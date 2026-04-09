'There's no denying she's having a later-life renaissance': why Carol Vorderman is inspiring women now more than ever

Cast your mind back to lockdown. The highs, the lows – and everything in between. For me, Carol Vorderman played a huge part in our family’s world – and I’d imagine many others who had young children and were cut off from the world for what seemed like an eternity.



Carol had helped children with maths through her books and online programme The Maths Factor for years. But during that time of isolation, she opened up her education tools online and made them FREE for every child.



For so many, this was a lifeline, at a time when most of us realised that teaching was – apparently – not our vocation. So, I wanted to thank Carol for shaping so many children’s lives.



She’s had a difficult couple of years, telling us, ‘I hit burnout and ended up in hospital,’ but on our shoot, she’s full of life – engaged and a woman who knows her own mind. I like that. In a world where not a lot feels authentic, she really does.

There’s no denying that Carol is having a later-life renaissance, defying ageist stereotypes. Open, honest and proud to stand up to men in grey suits, she’s a positive force.

While not immune to the noise, she wants to concentrate on empowering women. Her ability to articulate her views while listening to others is a skill we rarely see. Read her interview in our latest issue - on sale now.

In this month's issue, we are also brimming with brilliant reads and exclusive offers. Our beauty team gives us a make-up masterclass so we can get that red-carpet look that lasts. And, the legendary Prue Leith tells us why she really left Bake Off.

We show you how to save money on flights and enjoy an extra (FREE) magazine* worth £6.99. Take advantage of 20% off Balance Me Skincare, Penelope Chilvers shoes and Muck Boots. And, grab your FREE Michael Connelly book*.

It's time to have some 'me' time.

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