Trust me – these 15 new arrivals at Next are worth shopping for a summer wardrobe refresh
From breezy linen shirts to supportive swimwear, Next's new collection is summer-ready... are you?
Your summer may already be booked and busy with exotic holiday destinations or sunny staycations, but is your wardrobe ready for the season ahead? It's around about now that it's worth reassessing your summer capsule wardrobe, and Next's new-in collection hits the nail on the head.
Something that I love about shopping at Next is that its collections remain affordable whilst not compromising on quality or style. For items that are often made solely from cotton or breathable linen, its accessible price points remain some of the best on the high street. And this season, the new-in collection is better than ever, leaning into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 with playful polka dots, bright summery tones and lots of timeless stripes.
Whether you're looking for an elegant dress for dining alfresco or you're hunting for the chic and supportive swimwear, Next's new-in collection has it all. Not only does this range have practical, stylish clothing options, but they have a range of accessories, including sandals and beach bags, that are worth noting too. These are the 15 pieces worth shopping.
15 Next new-in pieces worth shopping
When temperatures soar, nothing quite beats a relaxed linen shirt. Due to its natural breathability, linen keeps you cool in the heat, making this playful pink shirt practical and stylish. Team with the matching shorts for a coordinated finish.
If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, christening or a summer garden party, this beautiful pink dress will work wonders. The voluminous sleeves and structured waist form a flattering silhouette.
These gold mules feature a cushioned mid-sole to soften each step you take. Their shiny metallic finish makes them perfect for elevating the simplest of looks from white jeans outfits to breezy summer dresses.
This linen-blend skirt features a flattering drop-waist design that sits neatly on your hips and has a smooth panel across your stomach. The soft A-line shape falls into a maxi-length. Style with a simple cotton t-shirt or the matching top.
Already a best-selling style at Next, these linen-blend trousers feature a deep indigo colour that mimics dark-wash denim. Wear everyday with your best white trainers, or dress up with heeled sandals.
This smocked top is beautifully textured and features a flattering peplum hem that will accentuate your waist and skim over your tummy. This blouse is ideal for sunny smart-casual outfits paired with straight-leg jeans and leather sandals.
Next is home to some of the best tummy control swimsuits, and this vibrant red design has to be one of my favourites. The warm crimson shade will look excellent paired with a cool blue or navy beach cover-up.
Stripes are just as trendy as polka dots this year, and these wide-leg trousers offer the chicest way to embrace the trend. What's great about a pair of statement trousers is that they do all the hard work for you, styled with a broderie white blouse or navy t-shirt.
This denim shirt dress is the kind of piece that you can rely on – especially when you're searching "what should I wear today". This design is made specifically for those with bigger busts, and it comes in sizes UK 6-28.
Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe for an upcoming holiday or searching for pieces that you can wear all season long, Next's new-in collection has plenty to offer. When temperatures rise, it's worth prioritising breathable fabrics, such as linen or cotton, as well as choosing cuts that are looser and relaxed to ensure you stay comfortable in the heat, and this collection offers both those things.
Next's new-in collection also has a range of beautiful occasion-ready dresses and colourful tailored pieces too. So it's worth browsing if you have any upcoming events or special occasions this summer, as well as warm-weather getaways.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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