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Trust me – these 15 new arrivals at Next are worth shopping for a summer wardrobe refresh

From breezy linen shirts to supportive swimwear, Next's new collection is summer-ready... are you?

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Your summer may already be booked and busy with exotic holiday destinations or sunny staycations, but is your wardrobe ready for the season ahead? It's around about now that it's worth reassessing your summer capsule wardrobe, and Next's new-in collection hits the nail on the head.

Something that I love about shopping at Next is that its collections remain affordable whilst not compromising on quality or style. For items that are often made solely from cotton or breathable linen, its accessible price points remain some of the best on the high street. And this season, the new-in collection is better than ever, leaning into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 with playful polka dots, bright summery tones and lots of timeless stripes.

15 Next new-in pieces worth shopping

Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe for an upcoming holiday or searching for pieces that you can wear all season long, Next's new-in collection has plenty to offer. When temperatures rise, it's worth prioritising breathable fabrics, such as linen or cotton, as well as choosing cuts that are looser and relaxed to ensure you stay comfortable in the heat, and this collection offers both those things.

Next's new-in collection also has a range of beautiful occasion-ready dresses and colourful tailored pieces too. So it's worth browsing if you have any upcoming events or special occasions this summer, as well as warm-weather getaways.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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