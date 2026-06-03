Jennifer Lopez’s romantic blush pink outfit is a lesson in effortless satin skirt styling
If you’ve been wondering how to style this tricky staple this summer, look no further
Considering that JLo is currently out and about promoting her new film Office Romance, it’s no surprise that she’s been opting for romantic shades of blush pink when it comes to her press tour outfits.
Earlier this week, she stepped out in New York City wearing an ensemble by Anna October, a brand known for celebrating femininity and elegance. JLo’s look was the epitome of this, with her blush-pink, finely knitted cardigan and pink satin maxi slip skirt feeling very elegant.
A pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Elle leather-and-PVC heeled mules completed her look; their transparent design created a sleek, streamlined effect against the long hem of her skirt. Elegantly pared-back was the theme of the rest of the outfit, too; JLo’s V-neck cardigan hugged her figure, while the skirt skimmed her hips and thighs before falling into a fluid, straight shape.
Recreate JLo's Powder Pink Look
With a flattering slim fit, this button-up cardigan is one that can transition from day to evening with ease. Wear it with jeans for a relaxed look, or use it as the perfect example of how to style a satin slip skirt or A-line design when you need something dressier.
With a slender stiletto heel, despite the transparent straps, this is a surprisingly versatile shoe. Pairing well with blush hues, they will work well with all manner of summer wedding guest dresses, as well as adding a dressy finish to jeans ensembles.
While JLo opted for a satin texture to contrast the knit of her cardigan, this Next skirt offers a more casual look thanks to its linen texture. Crafted from breathable fabrics, it's an ideal choice for what to wear in the heat, with a wonderfully sporty feel.
Never one to shy away from a contemporary look, JLo's choice of blush print tapped into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 beautifully. Soft and feminine in hue, sorbet shades remain a great choice for both smart and casual occasions this season, but of course, the pastel shade is one we see regularly returning each summer, making it a great investment.
When it comes to styling pink, it’s a very versatile hue, and works well with other pastels, with denim of all colours, as well as teaming with other neutrals. Thanks to its romantic connotations, it's also a great colour choice for date night outfit ideas.
While she matched her blush pink hues, JLo did bring in contrasting textures to add depth to her outfit. From the fine knit of her top to the silky appearance of her satin slip skirt, while the tones matched, the contrast in fabrics created interest in the pretty outfit; a great tip when using tonal styling, don't forget to play with texture and fabric.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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