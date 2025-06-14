Postcard prints are everywhere right now – it’s the fun fashion trend I'll be investing in for my upcoming holidays

If, like me, you have a holiday booked for summer, you're probably busy dreaming about sandy shores and what to pack in your suitcase. I've been browsing for some new pieces to wear in the sun, and while doing so, I’ve noticed a trend emerging that seems to be popping up at most brands - and that’s postcard prints.

Everywhere I’ve looked recently, I've found shirts, trousers, and dresses covered with cheerful fruit, florals and beachy prints that look like a snapshot from an exotic getaway and have a playful feel to them that I love. The sketched designs are perfect for wearing while you are away, but also for adding a little vacay-vibe to your wardrobe if you haven’t got any trips in the diary.

The look is bold and bright, but very wearable, and it’s a spring/summer trend that I will definitely be investing in for the coming weeks. I have fallen particularly hard for the Nobody’s Child Cassidy dress, which is covered in an illustrated stamp-style print and comes complete with ruffles and a tiered skirt detail. It’s probably my favourite postcard piece so far, but there are so many to choose from. I have rounded up some of the best below.

Wish you were here! Shop the postcard print trend

Nobody's Child Cream Printed Cassidy Dress £88 at Nobody's Child I love how this dress is styled on the model - the slouchy woven bag and lace-up sandals are the perfect finishing touches and it's an easy look for a day in the sun.

While the postcard prints are bright and busy, they can be worn and styled in the same way as your favourite animal print separates or floral pieces. I will team a patterned shirt with jeans or a swishy skirt, and a dress will look great all by itself with just a pair of wedges and a straw bag.

Postcard prints are bursting with summer joy, and I promise that whichever piece you go for, it’ll transport you into holiday mode every time you wear it.