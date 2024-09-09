32 tips to build a better bedtime routine - according to wellness and sleep experts

Sleep is the cornerstone of a healthy life, and good sleep begins with the right bedtime routine. As someone who's had erratic sleeping patterns historically and is not a morning person without enough of it, finding the right bedroom routine has been transformative.

Good sleep hygiene begins long before our heads hit the pillow, as wellness expert Jodie Perry, founder of Soulstice London, explains. "I think the word 'routine' explains it so well. Having that consistency and habit that allows the different systems in your body to understand what you’re asking them to do much more easily. If the body recognises a pattern then it will slip into the journey quicker."

A good sleep routine can have numerous benefits for our overall health. "A well-thought-out wind-down routine helps to lower stress hormones like cortisol, regulate emotions and prepare the body for rest," chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, told us. "It can also improve our sleep quality, reduce insomnia and promote a deeper and more restorative sleep." These are the rules and rituals I've found most useful when it comes to creating the right bedtime routine, with some help from leading wellness experts.

32 tips for creating a bedtime routine that will help you sleep better

Invest in a pillow mist - or try a few drops of lavender oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxing scent like lavender or rose can help you drift off more easily. Plus, the ritual of spritzing before bed acts as a signal to your brain that it's time to start winding down. Failing that, a few drops of lavender oil - known for its calming effect - can also do the trick.

Tisserand Lavender Oil, £7.99 | Amazon This organic lavender pure essential oil will have you nodding off in no time.

Get some sunlight in the morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A good bedtime routine starts in the morning. "Get some sunlight during the day," sleep health expert Dan Fabian from Ten PM advises. "Bright light exposure helps regulate your body's sleep-wake cycle and helps the body to produce the build-up of melatonin (the sleep hormone) which will be released by the body in the evening."

Exercise (but not before bed)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exercise is so important for our overall health and well-being. "Exercise regularly for good sleep," sleep health expert Dan Fabian explains. "Exercise releases endorphins, which have mood-boosting effects and also tired your body so falling asleep is easier (make sure you don’t exercise near bedtime though)."

Dim the lights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wellness expert Jodie Perry suggests setting your environment up for sleep by dimming the lights. "The body releases the hormone melatonin in response to darkness," she explains. "This signifies to the body to relax, wind down and get ready to go to sleep."

Spend some time on your skincare routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spending some time on yourself as an act of self-care will not only benefit your mind but also help you wind down. Try incorporating some relaxing massage or using a gua sha tool to reduce puffiness and boost circulation.

Quiet your mind before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meditation can really help your body and mind wind down, but it doesn't have to mean a formal meditation sequence. Sleep health expert Dan Fabian explains, "Meditate before bed to quieten your mind, but this doesn’t have to just be a meditation. It could be a puzzle or reading your book, anything that focuses your brain and quiets your thoughts."

Have a bedtime tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know that a cup of coffee, chocolate treat or glass of wine may feel like a treat, but they'll impact sleep negatively in the long run. A soothing cup of herbal tea - try mint or ginger to aid digestion, chamomile to relax, or valerian root if you have trouble sleeping - can work wonders before bed.

Leave two hours (preferably longer) between eating and bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eating straight before bed can really disrupt your sleep and make it harder to nod off. Wellness expert Jodie Perry suggests, "Leave two hours after eating so your body isn’t still in an active digesting phase (I’d probably say even longer is better - three to four hours would be ideal)." Try and eat something healthy and light as your evening meal to aid digestion.

Cleanse before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love a bath with magnesium, which helps the body have a deeper, more regenerative sleep," wellness expert Jodie Perry explains. "I personally avoid a shower because it wakes me up, but I know friends that always have a shower before bed, so as much as it is taking nuggets of advice from people, it’s so important to understand your own body and what it responds well to."

Try some evening yoga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Switching it off takes longer than you think. Yoga is a great way to slow down your nervous system and unwind. Even a ten-minute session is beneficial for stretching out and calming down. There are plenty of short tutorials on websites like YouTube - search for bedtime tutorials that leave a few moments for meditation to get you into a more restful state.

Try a bedtime affirmation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Positive affirmations have a lot of power - and you can keep it simple. "A really useful phrase to keep going back to is ‘how do I want my sleep to be’, and try to create the same feeling for the period before it," wellness expert Jodie Perry explains. "The more often you do the rituals, the more they become a routine, which develops into a habit, and then they become just a natural way of being."

Do some light stretches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being slumped over a computer all day or rushing around running errands can leave our bodies feeling tightly wound. A few simple stretches can help the body relax and aid flexibility in the long run.

Light a candle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lighting a candle is one of the most simple yet most effective examples of self-care. "Lighting a candle with an essence that your body recognises as relaxing (like lavender) as opposed to invigorating will help you unwind," wellness expert Jodie Perry told us.

Opt for silk pillowcases

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ensure fabrics are natural, light, and breathable to get the best night's sleep. Amy Walden, a holistic interior designer and founder of Thrive By Design, advises. "Think natural fibres to sleep in and on, too. If budget permits, silk pillowcases are definitely the way to go – instant Princess effect and life-changing! Silk PJs are also worth the hype, although linen and 100% cotton are equally luxurious and well worth the investment."

Manifest what's important to you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Listening to soothing music or a guided meditation can help ease the mind and prepare it for sleep. I personally like to read a meaningful book passage to assist me in remembering what is truly important in life or poetry before I sleep," chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, told us.

Try green noise before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White noise or brown noise are known tactics for aiding sleep, but green sounds can be the most relaxing. "Using green noise, which means sounds from nature like waterfalls, beaches or rainforests can help sleep," wellness expert Jodie Perry told us.

Keep a notepad by your bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journaling is also a great way to destress before bed. "A notepad by the bed can really help to jot down any thoughts that keep going around in your head keeping you awake and stopping your mind from relaxing," wellness expert Jodie Perry told us.

Keep a window open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Try to have a window open in your room when you sleep – even if it’s just a crack," holistic interior design expert Amy Walden told us. "This will not only cleanse the room of germs and smells during the night but allows you to engage with nature or your surroundings in the morning, in terms of noise and temperature, helping you rise and acclimatise."

Make sure your bedding is cosy and soft

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you want the room to be cool and airy, bedding should be warm and soft. "Warm, tactile textures create a cosy feel, (especially once the heating has been turned off or the summer sun has gone down), cosseting you ready for bed," holistic interior design expert Amy Walden told us.

Opt for warm lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think about switching out your lamp bulbs for something warmer as part of your bedtime routine. "The lighting of the space where you spend your evening can also help or hinder bedtime," holistic interior design expert Amy Walden told us.

"Cool (blue) white lights are great for task lighting, whereas warm (yellow) white is better for evening spaces as they better emulate the setting sun and natural evening light. Natural daylight simulation bulbs in directional lamps are best for reading or tasks."

Eat sleep-inducing foods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some foods can help us drift off more easily, so it's worth considering them as a snack before bed. "Tart cherries contain a good concentration of melatonin and also have an antioxidant effect that is conducive to sleep, while nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios contain melatonin and omega-3, as well as magnesium and zinc which all help improve sleep," Sleep health expert Dan Fabian explains.

Make sure your bedroom is clutter-free

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clutter is a menace when it comes to sleep, as sleep expert Amy Walden explains. "Clutter – you don’t want any in your room when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. Not around you - or under the bed. Try simplifying the amount of possessions in your bedroom," she advises.

Consider blackout blinds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Blackout blinds are best if you have lights outside your window, otherwise natural flowing drapes will work best," holistic interior designer Amy Walden explains. "Adding thermal blackout curtain linings, particularly during the summer months or if you work shifts can also be really effective."

Make sure smells are pleasant or none-existent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider the scent of your bedroom and how that might affect your sleep. "A few drops of calming lavender or soothing camomile natural essential oils can help you sleep," holistic interior designer Amy Walden told us. "Either using a diffuser or a few drops in a small bowl of water half an hour before sleeping can get you feeling relaxed and drowsy, preparing your body for sleep."

Avoid alcohol, nicotine or caffeine before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coffee, alcohol and smoking are the nemesis of a good night’s sleep, as sleep health expert Dan Fabian explains. "Firstly, caffeine helps to keep us awake by blocking adenosine, a chemical that makes us feel sleepy. Try to limit caffeine after 1pm to ensure that it doesn’t become a barrier to falling asleep later in the evening.

"Alcohol, on the other hand, is a depressant. While it may help you to fall asleep initially, it interrupts REM sleep and can lead to poorer quality sleep overall. Finally, smoking introduces nicotine and other chemicals into your body, which can disrupt your sleep cycle by causing wakefulness. In addition, smoking irritates the respiratory system and worsens conditions like sleep apnea."

Limit naps during the day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While naps might feel good at the time, they can hinder falling asleep later in the day. If you do need to nap during the day, don't cut it out entirely; just make sure to keep it short and no longer than an hour.

Don't work or eat in your room

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important to make sure your bedroom is a designated space for sleeping and not other things. Eating in bed is a big no-no when it comes to good sleep hygiene, as is using your bedroom as an office space.

Keep a consistent bedtime

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Our bodies are designed to operate on a 24-hour cycle, known as the circadian rhythm," sleep health expert Dan Fabian explains. "This internal clock responds to light and darkness and regulates everything from our sleep patterns to our hormone levels. When we stick to a regular sleep schedule (evening at weekends!), it helps to keep our circadian rhythm in sync, which can lead to more restful sleep."

Put plants in your bedroom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plants don't only add to a space aesthetically, but they benefit air quality too. "Adding air-purifying plants could help to add moisture to the air as well as benefitting from the biophilic effect of nature," holistic interior designer Amy Walden explains.

Do what's right for you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're all built differently and each of us will have individual needs when it comes to a bedtime routine. Decide what helps you personally to relax - and don't force it. Start with small steps towards and healthier lifestyle and build on your bedtime routine from there.

Try a cold shower if you're struggling to sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cold shower has been proven to help your body relax, with the shock of the cold water making it easier to relax afterwards. Cold water has also been linked to an endorphin boost, which has been linked to better sleep.

Be consistent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with any lifestyle change, consistency is key. "Consistent bedtime rituals help train the nervous system to recognise when it’s time to wind down-making it easier to fall asleep and also stay asleep," chiropractor and Counsellor, Dr Sarah Jane, Founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics told us.

"These rituals can reduce the activation of the stress response which then allows for a smoother transition into the sleep cycle. Over time, these practices can enhance the quality and depth of our sleep which leads to better physical and mental health as well as a more balanced and harmonious approach to bedtime."