Rixo's size-inclusive collection with Billie Bhatia has us dreaming of Ibiza - don't miss the periwinkle blue dress everyone wants

Rixo is on a roll when it comes to collaborations recently. From the Ciao Lucia line to the Dragon Diffusion bag collection, I'm beginning to realise where all my money has gone...

Next up for the British clothing brand is a 16-piece collection with plus-size writer and podcaster Billie Bhatia. Available now in UK sizes 6 to 26, it's pictured on the website against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza, and frankly I'm finding it difficult to narrow it down to just one piece to buy.

Billie said of the collection: “Rixo has been a brand that I have relied on time and time again to see me through important moments in my life where I have wanted to look and feel my best. The care and dedication that goes into crafting each piece, makes me feel considered and seen.

"Creating a collection of pieces that I know every woman in my life would look and feel their absolute best in, is more than I could have imaged."

She called the designs: "bountiful in unrestrictive silhouettes, lush fabrications, joyful prints, and mood-boosting colour. To me this collection is sartorial serotonin, it is freeing and fun and created to enable good vibes only.”

Like Billie, I've turned to Rixo for some of the biggest moments of my life - getting engaged, friends birthdays and other big occasions. So if you're on the fence about investing, trust me when I say you'll fall in love.

Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey added: “Collaborating with Billie has been such a natural fit; she’s someone we’ve worked closely with for years and whose input we’ve always deeply valued. This collection feels like an exciting evolution for us - new silhouettes, a fresh resort mood, but still unmistakably Rixo in spirit and colour.