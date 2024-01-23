Tart cherry juice is the new trending sleep aid - but does it really work?

Everyone’s talking about tart cherry juice right now - and for good reason. These sour fruits, also known as dwarf or Montmorency cherries, are packed full of vitamins and antioxidants and can offer some incredible health benefits.

Of course, TikTok has jumped on the trend and the platform is awash with the ‘sleepy girl mocktail’. But, for the first time in a while, nutritionists and dietitians are getting behind the trend and urging women to consider the benefits of tart cherry juice for themselves. Whether you're looking to learn how to sleep better or just how to fall asleep faster, evidence suggests this could help.

Tart cherries are light in colour when they’re harvested, creating a bright red juice as a result. Sweet cherries, which don’t offer the same health benefits as they are significantly lower in levels of vitamins and antioxidants, are much darker in colour. However, thanks to the sour-tasting edge of tart cherries, some juices will be sweetened. If you’re looking to get all the benefits of tart cherries, opt for an unsweetened version.

Can tart cherry juice help you sleep?

Yes, tart cherry juice can help you sleep better as the fruits contain melatonin, a hormone that plays a key role in regulating the body’s sleep-wake cycle, says nutritionist Kim Pearson. “They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid needed for the production of serotonin and melatonin,” she adds.

There are even studies to back up the idea. According to Louisiana State University, drinking tart cherry juice can improve both sleep time and efficiency, a conclusion reached after participants were found to sleep an average of 84 minutes more during the night than those on the placebo. Another study on older populations also found that tart cherry juice has major benefits for sleep. The University of Rochester Medical Center found that, when compared to a placebo, the juice led to significant reductions in the severity of insomnia experienced.

For those who experience minor sleep disturbances and have difficulty drifting off, tart cherry juice is well worth a try as potentially one of the best sleep aids. If you struggle with insomnia and more severe symptoms resulting from a lack of sleep, speak to your GP.

Benefits of tart cherry juice

1. Tart cherry juice could help you recover after exercise

If you exercise regularly, incorporating a sour cherry supplement into your diet could see you recover quickly with less muscle soreness, according to several studies.

For example, research by Northumbria University found that runners who drank 480ml of cherry juice in the lead-up to and following a marathon experienced less inflammation, soreness, and short-term muscle damage, recovering faster overall compared to others.

Another study by Texas AM University found that those who drink cherry juice and do strength training may also experience less muscle breakdown, muscle soreness, and slower recovery post-workout.

It’s not just tart cherries that can have this effect though. According to a study by the University of Surrey, participants who took a blackcurrant supplement post-exercise recovered three times after over 96 hours, regaining their muscle strength within 24 hours, in comparison to the group who recovered by other means.

Dr Julie Hunt, a lecturer in Sport and Exercise Sciences at the University of Surrey, points out that this could be a real win for those new to exercise - especially those doing strength training at home for beginners. “Non-resistance-trained individuals are likely to experience more severe muscle damage as a result of doing strenuous, unaccustomed exercise. They are likely to feel stiff and sore after a heavy session, which could put them off returning to the gym,” she says. “A nutritional product like this is relevant because we want individuals to exercise at sufficient frequency to promote training adaptions and health outcomes.”

2. Tart cherry juice may help prevent bone loss post-menopause

With the decline of oestrogen and progesterone hormones can come a loss of bone density after menopause, unless you take action. Strength training and weight-bearing exercises are essential for this, along with dietary changes.

While tart cherry juice isn’t going to solve the issue on its own, research from Oklahoma State University found that supplementing with tart cherry juice twice a day reduced bone resorption (ie. bone loss) in older, postmenopausal women. It was also found to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

3. It may help your immune system function properly

Tart cherry juice is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, so it makes sense that it’ll have a positive effect on the immune system. While food and drink can’t actively ‘improve’ the immune system, it can certainly help keep it working to full capacity.

In a study of marathon runners by Middlesex University, those who drank cherry juice in the lead-up to a race experienced fewer adverse upper respiratory tract (ie. throat) infections than those who didn’t.

While evidence on this is limited to a few studies, tart cherry juice is particularly high in vitamin A, which has been proven numerous times to have a positive contributing effect on the immune system.

4. Tart cherry juice may help you concentrate better

While tart cherry juice is high in magnesium and melatonin-inducing properties, it could also be the answer to learning how to wake up early in the morning. While the evidence for this comes from smaller trials, several have been conducted over the years, with the most recent published in 2022.

For example, the University of Delaware looked at older adults’ results in various tests for cognitive performance and found that after 12 weeks of drinking tart cherry juice, the participants improved their results. They also reported better attention levels and they made fewer errors when learning a new task. The 2022 study - by Northumbria University - found similar results, with participants reporting they felt more alert and less mentally fatigued after 3 months of supplementing with tart cherry juice.

How much tart cherry juice should you drink?

The most common serving suggestion for tart cherry juice is 2 tablespoons of liquid - roughly 8 ounces - about one hour before bed, to give the supplement enough time to take effect.

Those who regularly exercise and want to make the most of the supplement's effect on bones and muscles may be advised to drink up to 12 ounces.

Be sure to always check the label for individual serving suggestions, however, and speak to your doctor before making any major changes to your diet.

What is the 'sleepy girl mocktail'?

You may have heard the term ‘sleepy girl mocktail’ bandied about recently. Late last year, wellness influencer Gracie Norton coined the term on TikTok and shared a recipe for a mocktail containing tart cherry juice, magnesium, and Lemon Lime OLIPOP - soda, essentially. She claimed it ‘worked wonders’ for her sleep and social media couldn’t get enough, with at least 3000 others jumping on the trend.

While we’re always a little skeptical of social media wellness trends here at woman&home, this one is expert-approved. Pearson, who also works with BetterYou, says the combination of ingredients is a recipe for a natural sleep aid.

“Magnesium plays an important role in restful sleep. It’s an essential mineral that can impact the calming neurotransmitter GABA, helping to reduce brain activity in preparation for sleep,” she says. “Deficiencies in magnesium have been associated with insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns so supplementing it or incorporating magnesium-rich foods [into your diet] can be beneficial for improving sleep quality.”