barriers to decluttering. I'm definitely guilty of this, justifying holding on to items that I haven't used in years with the mentality that they might come in handy one day.

"We all do it, whether it’s clothes we hope to fit into again, gifts we feel guilty giving away, or paperwork that might be ‘useful one day’," Rebecca says. "But clutter thrives in indecision. A helpful reframe is to ask: ‘Do I need this in my life right now?’ — if the answer is no, it’s okay to let it go — kindly and without guilt."

3. Not emptying the wardrobe first

When it comes to decluttering the wardrobe, we need to pull everything out before we begin, especially if you're trying to organise a small closet with lots of clothes. But in a bid to get the job done quickly, we're more likely to leave clothes on the rail and shuffle them along. This is the wrong approach, the pros warn.

"There's something very different about just leaving something in the place it’s always been versus first taking it out and then having to put it back in," Lesley Spellman and Ingrid Jansen, founders of The Declutter Hub, commented. "To declutter your wardrobe well, take everything out, clean the space, look at each item with a fresh pair of eyes and then, if it's a keeper, put it back."

If you struggle to keep on top of wardrobe clutter, I'd recommend trying some of IKEA's most space-savvy wardrobe solutions. They helped streamline my closet's contents and have kept everything nice and tidy since.

Whether you're decluttering the bathroom or organising the kitchen cupboards, forgetting to check products' expiry dates is an easy mistake to make — but one to avoid if you want to declutter successfully.

I know I'm guilty of holding on to toiletries that have gone past their use by, usually because it's not always clear how long they're meant to last. Check for a '6M', '12M', or '24M' mark on the bottle, which indicates how many months the product should be kept for after it's been opened.

"If you’re struggling to work out whether to let something go that you think has been hanging around a while, ask why it’s still here," Lesley and Ingrid advise. "Bathroom products, by their nature, are designed to be consumable and if it hasn’t been used in a while, is it ever going to be?"

5. Buying storage before you start

Buying storage and organising solutions is a great way to motivate yourself to declutter, which is why so many of us do it. "This is a big one when it comes to decluttering mistakes," warn Lesley and Ingrid.

"How often have you dashed to the store to buy boxes, containers or additional furniture BEFORE you’ve even got started? Most of the time, we have more than enough storage in our homes, we just have too much stuff."

A much better approach is to start the decluttering process first, or at least have a clear plan in mind so you know what storage solutions you need, if any.

I can vouch for this, having recently doubled my small kitchen's storage space with organising solutions. Before I bought anything, I started the process of decluttering first, which helped me see which storage solutions my kitchen would benefit from. It saved me both money and time.

6. Panic decluttering

If decluttering isn't something you enjoy, there's a real temptation to rush through the process as quickly as possible. "Panic decluttering", or compulsive decluttering, is the urge to impulsively get rid of items without rhyme or reason. It's a bit like the opposite of holding on to things with a "just in case" mentality, though it can be just as unhelpful.

"One of the biggest decluttering mistakes is being too quick and not taking the time to think things through," Simon Glanville, managing director, Not A Boring Box, says.

"Consider the last time you've used an item before you declutter it. If it's within the last year, then keep it. If it's over a year, then you probably don't need it, and it can be gifted to a friend or given to charity."

7. Indecisiveness

If panic decluttering isn't something you resonate with, you might be struggling with the opposite problem, which can just be as much of a hindrance. It's only too easy to spend ten minutes pondering whether or not to keep something, especially if it holds sentimental value.

If this sounds familiar, try the one-touch decluttering rule. I've put this to the test and found it forced me to make decisions more efficiently. Or, set a timer and see how much you can get through.

"Often, clutter builds up not from laziness, but from indecision," Rebecca says. "Timers help us make quicker, more instinctive choices and prevent us from getting bogged down in overthinking. Put some music on, grab a cup of tea, and get started – and most importantly, enjoy the results."

8. Delaying the *actual* decluttering part

Deciding what to let go of is the hard part, but why is it that so many of us take so long to finish the job? Leaving items in a donation pile for weeks on end is one of the most common decluttering mistakes we can make, as it means we can't relish the feeling of having decluttered until the process is complete.

"This can quietly reintroduce stress, and even lead to second-guessing decisions you’ve already made," Rebecca says. "The fix? Schedule a pick-up or drop-off straight away. Make that final step part of the session, so you can enjoy the full sense of closure (and space)."

Avoiding these common decluttering mistakes will make a world of difference the next time you declutter. Why not try a method you've not tried before as well, like the 90/90 decluttering rule? The key is finding a system that works for you.

Happy decluttering.