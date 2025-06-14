Postcard prints are everywhere right now – it’s the fun fashion trend I'll be investing in for my upcoming holidays
Fruity and tropical patterns will inject all kinds of joy into your wardrobe for the coming weeks.
If, like me, you have a holiday booked for summer, you're probably busy dreaming about sandy shores and what to pack in your suitcase. I've been browsing for some new pieces to wear in the sun, and while doing so, I’ve noticed a trend emerging that seems to be popping up at most brands - and that’s postcard prints.
Everywhere I’ve looked recently, I've found shirts, trousers, and dresses covered with cheerful fruit, florals and beachy prints that look like a snapshot from an exotic getaway and have a playful feel to them that I love. The sketched designs are perfect for wearing while you are away, but also for adding a little vacay-vibe to your wardrobe if you haven’t got any trips in the diary.
The look is bold and bright, but very wearable, and it’s a spring/summer trend that I will definitely be investing in for the coming weeks. I have fallen particularly hard for the Nobody’s Child Cassidy dress, which is covered in an illustrated stamp-style print and comes complete with ruffles and a tiered skirt detail. It’s probably my favourite postcard piece so far, but there are so many to choose from. I have rounded up some of the best below.
Wish you were here! Shop the postcard print trend
The softer blue tones give this one a worn-in and retro feel, and it'll sit really well with your cropped jeans and pumps. If co-ords are you thing, there's a matching pair of shorts available too.
Sunset tones give this trend a moodier spin but this shirt will still feel really joyful to wear. Buddy it up with your best barrel leg jeans for easy daytime cool.
While the postcard prints are bright and busy, they can be worn and styled in the same way as your favourite animal print separates or floral pieces. I will team a patterned shirt with jeans or a swishy skirt, and a dress will look great all by itself with just a pair of wedges and a straw bag.
Postcard prints are bursting with summer joy, and I promise that whichever piece you go for, it’ll transport you into holiday mode every time you wear it.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
