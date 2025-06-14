Postcard prints are everywhere right now – it’s the fun fashion trend I'll be investing in for my upcoming holidays

Fruity and tropical patterns will inject all kinds of joy into your wardrobe for the coming weeks.

a mix of model and cut out shots of postcard patterned peices
(Image credit: Nobody's Child, Vero Moda, Anthropologie, Oliver Bonas)
If, like me, you have a holiday booked for summer, you're probably busy dreaming about sandy shores and what to pack in your suitcase. I've been browsing for some new pieces to wear in the sun, and while doing so, I’ve noticed a trend emerging that seems to be popping up at most brands - and that’s postcard prints.

Everywhere I’ve looked recently, I've found shirts, trousers, and dresses covered with cheerful fruit, florals and beachy prints that look like a snapshot from an exotic getaway and have a playful feel to them that I love. The sketched designs are perfect for wearing while you are away, but also for adding a little vacay-vibe to your wardrobe if you haven’t got any trips in the diary.

The look is bold and bright, but very wearable, and it’s a spring/summer trend that I will definitely be investing in for the coming weeks. I have fallen particularly hard for the Nobody’s Child Cassidy dress, which is covered in an illustrated stamp-style print and comes complete with ruffles and a tiered skirt detail. It’s probably my favourite postcard piece so far, but there are so many to choose from. I have rounded up some of the best below.

Wish you were here! Shop the postcard print trend

Nobody's Child , Cream Printed Cassidy Dress
Nobody's Child
Cream Printed Cassidy Dress

I love how this dress is styled on the model - the slouchy woven bag and lace-up sandals are the perfect finishing touches and it's an easy look for a day in the sun.

Mint Velvet , Postcard Print Resort Shirt
Mint Velvet
Postcard Print Resort Shirt

The softer blue tones give this one a worn-in and retro feel, and it'll sit really well with your cropped jeans and pumps. If co-ords are you thing, there's a matching pair of shorts available too.

Miss Selfridge , Tie Shoulder Postcard Print Maxi

Miss Selfridge
Tie Shoulder Postcard Print Maxi

The patchwork of postcards on this one is really fun. If the strappy design isn't for you, try layering it over a fresh white T-shirt and add some shiny jewels. You'll be all set.

H&M, Printed Linen Shirt

H&M
Printed Linen Shirt

This foodie covered shirt has a more minimal feel compared to the tiled patterned pieces but ticks off the trend perfectly. Wear it open over a white vest and linen trousers.

Vero Moda , Tropical Postcard Print Tie Front Shirt
Vero Moda
Tropical Postcard Print Tie Front Shirt

Sunset tones give this trend a moodier spin but this shirt will still feel really joyful to wear. Buddy it up with your best barrel leg jeans for easy daytime cool.

Oliver Bonas , Summer Tropical Print Wide Leg Trousers
Oliver Bonas
Summer Tropical Print Wide Leg Trousers

Wide-leg trousers are comfy and breezy for the warm weather months, and this arty pair are one of the best of the season. Try tucking in a block colour T-shirt and finish with oversized sunglasses.

Anthropologie , Ibiza Print Ava Midi Dress
By Anthropologie
Ibiza Print Ava Midi Dress

This Ibiza-inspired dress has softer tones that may be a little more wearable for anybody who feels daunted by brighter shades. A denim jacket will add a casual feel, or finish with a clutch bag and wedges for date night.

While the postcard prints are bright and busy, they can be worn and styled in the same way as your favourite animal print separates or floral pieces. I will team a patterned shirt with jeans or a swishy skirt, and a dress will look great all by itself with just a pair of wedges and a straw bag.

Postcard prints are bursting with summer joy, and I promise that whichever piece you go for, it’ll transport you into holiday mode every time you wear it.

