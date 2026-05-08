Sara Davies prefers a 'personal touch' to 'show furniture' to make her house feel like a home
Speaking exclusively to w&h, our favourite Dragon shares her tips for making a space feel personal and homely
She’s a former Dragon’s Den titan and she’s built an empire on crafts, but Sara Davies still appreciates the simpler things in life.
Appearing as the cover star on the latest issue of woman&home, Sara proved she’s never lost touch with her roots, opening up on her struggles with showing emotion and the importance of living frugally despite her multi-million-pound successes.
This translates to the personal touches that bring plenty of home comforts to her County Durham property.
For Sara, she wants her five-bedroom home to feel 'lived-in' and her three favourite pieces of homeware perfectly capture her refreshing attitude to life, from framed family photos to a blanket that everyone snuggles under.
The first of her favourite things inside her home isn’t designer or expensive, it’s all about family.
"I have a family blanket from my QVC range that all of us snuggle under when we put on a movie."
Another thing Sara likes to do is something anyone can recreate – fresh flowers. She shared, "I always love fresh flowers and I have a vase I upcycled with some paint and nail varnish to create a marbled effect."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Adding flowers is one of the smartest ways to brighten up any space on any budget.
Getting hands-on and crafty to reinvent budget-friendly additions to the home is something Sara loves to share – she's often sharing crafty tips for upcycling on her social media.
A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)
A photo posted by on
Last, but definitely not least, Sara’s third pick of what makes her house a home, rather than a show-home, is something every parent can relate to. She said, "The third would have to be two frames that are in the hallway containing pictures of the boys on their first day of school."
A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)
A photo posted by on
You can read our exclusive interview with Sara in the June 2026 issue of woman&home magazine, on sale now. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
As well as sharing her three favourite pieces, Sara touched on her love of upcycling.
She said, "I love making and upcycling things so that my home has a personal touch. My home is very lived-in.
"I always have a house full and I'm not precious about anything. We don't have show furniture and I don't worry about things being ruined or broken."
Sara often shares upcycling tips on her social media - and, per reports, she has a room dedicated to crafting in her home.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.