Sara Davies proves dreams really can become reality - and it starts with stepping out of your comfort zone
In this month's Editor's Letter, Hannah Fernando reflects on our latest cover star's ambition, modesty - and the mindset that helped her succeed
Inspiring and empowering women underpin the values of woman&home, so to have Sara Davies as a cover star feels like a real privilege.
Sara's story is not only interesting but proof that a dream really can become a reality. She entered the Den as the youngest female Dragon, having built a remarkable crafting business from her university bedroom – the very definition of an entrepreneur.
Sara arrives at the shoot on her own, greeting everyone with her signature smile and unrivalled energy. It's immediately clear that whatever she does, she gives it her all. Yet she remains refreshingly modest, and openly admits that she has suffered in the past from imposter syndrome, saying, ‘You only grow when you step outside of your comfort zone.' It's a hard thing to do, but she's right.
Sara wrote to the w&h team after the shoot, and one line in particular felt too special not to share: ‘It's such a huge privilege to have been invited to work with you all on such a big interview and photo shoot, and I really hope I did you justice!'
Her warmth and gratitude in everything she does sets her apart. She tells us that she surrounds herself with friends who are full of energy and uplifting, saying, ‘We really celebrate each other's successes.' I think we could all take a leaf out of her book.
HANNAH FERNANDO
Editor-in-chief, woman&home
There is still time to secure your tickets for our special summer event, the w&h Editor's Lunch, held in London (almost sold out) and Manchester (which is sold out, but you can join the waiting list), for a fun afternoon with the editorial team, plus our inspiring guests. I hope to see you there!.
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You can read Sara's full interview in the June 2026 issue of woman&home magazine, - on sale now. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
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Hannah is Group Editor of woman&home as well as Group Celebrity Director across Future’s women’s lifestyle portfolio. Hannah has over 20 years experience in the magazine industry. She presents a podcast, Bingewatch, and regularly appears on television, including BBC, GMB, This Morning, Sky News, Channel 5 and CNN. She often guests on mainstream radio shows including Radio 5 Live. She has written a number of books and spent many years maintaining relations with agents and talent.
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