Rixo's size-inclusive collection with Billie Bhatia has us dreaming of Ibiza - don't miss the periwinkle blue dress everyone wants
Undoubtedly the most beautiful dresses you'll see today, Billie calls it "sartorial serotonin"
Rixo is on a roll when it comes to collaborations recently. From the Ciao Lucia line to the Dragon Diffusion bag collection, I'm beginning to realise where all my money has gone...
Next up for the British clothing brand is a 16-piece collection with plus-size writer and podcaster Billie Bhatia. Available now in UK sizes 6 to 26, it's pictured on the website against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza, and frankly I'm finding it difficult to narrow it down to just one piece to buy.
Billie said of the collection: “Rixo has been a brand that I have relied on time and time again to see me through important moments in my life where I have wanted to look and feel my best. The care and dedication that goes into crafting each piece, makes me feel considered and seen.
"Creating a collection of pieces that I know every woman in my life would look and feel their absolute best in, is more than I could have imaged."
She called the designs: "bountiful in unrestrictive silhouettes, lush fabrications, joyful prints, and mood-boosting colour. To me this collection is sartorial serotonin, it is freeing and fun and created to enable good vibes only.”
Shop the collection
Selling fast
In a matter of hours, seven sizes of this dress have already sold out. Get it before it's gone, and be the 'something blue' at your next wedding. I love the shoulder cut outs and tiered sleeves.
Quite simply, the dress of dreams. The loose fit and lightweight silk make it one of the best summer dresses for the heatwave, and I love the broderie anglaise trim.
Postcard prints are huge news for summer 2025 and this T-shirt ticks all the right boxes for me. Wear it long into autumn with jeans to remind you of the long hot summer!
Billie has designed a line that is clearly very true to her stye. Doesn't she look blooming beautiful in this floral print gown? Another contender for best wedding guest dresses, for sure.
Linen is essential for summer, and this pretty dress is one you'll be wearing for years to come. The Seventies vibe is gorgeous, and I could see this working for a bride getting married abroad, whether that's for the actual ceremony or celebrations surrounding the big day.
Like Billie, I've turned to Rixo for some of the biggest moments of my life - getting engaged, friends birthdays and other big occasions. So if you're on the fence about investing, trust me when I say you'll fall in love.
Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey added: “Collaborating with Billie has been such a natural fit; she’s someone we’ve worked closely with for years and whose input we’ve always deeply valued. This collection feels like an exciting evolution for us - new silhouettes, a fresh resort mood, but still unmistakably Rixo in spirit and colour.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.