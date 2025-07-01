ITV's Dr Sophie Bostock reveals why a cold shower is the 'worst' thing to cool down - and what to do instead

When the temperature rises beyond what's comfortable, the first thing many of us do is dial down the temperature in the shower, step into the kids' paddling pool, or start drinking icy cold drinks.

This might feel good in the moment, but when trying to sleep in the heat, "getting into ice cold water" is actually completely counterproductive, warns Dr Bostock, aka The Sleep Scientist.

"Getting into ice-cold water gives your nervous system a bit of a shock, and your immediate reaction in cold water is for your blood vessels to constrict because it's trying to protect you," she says.

"What you actually want is lots of blood flow going to your extremities, so research suggests that a lukewarm bath or shower actually helps with the blood flow to your skin, and that means when you get out of the shower, you're going to lose heat more easily."

To clarify, host Ben Shephard says: "So the more blood flow you have to the skin, the better your body is at controlling heat loss, so you will cool down quicker?"

"Absolutely," says the doctor.

"There is absolutely no doubt that heat makes things harder. We've all got an internal rhythm and body temperature that naturally peaks at about 5 or 6 pm, and we get coolest at about 2 or 3 am in the morning, so there's this natural dip at bedtime," she says.

"That cooling of our internal body temperature is like a cue for sleep, so if our ambient temperature around us is too hot, there isn't enough temperature gradient.

"We find it harder to lose heat, so it's harder to fall asleep, and when we finally get to sleep, we get less deep sleep which is really restorative. We also get less REM sleep, which is really good for our emotional balance, so we wake up feeling a bit tired and a bit irritable," she says.

To help us out this week, the doctor shared her other tips on sleeping in the heat: