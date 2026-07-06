Step aside, blush – Lorraine Kelly's Phase Eight Wimbledon dress makes a case for embracing pomegranate pink
Punchy, vibrant and stylish, this shade deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe
Lorraine Kelly has made a strong case for swapping blush pinks for something much brighter this summer. Seen at Wimbledon yesterday, she chose a vibrant pomegranate-hued dress from Phase Eight, creating an uplifting event-ready look.
Whilst soft blush tones have been a notable part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, richer, punchier shades of pink are an eye-catching alternative. Pomegranate pink feels so mood-boosting, making it a great tone to embrace if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding – especially when it's styled with gold accessories.
Lorraine's Wimbledon attire included the Carey dress from Phase Eight, teamed with a pair of luxurious gold-strap heeled espadrilles from Office. She completed the look with a small shoulder bag featuring brown leather and canvas from Italian brand Neo 87100.
exact match
Phase Eight has fast become a go-to place for occasionwear dresses, and the Carey silhouette is one of the brand's best-selling designs. This beautiful, rich pink version has a flattering waist-belt and sweet puff sleeves.
exact match
These gold-heeled espadrilles not only look the part, but they are a practical choice for outdoor events. The wedge heel offers extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto, and you don't have to worry about them sinking into the ground.
If you're looking for a beautiful yet versatile handbag, this Eliza clutch should be a top contender. It features a timeless and enduring silhouette with its envelope opening, and it can be carried as a clutch or worn with the detachable strap on your shoulder.
Embrace pigmented shades of pink with this linen maxi dress. It has a breezy silhouette with loose sleeves and a tiered hem. Shop more woman&home Phase Eight sale favourites here.