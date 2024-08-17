Lorraine Kelly just wore the most flattering puff sleeve, vibrant orange dress off the high street - and it's on sale today

Lorraine Kelly looked stunning in a bright and bold orange dress as she stepped out to promote her new book release - and the piece is the perfect statement-making staple.

We all love a neutral toned outfit, with the soft and subtle colours being super versatile and easy to style - which is a key factor to consider when creating your autumn capsule wardrobe. But recent celebrity style has us rethinking our reliance on more subtle shades.

Just days after we found the ultimate colourful style inspiration in Fearne Cotton's shimmering yellow dress and leopard print sandals look, Lorraine Kelly has stepped out in a stunning orange midi dress and has us desperate to add some more daring and bold colour to our wardrobes.

Appearing at the Edinburgh Book Festival to speak about her novel The Island Swimmer, the presenter and author stood out from the crowds in a bright and bold orange midi dress from the high street store Phase Eight.

The dress was the perfect choice for a summer's evening in the Scottish city, with it's beautiful puffed sleeves, crisp collar and contemporary zip front detail, as well as its tie-belt and textured fabric, creating a modern yet timeless look.

Shop Orange Midi Dresses

EXACT MATCH Phase Eight Carey Orange Checked Textured Midi Dress Was £119, Now £99 at PhaseEight Made with a stunning, modern-feeling textured fabric, this vibrant midi dress is a great option for both elevated casualwear and more formal-feeling events. With short puffed sleeves and a zip front detail, it gives the timeless midi dress a contemporary feel while the classic silhouette allows for easy styling. We'd pair it with some strappy heels or a pair of casual sandals. Oliver Bonas Orange Embroidered V-Neck Button Down Midi Dress £85 at Oliver Bonas With the same subtle pattern detailing across its fabric, this orange midi dress from Oliver Bonas is a great alternative to Lorraine's vibrant piece. It features a stunning wavy embroidered pattern, with matching buttons running down its front for some added interest. The sweet ruffles across the sleeves and chest create a lovely silhouette - and it's got pockets! ASOS Racer Crinkle Midi Sundress £32 at ASOS A more casual and comfortable take on the orange midi dress, this ASOS piece looses none of it's style for the comfort it offers. The soft, lightly wrinkled fabric keeps the piece casual while it's classic silhouette offers a timeless and elevated feel. We love the scooped back and sleeveless design and can see this dress transitioning effortlessly between the summer and autumn months with some clever layering.

Lorraine styled the piece expertly, with a pair of modern drop detail earrings tying into the dress's contemporary style while her chic, sleek up-do hairstyle, that let the statement collar of the dress shine, played more into her outfit's timeless silhouette.

From the tiny peak that we can see in her Instagram snaps, she seems to be carrying a sleek black handbag over one shoulder. It'd be a great, simple choice of accessory to let the dress's bright colour shine and, while the outfit would look great with a casual shoe like a pair of white trainers or some black sandals like the Hush Puppies pair that are an affordable alternative to Birkenstocks, we'd guess that Lorraine opted for some simple black heels to tie in to both her choice of handbag and the book event's more formal feel.