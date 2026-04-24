Lisa Snowdon's stylish, capsule, summer-ready wardrobe makes me want to book a holiday

When Lisa Snowdon posted a carousel of photos from her solo holiday in Andalusia, it wasn't just the luxury design hotel that got my attention - it was the presenter and model's stylish boho-themed holiday wardrobe getting me excited for summer.

Tie-dye prints, Pucci-inspired swirls and embellished detailing all featured, and I'm so ready to add these styles to my summer capsule wardrobe.

When I'm planning my holiday outfit ideas, the last thing I want is to feel under pressure to be poolside-ready, and I think Lisa really nailed it in her latest selection of warm-weather looks. Like Lisa, I prefer to pack a small selection of my favourite go-to pieces, and this summer I'll be refreshing my packing list inspired by some of the presenter's favourites.

Lisa Snowdon's summer ready looks

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A perennial of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, I always reach for bohemian-inspired pieces for holidays. By picking a theme for my holiday outfits, I can pack less as everything works together - pretty cutwork detail tops, tie dye dresses and lightweight fabrics are very much the order of the day, along with a pair of denim shorts or two.

Lisa's pair of shorts from Hayley Menzies not only feature a comfy elasticated waist but also a cool embellished detailing that helps to elevate the otherwise sporty cut. Wear them with your best white t-shirt or throw over your favourite swimwear. If you're wondering what the best swimwear for women over 50 might be, don't shy away from bikinis - Lisa, 54, is proof that you can look fantastic in a two-piece at any age.

Alongside holiday staples such as denim shorts and breezy cotton shirts, I've noticed a clever style trick that Lisa Snowdon has used when packing for her holiday wardrobe - the rule of three.

This fashion hack uses the principle of a capsule wardrobe based around three colours. By using a complementary colour palette based around yellow, Lisa's ensured that all of her pieces can be mixed and matched to create a host of summer outfit ideas and also work with her staple basics and accessories, such as her most comfortable sandals.

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Try this hack next time you're packing for a sunny destination, and I guarantee you won't look back.