The 11 best sleep aids to will help you drift off naturally

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all sometimes struggle to nod off occasionally and that's where the best sleep aids come in handy. Here at woman&home, we know that good sleep doesn't always come easy so it's always good to have something in your back pocket (or bedside drawer) ready to go.

We all know how important good sleep is for our physical and mental wellbeing. As we sleep, our body resets and repairs, which helps keep our heart healthy, immune system strong, and brain functioning effectively. It's pretty essential.

There may be very little evidence that natural sleep aids will help if you have a medical condition such as insomnia, but if you're finding it difficult to drift off and want to learn how to sleep better in the longer term, they can certainly help to create a relaxing routine and even improve your sleep hygiene. Here, with help from the experts, we've rounded up the best sleep aids and natural products to try.

How we selected the best sleep aids

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Over many months, our testers trialed natural sleep aids to bring you this round-up. Testing everything from pillows and weighted blankets to meditation apps and sleep teas, they considered:

Brand's claims: When trialing sleep aids our testers considered if the product lived up to the brand's claims and their own expectations. The best sleep aids for you will very much be down to your personal preference, but our hope is this list gives you a starting point on your journey to better sleep.

When trialing sleep aids our testers considered if the product lived up to the brand's claims and their own expectations. The best sleep aids for you will very much be down to your personal preference, but our hope is this list gives you a starting point on your journey to better sleep. Scientific evidence: Testing sleep aids is no mean feat and it was important for our testers to weigh the brand's claims and any evidence around these promises. Due to their holistic nature, many natural sleep aids have little scientific research to back up their claims, but we included information on the products that research has delved into further.

Testing sleep aids is no mean feat and it was important for our testers to weigh the brand's claims and any evidence around these promises. Due to their holistic nature, many natural sleep aids have little scientific research to back up their claims, but we included information on the products that research has delved into further. Price: To bring you a mix of budget-friendly and luxury products, we tested sleep aids at a range of price points.

The best sleep aids, tried and tested by us

(Image credit: Emma )

1. Emma Memory Foam Pillow Best pillow for sleep Specifications RRP: $109 / £119 Type: Memory foam Firmess: Soft / medium Today's Best Deals View at wayfair (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relieves pressure in head and neck + Adjustable to suit your sleeping position + Breathable machine washable cover Reasons to avoid - Might be too soft for some

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, it could be time to change your pillow. I found the Emma Memory Foam Pillow to be so comfortable and one of the best pillows on the market for comfort and breathability. The pillow is adjustable, which means you can add and remove layers to suit your sleeping position, meaning you'll be supported no matter the way you sleep. Emma recommends side sleepers keep all three layers in place, while back sleepers should use two and front sleepers should use just one. I'm a side sleeper myself and I found this to be true, but our second tester (also a side sleeper) who describes herself as 'restless' at night, found using two layers was best to suit her position changes.

The construction of the foam filling adds the necessary pressure to keep your spine aligned and relieve tension in your head and neck, I found, all while still allowing your head to rest comfortably throughout the night. The only downside to it is that it may be too soft for those who prefer a firm pillow.

(Image credit: Alaska Bear)

2. Alaska Bear Contoured Eye Mask Best eye mask for sleep Specifications RRP: $15.99 / £14.99 Material : Memory foam and silk Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Contoured around eyes for comfort + Effectively blocks out light + Adjustable straps for a perfect fit Reasons to avoid - Thick material and the memory foam might be too hot for some

There are plenty of gorgeous sleep eye masks out there but if you want an eye mask that means business when it comes to quality shut-eye, let us introduce you to the Alaska Bear Contoured Eye Mask. When testing the mask out for myself, I found the contoured design and adjustable straps on the Alaska Bear eye mask fit comfortably, leaving plenty of room for your eyes to naturally open and close. The contoured design is ideal for those with LVL, eyelash extensions, or those who don't like the pressure of something across their eyes as well, since the inside of the mask doesn't touch the lashes. Made from soft memory foam and with a silk feel, it feels luxurious to the touch and more expensive than its price tag.

Best of all, it blocks out light so you can sleep soundly. "I used this mask at home and while traveling, during afternoon naps, and sleeping on the airplane. It made sure I slept comfortably every time as it blocks out the light. Plus, the set comes with free ear plugs too so you can drown out the world if you want to," says our tester.

While the memory foam filling provides plenty of padding for ultimate comfort, in the warmer months this might be too much.

(Image credit: Neom)

3. Neom Magesnium Body Butter Best premium sleep aid Specifications RRP: $41 / £36 Today's Best Deals VIEW AT NEOM (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 88mg of magnesium per 5ml of moisturizer + Scented with calming fragrances + Only need a little to be effective Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to many similar moisturizers

When it comes to moisturizers, the Neom Magnesium Hero Body Butter is on the pricier end of the spectrum - but so worth it. As well as being scented with the calming fragrance of chamomile, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood, it's infused with magnesium at 88mg per 5ml of moisturizer. As studies by the Stiftung für Mikronährstoffe (opens in new tab) in Germany show, magnesium activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the rest and digestion function. This means magnesium can help to trick your brain into relaxing.

I've personally used this body butter to get to sleep on restless nights for years and found that it works every time to calm my mind and get me in the zone for sleep. It's also a super nourishing moisturizer, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth after use and helping you feel more relaxed.

At $41 / £36, this isn't the most expensive sleep aid on our list but it's significantly more expensive than many other scent-infused moisturizers designed for sleep, making it a premium product. The good news is, you only need a pea-sized amount to feel the effect.

(Image credit: This Works)

4. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Best pillow spray for sleep Specifications RRP: From $29 / £19.50 Sizes available : 75ml, 150ml and 250ml Key ingredients : Lavender, chamomile and vetivert Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Calming scent + Cruelty-free and vegan + Award-winning product + Subscription service available Reasons to avoid - Expensive for 75ml bottle—more affordable options out there

Spritz your pillows, duvet, blanket, pajamas, and anything in sight with the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray and you'll soon be catching those desired Zzzs. The award-winning product contains an aromatherapeutic blend of lavender, camomile, and vetiver to encourage sleep by soothing the mind. Research in this area is limited, but there are some studies, such as that from Wesleyan University (opens in new tab), that suggest lavender scent can increase the amount of deep wave sleep we experience. What's more, 89% of This Works' panel of testers say they fall asleep faster than usual when using this spray, and our tester would agree.

"I found just a spritz of this was enough to feel calm and relaxed. I sprayed once onto my pillow and once onto my bed, and I could faintly smell it. That's not to say that it didn't work. The fact it wasn't an overpowering smell was great actually," says our tester. She also found it particularly helpful to still their mind after a stressful day as well, meaning they could drift off easier.

Of all the lavender-based sleep sprays they tested, she thought the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray was the least overpowering, instead offering a subtle hint of lavender. However, for a small 75ml bottle this is on the more expensive side and you can pick up lavender sprays for less elsewhere if you'd prefer a stronger scent.

(Image credit: Gravity)

5. Gravity Weighted Blanket Best weighted blanket Specifications RRP: From $215 / £149 Weight available : 15lbs - 35lbs Material : Microfiber fleece fabric Filling : Glass beads Size : Single and Queen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Has outer removeable machine-washable cover + Gridded stitching keeps filling secure + Range of weights available Reasons to avoid - Expensive in comparison to other weighted blankets - Some people don't like the weighted feeling

This is one of the best weighted blankets out there. If you haven't heard of them before, just wait. Using the power of deep pressure stimulation, a weighted blanket mimics a cozy hug. Although they tend to be an investment, and this one's no different, they are great for anyone who needs a little extra support to sleep.

As a general rule, you should opt for a weighted blanket that's around 10% of your body weight, one of the many reasons this blanket's so great, is as it comes in a range of weights from 15lbs to 35lbs.

Made from a microfiber fleece fabric, the Gravity Blanket has a removable and machine-washable cover for easy cleaning. Inside it's filled with glass beads which add weight to this bedtime companion. The blanket is said to increase sleep and reduce anxiety by stimulating the feeling of being held, which increases serotonin and melatonin (two hormones that regulate our sleep), according to a study by the University of Bristol (opens in new tab).

"I'd never tried a weighted blanket before," says our tester. "But I have been struggling to sleep recently, and I've found it makes so much difference. Firstly, the material of the Gravity Blanket is soft and feels high quality, so there's no discomfort at all and you can wrap it around yourself. Secondly, I just felt so much calmer when I pulled this over me the first night, almost immediately. It did feel like someone was giving me a huge bear hug. However, while I won't be giving up my blanket any time soon, other members of my family didn't enjoy the weighted feeling so much."

(Image credit: Headspace)

6. Headspace app Best sleep meditation app Specifications Monthly plan: $12.99 per month Family plan : $19.99 per month Annual plan : $69.99 per year Available on : Apple App Store and Google Play Store Today's Best Deals VIEW HEADSPACE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide range of mediation practices and courses + Bedtime stories for dozing off to + Kids and parents section Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for those avoiding phone use in the bedroom

Meditation kickstarts our body's rest and relaxation response so it's no surprise it's one of the best natural sleep aids. When it comes to meditation apps, look no further than Headspace - there's a reason why it made it onto our list of best health apps to try. Out of the huge selection of sessions and courses, I took the 10-day sleeping course and found it to be hugely beneficial for when I was winding down in the evening and trying to get my body ready for sleep.

For me, the Sleepcasts - aka bedtime stories for adults - are the best part of Headspace's courses. The soothing 45-minute tales are a great addition to your bedtime routine and will have you nodding off in no time. I found them helpful for the evening when I'd otherwise be scrolling on my phone or laptop. They've been designed to help you wind down and lull you to sleep, so don't worry if you fall asleep mid-story, they'll automatically stop after a while - as I discovered early on.

If you do find yourself becoming too engrossed in the story, you can try the Sleep Music section instead. This features tracks up to 500 minutes long, so no matter how long it takes you to get to sleep, this will be there for you. If you wake up in the middle of the night, there are Nightime SOS meditations to ease your mind.

For those who want to keep their bedroom a tech-free zone, a non-digital or screen-free meditation device might be better than an app like Headspace. If you like to mix up your meditations and hear from a range of practitioners, it's also worth noting only a few meditation teachers are voicing their practices on Headspace. Another one of the best meditation apps, such as Calm, is also a good alternative for more voices.

(Image credit: Morphée)

7. Morphée Sleep Aid Best screen-free meditation device for sleep Specifications RRP: $142.99 / £79.95 Rechargeable : Yes Features : 210 guided sessions Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Non-digital and easy-to-use + Guided meditations and soundscapes + Rechargeable via USB cable + Small, chic and travel-friendly Reasons to avoid - Can only choose between 8 and 20 minute practices

The impact of blue light on our sleeping patterns is well established, with studies from the University of Lucerne (opens in new tab) revealing that our phone and other technological lights can decrease both sleep duration and quality. If you're aiming for a tech-free bedroom, the non-digital, screen-free meditation aid from Morphée could be the one for you. The sleep aid holds 210 guided meditations, is rechargeable via USB, and is travel-friendly, so you never have to go without your meditation routine.

By turning the gold keys on this ultra-chic device you can move between 210 guided breathing, movement, visualization, and body scan meditations, cardiac coherence practices, plus napping and relaxing music sessions. You can also choose whether you want a male or female voice to guide your session and whether you'd like it to last for eight or 20 minutes. "I enjoyed the breathing and visualization meditations in the morning and the body scan mediations and relaxing music sessions for winding down at night," says our tester. "I'm so used to having my phone in the bedroom that I found it hard to use the device at the beginning. I started leaving my phone outside of the bedroom and I've never looked back. Every time I've used this sleep aid, I've drifted off relatively easily."

The Morphée Sleep Aid is expensive, coming with a $142.99 (£79.95) price tag, but it's a product you'll come back to again and again on your journey to better sleep, our tester discovered. While she has yet to get bored of the guided sessions on offer, she does wish there was more variety in the length of each session.

(Image credit: Lumie)

8. Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Best sunset/sunrise clock Specifications RRP: $99 / £79 Dimensions : 19cm x 12cm x 16cm Sunset/sunrise time: 30 minutes Today's Best Deals View at Wiggle (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gradually wake you up with sunrise light + Tap to snooze + Warm to bright light + Nightlight features Reasons to avoid - Mains operated so not easy to travel with

The early birds among us won't mind waking up before the sun, but for those who struggle to get out of bed while it's pitch-black outside, a sunrise/sunset clock could do the trick. The Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 promises to promote the body's natural sleep response in the evening and boost energy and mood in the morning. Instead of being jolted awake by a standard alarm, the light on the Lumie clock gradually gets brighter 30 minutes before your alarm so you wake up naturally. You can even adjust the sunrise intensity from bright white light to a yellow glow. Once your alarm sounds, tap the light for a five-minute snooze.

Our tester, who also tested the Morphée Sleep Aid, said this was another great one for anyone looking to keep phones out of the bedroom. "The Lumie can also be used as a nightlight or reading light, so there's no need to keep your phone in the bedroom," she says. "The 30-minute sunset setting gradually gets darker in the evening to help you fall asleep naturally, which I found helped me wind down at night and the gentle sunrise made getting out of bed on a cold, dark morning a little bit easier."

Two things she notes though: "It's a mains-operated device and not the most travel friendly. I did take it away with me a couple of times but it's not suitable for anywhere you can't plug it in. You can't adjust the length of time of the sunset and sunrise settings either."

(Image credit: Rise)

9. Rise App Best sleep tracking app Specifications RRP: Sleep improvement membership from $24 Free trial: 7 days free Available on: Apple App Store and Google Play Store Today's Best Deals VIEW RISE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Provides a variety of data to optimize your day and sleep + Compatible with Apple, Fitbit and Garmin + Easy to use + Information shown in graphs Reasons to avoid - Monthly membership is expensive - Doesn't record sleep stages

If Headspace isn't enough for you, there are options to take your sleep tracking further. This one involves your phone though. There are lots of sleep apps out there (see our round-up of the best sleep apps for more recommendations) but, when it comes to the overall best, RISE easily takes the top spot.

RISE tracks your total sleep time. And, then it takes things one step further and determines your sleep debt (aka how much sleep you owe your body) and your energy schedule (including what time your energy will peak and dip throughout the day). It will remind you when to start winding down for the evening, and notify you of your melatonin window so you can take advantage of your body's natural response and give in sleep. It will help you build better sleep habits, and get to know more about the importance of rest through the education section.

"I started using RISE a couple of months ago to get more insights into my sleeping pattern. I was sleeping normally, or so I thought, but then always woke up tired and lethargic the next day. The insights have been great and I've been able to alter my daily activities depending on how long I've slept so I'm not constantly really tired. Having the sleep stages in the stat roundup for the night would be great, but I guess you could use a fitness tracker for that."

(Image credit: Aromatherapy Associates)

10. Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser Best bedtime diffuser Specifications RRP: $170 / £120 Mist time : 30 minutes, 1 hour, 3 hours Water capactiy: Waterless Charge time: 5 hours Running time : 18 hours Standard Mode ,12 hours Boost Mode Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) View at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Doesn't require water or heat + Disperse well in a fine mist + Features halo light Reasons to avoid - Quite loud - Take five hours to fully charge

Essential oils are a holistic way of improving mental and physical wellbeing - and we think the Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser is a worthy addition to any nighttime routine. The best essential oil diffusers can fill your home with a calming scent to still your mind, boost your mood and relax your body.

Our tester rated The Atomiser for many features but particularly loved that it's a waterless diffuser so doesn't require a water tank or heat to work. It disperses the scent beautifully in a fine mist and filled their bedroom with a calming blend of frankincense, wild camomile, and petitgrain in the form of the Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Oil Blend. I found it was the perfect reset before bed and the subtle glow of the halo light at the top of the diffuser was a calming addition.

The Atomiser features can run for 30 minutes, one hour, and three hours. In Standard mode, it has a battery life of 18 hours, while in Boost mode that's reduced to 12 hours. Despite the long battery life, it's worth noting that it does take five hours to fully charge, and I did find it a little noisy which could be a deal breaker for some people.

(Image credit: Clipper)

11. Clipper Organic Snore and Peace Herbal Tea Best sleep tea Specifications RRP: $5.99 / £2.25 Key ingredients : Chamomile, lavender and lemon balm Quanity : 20 bags per box Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Calming ingredients + No artificial taste + Eco-friendly packing Reasons to avoid - Lack of research into benefits of these types of tea - Not everyone will like the floral taste

Research into the benefits of herbal tea is limited, but many people credit the best sleep teas to help them drift off faster. Ingredients like lavender and chamomile have been used as natural sleep aids for centuries and there are plenty of sleep teas out there containing these calming ingredients. Of all the herbal teas we've sipped, the Clipper Organic Snore and Peace Herbal Tea have a special place in our hearts.

Some sleep teas taste artificial with an overwhelming lavender taste, but Clipper's chamomile and lavender blend with a hint of lemon balm is pleasant to drink. "I know there isn't much science behind it but having a cup of herbal tea really makes me relax in the evening as I associate it with going to bed. I don't drink herbal tea at any other time. I love lavender tea generally and I always choose Clipper's simply because it tastes the best, without any artificial flavors or overpowering aromas."

How to choose the best sleep aids for you

Why do you want to buy a sleep aid? Consider what your purpose is in buying a sleeping aid, says Dr Kat Lederle (opens in new tab) , sleep and body clock scientist. "Ask yourself, do you have trouble sleeping or are you just curious about your sleep?"

Consider what your purpose is in buying a sleeping aid, says Dr Kat Lederle , sleep and body clock scientist. "Ask yourself, do you have trouble sleeping or are you just curious about your sleep?" Work out your sleep issues: Get the root of the problem, she suggests. "If it is anxiety or arousal, you'd look for something to help you better manage these, if it's noise then you'd want to address that."

Get the root of the problem, she suggests. "If it is anxiety or arousal, you'd look for something to help you better manage these, if it's noise then you'd want to address that." Think about how often you have trouble sleeping: If you're having trouble sleeping often, you may want to consider professional help instead of relying on a sleep aid as you may become reliant on it. "In some ways, any sleep aid can make you depend on it if used often and/or for long," says Dr Lederle, who is also a sleep therapist. "Pills and potions have their place but they shouldn't be used for the long term in my view, irrespective of herbal or not. If you are looking to learn more about your sleep, you might want a mix of sleep education (book) and tech to monitor your sleep."

If you're having trouble sleeping often, you may want to consider professional help instead of relying on a sleep aid as you may become reliant on it. "In some ways, any sleep aid can make you depend on it if used often and/or for long," says Dr Lederle, who is also a sleep therapist. "Pills and potions have their place but they shouldn't be used for the long term in my view, irrespective of herbal or not. If you are looking to learn more about your sleep, you might want a mix of sleep education (book) and tech to monitor your sleep." Is it going to be fit for purpose? Do your research, suggests the expert. "Look at reviews, how long have users been using it? Who was involved in its development? Underneath all the gloss and glamor, what's the evidence for it helping your particular issue?

Do sleep aids work?

Yes, many sleep aids - especially masks, ear plugs, and noise machines - work by blocking out physical distractions that may prevent us from falling asleep. "Masks, for example, create a dark environment which is needed to fall and stay asleep. Light does the opposite, it signals our internal body clock that it's daytime and time to be active. But I think there's also a psychological component to wearing a mask, it serves as a boundary between you and the external world. It signals, 'I'm not available'," says Dr Lederle.

"There is also some research that suggests certain scents, including lavender, can help us fall asleep because they lower anxiety and can lead to a state of relaxation," she adds.

However, natural sleep aids aren't a cure-all fix for sleeping issues like insomnia. While they help many people learn to relax and unwind before bed, there's no guarantee they'll send you off to sleep straight away.

"While it is certainly true that scents and herbal extracts can affect physiology, I am hesitant to say that simply spraying a certain scent onto your pillow will make you fall asleep," says Dr Lederle. "That’s because attitude and expectation play a role here too. If you have trouble sleeping and expect this spray to get you to sleep then it's probably not going to work because you are in anticipation mode. Furthermore, rather than trusting yourself in being able to sleep, you assign that ‘power’ over to the scent."

The same goes for the physical sleep aids too, like masks and earplugs. "These don't automatically guarantee you a good night's sleep. Or not everyone at least. You need to understand what causes your poor sleep and whether your intervention addresses it."