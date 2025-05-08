I've tried IKEA's most space-savvy storage solutions to organise my wardrobe – here are the ones worth buying

When it comes to wardrobe organisation, IKEA is the go-to brand. So, as part of my recent mission to declutter and organise my clothes, I tried some of IKEA's best-selling storage solutions and have been seriously impressed with the results.

I've always found the wardrobes and drawers to be the biggest and most time-consuming task when decluttering the home. For someone who's tried a few professional decluttering methods (from the 1-3-5 declutter method to the four-box technique), my clothes and textile storage is still an area that I've struggled to keep on top of.

Having now tried some of IKEA's wardrobe storage essentials, I know what I was missing. Using the products that have made it into this round-up has been one of the best wardrobe organising techniques I've tried, and I now feel a satisfying sense of calm when choosing what to wear.

7 transformative IKEA wardrobe storage essentials: tried & tested

For context, I'm fortunate enough to have two wardrobes, a few drawers, and a little bit of space in my partner's built-in wardrobe. So, I can't say that space is a pressing issue for me, but my clothes and accessories somehow still end up in disarray.

My wardrobes aren't an IKEA closet hack, and I was a little wary that their clothes organisers were designed with IKEA wardrobes in mind and wouldn't suit my closet space. Happily, I was wrong - as you'll see, I've used IKEA's space-saving storage solutions to completely transform my wardrobes and drawers.

Of all of IKEA's space-saving storage solutions I've tried, seven have made the biggest difference. I genuinely think they'd be helpful for anyone looking to organise a small closet with lots of clothes.

1. SKUBB boxes

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When I was initially browsing IKEA's clothes organisers, the SKUBB boxes caught my eye as one of the best sellers. And since I added them to my drawers, I can understand why – they've transformed my jumbled, chaotic drawer contents into an organised haven.

Before, I had no way of grouping similar items together, and awkward items like belts and tights would just be scattered about. Now, I use the SKUBB boxes to keep everything neatly compartmentalised, which, aside from helping everything look better, has freed up heaps of space.

And I'm not the only one who's put these organisers to good use. Alex Stubbs, interior designer from furniture platform Flitch, agrees: "IKEA’s SKUBB boxes are fantastic for anyone who feels like their drawers are overflowing. I use them to keep my underwear, socks, and gym clothes organised. They help transform my messy drawers into ones that I actually want to open." It's the same sense of satisfaction after you've organised kitchen drawers.

Because I got two sets of SKUBB boxes, I do have a couple of the smallest size leftover - these ones aren't big enough to store anything longer than 10cm in length. But I have no doubt they'll come in handy in other parts of the home.

Assorted sizes IKEA Skubb Box, Set of 6 - White £5 at IKEA Because of the different sizes, the SKUBB boxes are ideal for storing an array of items. I use the larger ones for tops, the medium-sized ones for belts and bikinis, and the smaller ones for awkward items like tights and sunglasses.

2. SKOTALL shoe organisers

My shoes are now neatly stacked in pairs (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Shoe organisers are one of my top home organisation ideas when it comes to the closet. It's only too easy for shoes to end up in a messy pile at the bottom of the wardrobe, which is how I've lived for years.

There are many inspiring IKEA shoe cabinet hacks, but I liked the design of the SKOTALL shoe organisers the best. I've now got six of them at the bottom of the built-in wardrobe, and I'm using them to hold eight pairs of shoes.

Because I've got a few pairs of sandals and pumps, these are flat enough to sit on top of each other. For larger shoes, like my brogues and walking boots, I pop these on their own shoe organiser. They're not suitable for boots or wellies, but there was enough room left over for me to store these alongside.

I'm just really pleased with how the shoe organisers have tidied everything up - I can see what shoes I have at a glance, and I no longer need to rummage around to find a specific pair. I'm thinking this could also be an ideal solution to help organise a small hallway.

Double your space IKEA Skostall Shoe Organiser £8 at Amazon I liked the black grid design of these shoe organisers as soon as I saw them. While they're intended to hold one shoe on the top and one on the bottom, flatter shoes can double up, which will save you from buying more than you need.

3. GÅRDSMÄSTARE trouser/ skirt hanger

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I've seen a lot of spring wardrobe decluttering tips lately, and one which some people swear by (including Stacey Solomon, who shares some great tidying techniques on her Instagram) was to use hangers which hold multiple garments.

When I spotted the GÅrdsmÄstare Trouser/skirt hanger, I knew I'd be able to put some of the empty vertical space in one of my wardrobes to good use. And for £2, I'm seriously impressed with the trouser hanger's quality. It's also freed up a nice amount of drawer space for me, which in turn has made my drawers look neater.

"The IKEA GÅRDSMÄSTARE trouser/ skirt hanger is the smart way to double up on hanging space," Sophia Lorimer, a Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe agrees. "Perfect for capsule wardrobes or keeping favourites in easy reach without having a jam-packed closet."

Smart design IKEA GÅrdsmÄstare Trouser/skirt Hanger - White £2 at IKEA As an affordable way to maximise vertical storage, I'll be recommending this hanger to everyone I know. My only gripe is that it doesn't match my other hangers (I only recently decided to commit to matching hangers) - but for the space it's saved, it's definitely worth it.

4. STUK storage case

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When it comes to IKEA's space-saving storage solutions, we're spoilt for choice in terms of storage cases. The STUK storage case stood out to me, mainly because of its neat white and grey grid design, but also because it claims to help clothes and textiles stay fresher via the ventilation nets in the corners.

Now, the shelf in our built-in wardrobe is where we store towels and bedding, and despite my best efforts, it's never looked tidy. After I checked the dimensions of the STUK case, I knew it would be the perfect size for this shelf. I got two (one for towels and one for bedding), and they've made the world of difference to the closet's appearance. As you can see, the one I use for bedding is stuffed to the brim, but it's still easy to zip shut.

Professional organiser Helen Constantine is a fan of the STUK storage boxes, too. "I use them for most bedroom transformations with my client," she said. "They're soft and lightweight, and therefore excellent for high spaces. I often use them for seasonal storage/swap-overs."

Good for bulky items IKEA Stuk Storage Case - White/grey £6 at IKEA If you're looking to organise a small space, the STUK storage case is perfect for keeping larger textiles like bedding and towels out of sight. It comes with two plastic inserts to give the case structure, which need to be trimmed to size. You won't forget what's stored in the case thanks to the cute label holder at the bottom.

5. ENUDDEN hanger

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

The ENUDDEN hanger is one of my favourite IKEA wardrobe finds. For the quality of the metal, I'm honestly surprised at how affordable it is. It also has an all-white colouring, which is perfect for my wardrobe.

I've popped mine on the back of the wardrobe door and use it to store handbags, which previously used to sit at the base of the wardrobe in a jumbled mess. There are only five pegs on the hanger, and because of the weight of my bags, I draped the straps across multiple pegs rather than hanging an item on each. The hanger doesn't feel sturdy enough for too much weight, but it would probably look messy if I tried to hang too much on it anyway.

And as Sophia points out, there are different ways to use the ENUDDEN hanger. "I'd suggest using it for hanging robes, coats or tomorrow’s outfit without clutter. However, it's used, it's definitely a sleek, space-saving fix for busy bathrooms or bedrooms."

As a side note, I took the opportunity to declutter my handbag collection, and my wardrobe has never looked better. I used the one-touch tidying rule to speed things up, and whatever couldn't fit on the ENUDDEN hanger went on self-adhesive hooks instead.

Over-door solution IKEA Enudden Hanger for Door £2.75 at IKEA For an easy way to hang accessories, I definitely recommend the ENUDDEN hanger. The handles need to be screwed in before it can hang, but this only takes a couple of minutes and then you're good to go.

6. DIMPA storage bag

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When it comes to IKEA's space-saving storage solutions, few items feel as classic as the DIMPA storage bag. I've seen countless people use this for a variety of purposes, from a laundry organisation idea to charity drop-offs. I wanted to get my hands on one so I could finally keep my out-of-season clothes and textiles in one place - think slankets, fleeces, and thick pyjamas.

It's fair to say that the DIMPA bag has done the job. It's not the most aesthetic storage solution from IKEA, but I'm seriously impressed with how much this bag can fit in. I actually found that the more I put in there, the better the bag was able to retain its shape, which made it easier to lie down.

"Their square shape means they slot well inside ottoman beds, as well as on top of wardrobes," organiser Helen says. "I tend to use them mostly for wardrobe clearouts - they're a great way of storing seasonal clothing and stopping pesky moths from getting in (although I always pop a lavender bag in just to be on the safe side)."

The carry handles also make the DIMPA bag super easy to transport – I'll definitely be buying some more next time I move house.

Multipurpose IKEA Dimpa Storage Bag £3 at IKEA This bag has a five star rating from 623 reviews on the IKEA website, which says a lot. It's hugely practical, and spacious enough to fit all of my thick winter fabrics in.

7. SKUBB storage case

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I've already mentioned the SKUBB boxes and talked about the STUK storage case as well, but I still had to give the SKUBB storage case a special mention. Firstly, it's the perfect size for my wardrobe base, sitting just underneath the hanging clothes and leaving enough room for me to keep my jewellery boxes alongside.

Like the STUK case, it has ventilation nets in the corners to allow air to circulate. This makes it ideal for protecting wardrobes from mould, while keeping dust at bay as well. I've used it to store all of my comfy clothes and loungewear in, and I'm surprised at just how much it can fit. When I open the satisfying zip flap, I'm greeted by an orderly array of clothes that I just wasn't getting before.

One of my top tips for clothes storage is to roll clothes instead of folding them. It saves space, enables you to see everything at a glance, and the clothes end up with fewer creases to boot.

Ideal for under-bed too IKEA Skubb Storage Case - White £5 at IKEA Luckily, this storage case was the perfect size for my wardrobe. Always check the dimensions of storage solutions before you buy, but this item really has made a big difference.

After adding IKEA's space-saving storage solutions to my home, I can confidently say that my clothes storage has never looked better. Will you be giving any of them a try?

I also recently tried and tested the best small kitchen storage essentials and doubled the space available, so you could say I'm on a mission to organise every room in my home. And I'm always happy to share the results to help others do the same.