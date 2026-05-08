Sara Davies prefers a 'personal touch' to 'show furniture' to make her house feel like a home

She’s a former Dragon’s Den titan and she’s built an empire on crafts, but Sara Davies still appreciates the simpler things in life.

Appearing as the cover star on the latest issue of woman&home, Sara proved she’s never lost touch with her roots, opening up on her struggles with showing emotion and the importance of living frugally despite her multi-million-pound successes.

This translates to the personal touches that bring plenty of home comforts to her County Durham property.

For Sara, she wants her five-bedroom home to feel 'lived-in' and her three favourite pieces of homeware perfectly capture her refreshing attitude to life, from framed family photos to a blanket that everyone snuggles under.

(Image credit: Future)

The first of her favourite things inside her home isn’t designer or expensive, it’s all about family.

"I have a family blanket from my QVC range that all of us snuggle under when we put on a movie."

Comfort blanket Sara by Sara Davies Quilted Floral Bedspread With Velvet Border £43 at QVC

Another thing Sara likes to do is something anyone can recreate – fresh flowers. She shared, "I always love fresh flowers and I have a vase I upcycled with some paint and nail varnish to create a marbled effect."

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Adding flowers is one of the smartest ways to brighten up any space on any budget.

Getting hands-on and crafty to reinvent budget-friendly additions to the home is something Sara loves to share – she's often sharing crafty tips for upcycling on her social media.

A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc) A photo posted by on

Last, but definitely not least, Sara’s third pick of what makes her house a home, rather than a show-home, is something every parent can relate to. She said, "The third would have to be two frames that are in the hallway containing pictures of the boys on their first day of school."

A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc) A photo posted by on

As well as sharing her three favourite pieces, Sara touched on her love of upcycling.

She said, "I love making and upcycling things so that my home has a personal touch. My home is very lived-in.

"I always have a house full and I'm not precious about anything. We don't have show furniture and I don't worry about things being ruined or broken."

Sara often shares upcycling tips on her social media - and, per reports, she has a room dedicated to crafting in her home.