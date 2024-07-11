I bought these 9 items on Amazon to transform my kitchen for the better

Sometimes the smallest of tweaks can have the most transformative outcomes, as I recently discovered when organising my kitchen. I bought nine savvy items that have completely changed how I use my space – for the better.

There’s no denying that Amazon shopping is convenient, and Amazon Prime Day sales are equally as appealing, but the sheer volume of choice can sometimes feel overwhelming and lead to decision paralysis.

Here’s my guide to the top Amazon kitchen buys I recently bought for my home to inspire your next online shopping haul and hopefully improve your storage and organisation at the same time.

Amazon best buys to transform your kitchen

These Amazon finds are useful across your whole kitchen, from washing up to hot drinks and with styling accessories thrown in for good measure too. Let's take a look...

1. Washing-up in style with sustainability in mind

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

I love styling my kitchen with items that are both aesthetically pleasing as well as practical. This wooden washing-up set ticks all the boxes.

Plastic is becoming more and more of a no-no when it comes to sustainability, and no one wants to look at lots of plastic on display in their kitchen, so opting for wood makes sense.

Using natural materials around your home is also a great way to add personality and texture and using the same materials in different rooms can create a cohesive feel to your space. Coming in at under twelve pounds, this stylish washing set is most definitely one of my best buys.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Floating shelves for the perfect open pantry

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

Adding some floating shelves is a great way to help keep the worktops clear, and a great way to make a small kitchen look bigger. I created a wall-mounted pantry on a budget with these floating shelves and upcycled glass jars and containers for a sustainable and budget-friendly twist to organising my pantry ingredients.

Floating Wooden Kitchen Shelves: RRP: £18.19 at Amazon These floating shelves are amazing value and using the right accessories can be styled to look far more expensive they they actually are. Open pantry shelves are very on trend, but far more importantly act as a highly functional addition to a kitchen, avoiding simple kitchen organisation mistakes.

3. Under-sink organisation of dreams

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

Organising under your kitchen sink is a satisfying project and is guaranteed to make you feel you have your life together every time you open the cabinet door. These amazingly simple storage units whip your cleaning products and utensils into shape in minutes and make finding things a breeze.

With plenty of room for all the associated kitchen cleaning accessories and a super stable back-of-the-door storage unit, it’s a winner.

4. Spinning fridge storage

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

Neglecting your fridge when it comes to storage is one of those kitchen organisation mistakes to avoid. To help organise your fridge I highly recommend investing in spinning storage because it makes finding the perfect condiment a breeze.

Lazy Susan Turntable Storage: RRP: 14.99 on Amazon These spinning storage plates are super practical for storing jars and bottles in fridges or cabinets. Easy to clean and a good size to fit the essential household array of condiments they are great value at less than £15.

5. Tea and coffee station essentials

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

These days, we’ve become a bit spoilt with coffee shops on every corner and a boring old instant coffee just doesn’t cut it at home. Aside from the best coffee machines, there are smaller more affordable essentials to help recreate barista-style at home.

Embrace the Cafecore interior design trend in your kitchen with these affordable, style-enhancing accessories.

Extremely handy Set of 2 Water Hyacinth Wicker Baskets View at Amazon RRP: £14.44 |These baskets are so handy in the kitchen and regularly store fruit, coffee pods, eggs, and anything you want up off the worktop to keep counters clear in a small kitchen, but they are easily accessible. I installed a DIY, under-shelf hanging rail over my worktops, and these baskets hang perfectly from antique brass-style hooks. They come with adhesive pads for sticking to walls, but I prefer to use them with hanging hooks. Boiling water at the touch of a button Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser View at Amazon RRP: £45 | I haven’t used a kettle for two years. I bought this super convenient hot cup water dispenser and it was a game changer. The main benefit is the speed, you pop your cup underneath and boiling water is dispensed within seconds, the exact amount of which you control with the touch of a button. Perfect frothy coffee Swan automatic milk frother and warmer View at Amazon RRP: £29.99 |This slimline electric milk frother is perfect for creating barista-style coffee creations at the touch of a button. It has hot and cold functions to frothy hot chocolates and frothy icy milkshakes are all possible with ease. I recommend cleaning immediately after use as the milk residue is hard to clean if left to dry out - I discovered that the hard way.

6. Vases for shelf styling

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

I love an Amazon bargain buy, but as an interior stylist, I also like to style my home with unique pieces where possible, so I decided to customise these vases by adding texture and colour to match my home’s palette.

This DIY textured vase hack was a fun, hands-on DIY project layering up wallpaper scraps and paste to create a bespoke / hand-thrown look and painting with leftover tester pots and baking soda (when I wasn't cleaning with baking soda).

Set of 2 Modern Ceramic Vases: RRP: £15.59 on Amazon This little set of vases is a good value. You could upgrade them with a DIY paint job; consider adding baking soda for a textured finish. Perfect for showcasing small flower arrangements, this vase set is ideal for kitchen shelf styling, so it has to make the ultimate kitchen essentials list.

7. Juicer for healthy body and bank balance

(Image credit: @clairedouglasstyling)

After doing the juicer vs blender research and deciding that the juice life was for me, I trawled Amazon for the best deals and came across this marvellous machine.

It's super easy to clean as it only has a few parts which can be dismantled easily and after a few scrubs with the cleaning brush (included) fruit and veg residue is gone. I found juicing to be a great way to include extra vitamins in our diet and consume celery, carrots, and spinach daily now, as they are much more palatable in juice form with a dash of lime and ginger.