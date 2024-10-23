Is Rivals based on a true story? The inspiration behind the Jilly Cooper series

For the dark nights drawing in and constant chilly drizzle in the air, Disney+ brings the eternally entertaining romp, Rivals, to give everyone some much needed autumn cheer. If you’re wondering whether the show is based on a true story, look no further.

With an abundance of sex, and full of characters you love to hate, Rivals is the latest series at the centre of conversations about unmissable TV shows. Disney+ appears to have stumbled on the perfect formula to draw viewers in and keep them gagging for more, with this exceptionally fun adaptation of a smash hit Jilly Cooper novel from 1988.

With other recent hits taking inspiration from real life stories, including ITV’s Joan, and Netflix’s Woman of The Hour, viewers thrive on stories based on real people. A lot of people want Rivals to be founded on true events, because if people with lives as exciting as the show’s central characters really do exist, we need to know more about them. Is this the case and is the story real? We take a look.

Is Rivals based on a true story?

Sorry to be the ones to disappoint, but Rivals is a work of fiction and not based on a true story. However, it’s believed that Rupert Campbell-Black, or Rupert Edward Algernon Campbell-Black to address him by his full title, is based on real people author Jilly Cooper knew who moved within her social circle.

According to Digital Spy, Jilly Cooper confirms she drew inspiration from Queen Camilla's former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles, the 11th Duke of Beaufort David Somerset and the late Michael ‘Mickey’ Suffolk, the 21st Earl of Suffolk. Unofficial names linked to adding inspiration to the character also include tailor and fashion designer, Rupert Lycett Green.

Although the author described them as “a wildly dashing and exciting group" whose “bravery and charisma were the essential elements of Rupert’s character", she’s been quick to add the risqué elements of Rupert’s character came from her own imagination.

She attests to taking elements of “their charm and glamour”, not any of their “naughty behaviour".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jilly also told the BBC she is delighted at Alex Hassell’s casting as the fictional former Olympian and future Conservative MP. She said, "They interviewed 600 people for that one," adding “He's very handsome. Rupert's blond-haired and blue-eyed in the book, but he's become dark and dark-eyed. But he’s very sexy."

(Image credit: Disney+)

Where is Rivals filmed?

Set in the fictional county of Rutshire in the Cotswolds, Rivals was filmed across several locations in Gloucestershire, Somerset and Bristol. The Grade l-listed Chavenage House in Tetbury serves as the house of Aidan Turner’s character, Declan O’Hara in the show.

Wilton House in Salisbury also makes an appearance. No stranger to television, the 16th century house and its estate has featured in The Crown, Bridgerton and Outlander, among many other shows. Eagle eyed viewers may also recognise The market town of Corsham, Wiltshire, which has featured in Poldark and Lark Rise To Candleford.

Tetbury became the fictional town of Cotchester for the series, with Berkeley House in the town becoming Cameron Cook’s house. In Bristol, filming took place in Corn Street and outside Harbour Hotel, while interior filming took place in the city’s Bottle Yard Studios.

Will there be a Rivals season 2?

So far, there has been no confirmation of a season 2 of Rivals. However, there’s a total of 11 books in the Rutshire Chronicles, on which the show is based. This means there’s still a lot of material left to use, and the runaway success of the series could be positive in terms of that second season being greenlit.

Many fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter,) were quick to call for the series to be renewed. One person wrote, “I just finished Rivals...My mental state? Not okay. That ending though... seriously! We need season 2, there’s way more story that needs to be told!”

Another added, “Just binge watched all of Disney+ Rivals. Loved every second. Watching Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson was a complete joy. The whole thing is bonkers in the best way, please tell me season 2 is on its way!”