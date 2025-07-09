Even as an interiors expert, I can't believe how much these 5 budget Amazon finds have elevated my home’s decor

I've recently been on a mission to make my home feel a little more elevated, without spending a fortune in the process. And with Prime Week underway, it felt like the perfect excuse to test out some of the best budget Amazon buys that can make your home look more refined and thoughtfully styled.

From small lighting tweaks to styling details and clever organisational upgrades, the products I’ve tried have had more impact than I expected. Just like the tips that help make a small living room look bigger, adding these products to my home has instantly made my space feel more put together.

Having recently used Amazon kitchen storage essentials to bring calm to my cupboards, I was keen to explore home styling finds more generally, and it's safe to say that I'm impressed.

5 understated Amazon buys that have elevated my home decor on a budget

What I love most about these finds is the price point, with all of them costing less than £25. They're a testament to the fact that elevating your home doesn't need to break the bank. And even better news – a few of my top picks are currently on offer.

1. Cordless lamp

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

This small rechargeable lamp has quickly become one of my favourite Amazon finds — not just because it looks so good on my coffee table, but because I can move it anywhere. It’s the first cordless lamp I've purchased and it's been a gamechanger. I take it with me whenever I want soft, ambient lighting, be it a bath in the evening or out on the balcony after sunset.

Right now, I’ve got it sitting on a stack of books on the coffee table, and it gives off just the right amount of glow. I’ve also used it on the dining table when we’re eating late and want the space to feel a bit more atmospheric.

The brushed brass-style finish gives it a slightly vintage look, and to say it cost less than £25, it’s had more impact than some of the full-size lamps I’ve bought in the past. It’s a simple swap, but one that’s made my home feel more cosy and elevated.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A cosy atmosphere EppieBasic Small Cordless Table Lamp View at Amazon RRP: £23.99 | This rechargeable table lamp instantly helps to create a more thoughtful layered lighting scheme, without the need for a plug socket. Plus, it's ideal for any room in the house.

2. Beaded curtain ties

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Beaded curtain tiebacks might not sound like a transformative home upgrade, but they've made a surprisingly big impact on my living room. They instantly add a bit of softness and charm to the space — and at just £7.99, they look far more expensive than they actually are.

The natural wooden beads have a lovely Scandi feel that works with most decor styles, but is especially perfect for a warm minimalist aesthetic. They’ve helped the curtains drape more neatly, which makes the whole window area look better as a result.

Because curtains can be costly, switching out the tiebacks is a smart way to elevate budget-friendly designs. Safe to say, I'm a fan.

Simple but effective OCIOLI 2 Pieces Wood Bead Curtain Tiebacks View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 Currently: £6.79 | Tie backs are the easiest way to instantly elevate any window treatment. I choose these simple wooden beads to add a touch of Scandi chic to my decor.

3. Glass decanter

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

A glass decanter might seem like the reserve of fancy dinner parties or drinks trolleys, but I’ve found it to be an easy way to make my kitchen look more expensive on a budget. Mine sits next to the slow cooker, and even when it’s not in use, it works as a subtle styling piece that makes the area feel more luxe.

The cut-glass design catches the light beautifully, and although it was under £20, it has the weight and clarity of something much more expensive.

I don’t have a matching set of tumblers (yet), but even solo, the decanter elevates the counter in a way that feels low-effort but high impact. It's been one of my favourite Amazon budget buys for transforming the kitchen.

A fancy touch Bormioli Rocco Cut Glass Square Glass Decanter View at Amazon RRP: £19.05 | My new decanter is currently storing my partner's bourbon, but you could use it for serving water at dinner, orange juice at brunch, or even as a decorative centrepiece when guests come over to serve the vinegar.

4. Wicker light shades

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Swapping out a standard light shade for a woven wicker design has been one of the easiest upgrades I’ve made. For £20, I got two shades in this gorgeous woven material, which I've added to the bedroom and the hallway. They add warmth and texture, and cast a gentle, dappled light in the evenings.

Adding a light shade in a natural material is an easy way to make a bedroom more cosy, but it's especially perfect if you're a fan of coastal-inspired interiors, like the Amalfi decor trend.

Coastal-inspired MiniSun Cream Wicker Basket Style Ceiling Light Shades View at Amazon RRP: £23.99 Currently £19.99 | Considering how affordable these shades were, the effect is surprisingly elevated. It’s a good reminder that lighting trends don’t have to be expensive to have an impact.

5. Wooden hangers

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Wooden hangers aren’t the kind of upgrade most people will ever notice, they’re tucked away behind wardrobe doors, after all, but they’ve probably made the biggest difference to how I feel in my home. I swapped out my mismatched plastic hangers for a full set of slim, natural wood ones, and now every time I open the wardrobe, it feels calmer, more organised, and much more luxurious.

After organising my wardrobe using IKEA's space-saving solutions, I felt inspired to upgrade, and I couldn't be happier with the result. The hangers themselves are sturdy, with a natural wood finish that looks a lot more expensive than it is – a set of 20 came in at under £15. They also help clothes hang better, and I haven't had anything fall off the hangers since using them.

Elevate your closet 1ABOVE Strong Brown Wooden Coat Hangers (pack of 20) View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 Currently £10.99 | These simple accessories might not be the most visible change in my home, but they are the one that’s made a big impact on how I feel when getting ready in the morning.

It’s amazing how much impact a few affordable styling upgrades can have on the overall feel of your home. Which of these budget-friendly Amazon buys will you be trying to add a touch of luxury to your space?