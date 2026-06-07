Mint Velvet's latest linen launch has me excited for the next heatwave - my wardrobe is ready

When it comes to what to wear in the heat, nothing quite compares to linen. Lightweight and breathable, despite its sunshine-ready qualities, linen can get a bit of a bad rep, as a little boring or frumpy. In the past, linen pieces were often loose and shapeless smock dresses or baggy trousers, but thankfully, these days, the material has made its way to the core ranges from some of the best high street brands, so you can get your fashion fix while feeling comfortable in the sun.

A perfect example of linen’s modern upgrade is the latest drop from Mint Velvet. Ticking off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, while still feeling timeless, you’re bound to find a piece or two that will work with your wardrobe. And I love the wide range of colours to choose from, with everything from zesty orange and fuchsia to royal blue and emerald available. Every piece will act like a shot of dopamine for your closet, without feeling OTT, and the classic silhouettes help to soften the brighter tones for a grown-up finish.

The collection covers all bases – whether you’re on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses or a relaxed shirt for the school run, this range will have exactly what you need. It is a real blend of dressy show-stoppers and low-key staples that are all made from sunshine-ready linen, so you’ll be sorted for whatever you have planned this summer.

Shop Mint Velvet's Linen Range

Mint Velvet Pink Linen Blend Tie Detail Maxi Dress £160 at Mint Velvet Made from a linen and viscose blend with a cotton lining, I'll be wearing this for summer nuptials. It'll keep me cool during the ceremony as well as on the dancefloor, all with a statement colour. The well-placed ruching at the sides accentuates my curves and will create them on straighter frames. The short sleeves and V-neck front have a romantic feel. With a structured top half, the elasticated back panel, and adjustable ties on the short sleeves ensure it's still comfortable to wear. I'll style it with silver heels and a clutch. Mint Velvet Orange Linen Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers £99 at Mint Velvet I love bright colours, but I wouldn't have considered orange trousers before; they're more versatile than expected. The relaxed shape is comfy to wear, and I have worn them with a fitted vest and pumps, as well as with an oversized white shirt and chunky sandals. I've enjoyed the lift that the zesty hue brought to my simpler tops. The drawstring waist means you can adjust the fit, and they are available in short and long lengths. I've been wearing the bottoms with some understated basics, but you can also create a co-ord with the matching shirt. Mint Velvet Lilac Linen Puff Sleeve Top £99 at Mint Velvet When it comes to the key spring/summer colour trends for 2026, pastel hues are up there, and this lilac top shows off the aesthetic nicely. I love the exaggerated puff sleeves and the delicate scalloped edging, which all work to give it a high-end feel, and it means it can easily be dressed up or down. The cute covered buttons and wavy trim bring a very pretty feel to this linen top. I wore it with my polka dot denim for brunch with friends, but it will work just as well with cream tailored trousers for the office or as the answer to how to style a satin slip skirt for date night.

Shop More From The Mint Velvet Linen Collection

Mint Velvet Pink Linen Blend Asymmetric Waistcoat £110 at Mint Velvet Waistcoats are everywhere right now, and this baby pink number is one of the best. The asymmetric front gives it a modern spin without being too much and it'll buddy up well with skinny jeans and heels. Mint Velvet Blue Linen Sunray Button Mini Dress £140 at Mint Velvet Some wow-worthy golden buttons at the front give this otherwise simple shift dress a glam upgrade that will work equally well for a walk in the park as it will for cocktail hour. Mint Velvet Yellow Ramie Drop Waist Midi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet Drop waist skirts like this one are still big news, so it makes sense to add one to your wardrobe. Team with a floral blouse, a slogan t-shirt and your best white trainers, and you'll have a fresh new weekend outfit.

After the heatwave of last week, my wardrobe was feeling very unprepared for summer, but this collection has fixed that. As well as feeling wonderfully breezy against my skin, and bringing me joy with the colour, each piece has been designed to flatter and fit beautifully, too.

Just like the rest of Mint Velvet’s range, the cut of each piece feels considered and high-end, and details like drawstring waists, ruched panels and subtle peplum hems all worked well to accentuate curves and define my shape.

If you're not so keen on brights, there are some softer, neutral options in the mix too - try the White Scallop Trim Trousers or Brown Linen Blend Shirt for a low-key take on summer dressing. Whatever you go for, linen is absolutely timeless, so you can invest in any of the above knowing that you can wear your items on repeat this summer to look and feel cool.