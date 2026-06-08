If you thought season 1 of Rivals was one of the most spellbindingly brilliant TV treats to ever lay your eyes on, it's got nothing on season 2.

The second outing of the bonkbuster series has brought more depth and nuance, and allowed the stacked cast to flex their acting muscles more then ever before - especially Claire Rushbrook as Monica Baddingham.

During episode 6, the mid season finale or whatever the show's crew are calling this unnecessary break in proceedings, Claire gave the standout performance of both seasons so far.

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BAFTA, were you watching? Just hand an award straight to Claire, because she knocked it out of the park, conveying more emotion in quiet looks at the dinner table with Tony, Archie and Caitlin, than you'd think is humanly possible.

And then they went and killed her off in the episode's crushing final moments. Or did they? Of course, because Monica's death didn't happen on screen, and the character doesn't die in the books, social media was alight with those who are sure her death is a misdirection.

However, although we won't know definitively whether Monica really was taken by the storm until the show returns for part two of its run, I believe the evidence is all there to suggest audiences need to accept that Monica really is dead.

(Image credit: Disney+/Robert Viglasky Photography)

Firstly, if Monica were to fake her own death, that would mean hatching an infallible plan with Rupert, Declan and Caitlin, in the middle of a storm, with next to no time to work out the long-term repercussions.

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Monica would never abandon her children and her dogs, and saving the feelings of all three of her children by letting them in on the secret later down the line would just give it more of a chance to come tumbling out. It's just not logical for this to have happened.

Secondly, the entire cast and crew have given interviews saying how upset and blindsided they were when they found out about Monica's fate.

There were talks of tears at script read-throughs, and stories of producers taking Claire out to dinner to break the news because they knew the news would hit her hard.

Again, would the cast and crew really collaborate on these titbits of information to make sure they all delivered them with the same unified details during press interviews, to keep the secret the character isn't really dead? It appears unlikely.

Executive producer of the show, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, tells TV Insiderthe decision to kill off Monica wasn't taken lightly. "When you have such great actors, you want to be able to see them play lots of different things and take them in new directions," he says.

He adds that the show had landed in a place where it risked becoming flimsy if they didn't push boundaries a little, revealing Jilly Cooper was consulted on the decision to have Monica die, before her own untimely death - and she'd agreed with it.

(Image credit: Disney+/Robert Viglasky Photography)

"Cooper wrote the book, but she agreed that it had to be included," he says, adding that the author told producers, "We have to do this" when they spoke to her about Monica’s demise.

He also reports that Claire Rushbrook echoed that sentiment when he and another executive producer, Alexander Lamb, took her out to deliver the news.

"Tony had to pay some penance for what he has done," Treadwell-Collins says, continuing, "The show is a series of wonderful parties. There needed to be some consequences. Otherwise, the show would become gossamer-thin. It needed a weight to it." Apparently, killing off Monica adds that weight.

Personally, I don't agree with sacrificing both an excellent actress and character, for the sake of a male character's development and arc.

Plus, unless the show really does do a Dynasty and bring our Mon Mon back, she really won't get the satisfying happily-ever-after she deserves with Enid, which does happen in the books. That surely would've been better vengeance against Tony than ending her life, but what do us mere mortals know?

When will episode 7 of Rivals come out?

The next instalment of Rivals episodes will air from November, although that's all the information we have at the moment. There's currently no specific date or release schedule available.

An explosive trailer for the six new episodes depict Monica's funeral, among many other notable moments.

Taggie and Rupert finally look like they're getting closer, and his probable secret daughter looks set to reveal herself.

If the words "Rupert's secret daughter" seem unfamiliar to you, do you remember back in season 1 when Declan was supposed to interview Rupert to crucify him and didn't? Declan later threw some evidence for the interview labelled "Perdita" into the fire.

Rivals Season 2 | Official Trailer #2 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Cut to season 2, just after filming wrapped for The Golden Gauntlet, a dark haired participant from the contest is hanging around at the wrap party.

When asked to introduce herself, she gives her name as Perdita. In the books, Perdita is Rupert's secret daughter...

Along with James Vereker getting a much-needed punch to the face, it seems the remainder of season 2 is going to be even more addictive than what we've seen so far, if that's possible.

Sadly, it just doesn't seem like Monica will be there to see everything unfold and have any part in Tony's undoing - if it ever happens.

Rivals season 1 and the first half of season 2 are currently airing on Disney+.