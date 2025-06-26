Cooling window hacks: 5 easy ways to beat the heat this summer

Although we dream of summer days, when they finally arrive, it doesn't take long to remember the sweaty nights, extreme humidity and the unfortunate lack of AC in our homes. To beat the heat this season, we've curated 5 inventive ways you unlock your windows' cooling power.

When it comes to cooling down a room without AC, there's only so much you can do that will genuinely work. But instead of spending a fortune on a luxury fan or fitting an AC unit, there are some creative tricks you can try that will cut through that dense UK heat.

We asked home and cooling experts for their recommended window hacks to keep your home suitably chilled, while avoiding common cooling mistakes that can make your home warmer.

5 cooling window hacks that won't cost the earth

Aside from the savvy ways houseplants can keep a room cool, your windows can also be effective at lowering the temperature in your house – and not only in the conventional sense.

Aside from the Victorian sash window hack, here are the other surprising, low-budget ways you can utilise your windows to keep you and your household cool this summer...

1. Keeping your windows closed during the day

(Image credit: Future)

Knowing how to keep your bedroom cool in hot weather is so important for getting some sleep, and the most obvious thing we all do is open the windows. However, there's a little more to it.

"You need to make sure to keep your windows closed between 11 am and 4 pm, especially on the sunny side of your house. It can help to keep your curtains or blinds closed too, as they act as a barrier from the sun's heat," advises Allan Reid, windows specialist from Art Windows and Doors.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He then recommends opening them wide in the evening or in the early morning when the air is coolest. This will then allow the hot air to leave and the cooler air to enter.

Allan Reid Social Links Navigation Glass expert Not only is Allan a home and glass expert, he is also the founder of Art Windows & Doors which is a trusted supplier of double and triple-glazed windows. His company is comprised of industry experts and a qualified team of joiners all of whom pride themselves on excellent customer service and top quality products.

2. Using the 'night vent'

While windows are a great way to make a dark room brighter, they are the main culprit for letting in heat during summer.

Some of them, however, have a nifty little feature that can help keep a breeze coming in all night long.

"Another overlooked feature is the night vent setting that you find on most modern windows. It lets you crack the window slightly while keeping it locked, so you can leave it open overnight without worrying about safety or insects. This should help the place be cool while you sleep and manageable throughout the day," says Allan.

3. Maximising the use of window dressings

(Image credit: Future | David Giles)

Although curtains and blinds are used to keep your home warm for less in winter, they can help cool your home in summer.

"Window dressings do make a big difference too, light coloured or reflective blinds and curtains can reduce the amount of heat getting inside throughout the day," explains Allan.

"If you’re struggling and can’t afford new blinds or curtains, you can hang a make-shift white sheet outside a sun-facing window, and this should help reduce the heat significantly," he continues.

4. Creating your own air conditioning

If you've tried all the fan hacks possible and are still needing extra help, then you can, in fact, create your own AC using a flat sheet.

"You can cool a room down by hanging a wet sheet in front of an open window if you do not have any air conditioning," says Liam Spencer, home expert and owner of Northallerton Glass. "When the breeze blows through the window and hits the wet sheet, it will reduce the temperature of the room, making it more comfortable."

5. Applying a reflective window film

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're worried about how much it costs to run a fan, using a reflective window film can be a more affordable option.

"Another low-cost and easy-to-install hack to keep your home cool is to install reflective window film. The film will block large amounts of heat so that it is unable to enter your home through glass surfaces," states Liam.

"The film works by reflecting sunlight before it can warm your home, and it can also reduce glare or stop furniture from fading due to sunlight exposure," he adds.

Shade solution Heat Reflective Window Film View at Amazon This simple 8mm aluminium foil works by blocking the sun to keep the rooms inside cool. It also acts as thermal insulation in winter, a blackout blind and privacy film - win, win.

FAQs

Is it better to have a fan blowing in or out of a window?

While there's debate on whether you should keep a fan on overnight, keeping it on might not make a difference if you've got it facing the wrong way.

“This depends on how cool or warm your house is. You should have your fan blowing in when it’s cooler outside than inside, which is best at night or early in the morning," points out Katy Lilywhite, appliance expert at AO.com.

"Conversely, you should have your fan blowing outside when it’s hotter outside or if your room has built up a lot of heat,” she adds.

Katie Lilywhite Social Links Navigation AO.com Expert Katie is a key expert at AO.com and provides top tips and guidance for using a multitude of appliances. She specialises in Floorcare, Health & Beauty, Air Treatment & Garden & DIY.

Why is my room so hot even with the window open?

Even when you've taken every precaution to keep your bed cool in summer and kept your window open only at night, your room can often feel hot and stuffy anyway.

“Contrary to popular belief, an open window doesn’t always mean you’ll have a cooler room," explains Katy. "If the outside air is warmer than inside your home, then all you’ll be doing is swapping warm for even warmer."

She says, "Similarly, if there’s no breeze outside, then all an open window will do is let in muggy air. It’s a better idea to close windows and blinds during the hottest hours and instead use fans to circulate air around your home at night.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you sleep with the window open when it's hot?

If you struggle to sleep in the heat during summer, you've probably got pretty used to sleeping with the windows open. But does this actually help?

“You should only opt to do so when the outside temperature drops, which is usually after sunset. This can help to let the fresh air in, and when you combine this with your fan, it can create a nice cool breeze," recommends Katy.

"However, when it’s still hot or humid, you might be letting in the stuffy air, which can disturb a nice night’s rest. When this happens, try to keep your window closed, curtains drawn and rely on your fan or air conditioner instead," she finishes.

Shop fan options

Tower Fan Pro Breeze 40-Inch Silent Bladeless Tower Fan with Remote Control View at Amazon RRP: £73.99 | This tower fan is perfect for bedrooms as it has a quiet cooling mode as well as a sleep mode with a 15-hour timer. With three fan speeds and a 90-degree oscillation, you really can't ask for more from a domestic fan running off 45 watts. Standing Fan Oscillating Pedestal Fan with Extendable Stand View at Amazon RRP: £18.79 | Looking to keep it simple? This extendable 45-watt floor-standing fan is perfect for doing the job without all the faff of a more complex model. It has a three-speed setting and an easy-to-use button control panel. Luxury Fan Dyson Cool tower fan AM07 white/silver View at Currys RRP: £269.99 | If you have a larger space to cool, then this powerful 56-watt tower fan from Dyson is the ideal model for that. Its airflow technology is designed to cool spaces fast and with minimal noise, making it great for bedrooms or a living room.

If you're a hot sleeper all year round, why not finally invest in one of the best cooling mattresses on the market? They're proven to regulate body temperature and give you the best possible sleep, no matter the weather.

Or if a whole new mattress is out of the question, we recommend sleeping on a natural mattress protector to at least add a layer of cooling material. The Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Mattress Protector is our personal favourite.