Jennifer Lopez’s romantic blush pink outfit is a lesson in effortless satin skirt styling

Considering that JLo is currently out and about promoting her new film Office Romance, it’s no surprise that she’s been opting for romantic shades of blush pink when it comes to her press tour outfits.

Earlier this week, she stepped out in New York City wearing an ensemble by Anna October, a brand known for celebrating femininity and elegance. JLo’s look was the epitome of this, with her blush-pink, finely knitted cardigan and pink satin maxi slip skirt feeling very elegant.

A pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Elle leather-and-PVC heeled mules completed her look; their transparent design created a sleek, streamlined effect against the long hem of her skirt. Elegantly pared-back was the theme of the rest of the outfit, too; JLo’s V-neck cardigan hugged her figure, while the skirt skimmed her hips and thighs before falling into a fluid, straight shape.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Recreate JLo's Powder Pink Look

Never one to shy away from a contemporary look, JLo's choice of blush print tapped into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 beautifully. Soft and feminine in hue, sorbet shades remain a great choice for both smart and casual occasions this season, but of course, the pastel shade is one we see regularly returning each summer, making it a great investment.

When it comes to styling pink, it’s a very versatile hue, and works well with other pastels, with denim of all colours, as well as teaming with other neutrals. Thanks to its romantic connotations, it's also a great colour choice for date night outfit ideas.

While she matched her blush pink hues, JLo did bring in contrasting textures to add depth to her outfit. From the fine knit of her top to the silky appearance of her satin slip skirt, while the tones matched, the contrast in fabrics created interest in the pretty outfit; a great tip when using tonal styling, don't forget to play with texture and fabric.