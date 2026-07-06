Step aside, blush – Lorraine Kelly's Phase Eight Wimbledon dress makes a case for embracing pomegranate pink

Lorraine Kelly has made a strong case for swapping blush pinks for something much brighter this summer. Seen at Wimbledon yesterday, she chose a vibrant pomegranate-hued dress from Phase Eight, creating an uplifting event-ready look.

Whilst soft blush tones have been a notable part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, richer, punchier shades of pink are an eye-catching alternative. Pomegranate pink feels so mood-boosting, making it a great tone to embrace if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding – especially when it's styled with gold accessories.

Lorraine's Wimbledon attire included the Carey dress from Phase Eight, teamed with a pair of luxurious gold-strap heeled espadrilles from Office. She completed the look with a small shoulder bag featuring brown leather and canvas from Italian brand Neo 87100.