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Mint Velvet's latest linen launch has me excited for the next heatwave - my wardrobe is ready

This hero range is packed full of summer-ready buys that will keep you cool and comfortable

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matilda wearing three outfits from mint velvet
(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)
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When it comes to what to wear in the heat, nothing quite compares to linen. Lightweight and breathable, despite its sunshine-ready qualities, linen can get a bit of a bad rep, as a little boring or frumpy. In the past, linen pieces were often loose and shapeless smock dresses or baggy trousers, but thankfully, these days, the material has made its way to the core ranges from some of the best high street brands, so you can get your fashion fix while feeling comfortable in the sun.

A perfect example of linen’s modern upgrade is the latest drop from Mint Velvet. Ticking off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, while still feeling timeless, you’re bound to find a piece or two that will work with your wardrobe. And I love the wide range of colours to choose from, with everything from zesty orange and fuchsia to royal blue and emerald available. Every piece will act like a shot of dopamine for your closet, without feeling OTT, and the classic silhouettes help to soften the brighter tones for a grown-up finish.

The collection covers all bases – whether you’re on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses or a relaxed shirt for the school run, this range will have exactly what you need. It is a real blend of dressy show-stoppers and low-key staples that are all made from sunshine-ready linen, so you’ll be sorted for whatever you have planned this summer.

Shop Mint Velvet's Linen Range

Shop More From The Mint Velvet Linen Collection

After the heatwave of last week, my wardrobe was feeling very unprepared for summer, but this collection has fixed that. As well as feeling wonderfully breezy against my skin, and bringing me joy with the colour, each piece has been designed to flatter and fit beautifully, too.

Just like the rest of Mint Velvet’s range, the cut of each piece feels considered and high-end, and details like drawstring waists, ruched panels and subtle peplum hems all worked well to accentuate curves and define my shape.

If you're not so keen on brights, there are some softer, neutral options in the mix too - try the White Scallop Trim Trousers or Brown Linen Blend Shirt for a low-key take on summer dressing. Whatever you go for, linen is absolutely timeless, so you can invest in any of the above knowing that you can wear your items on repeat this summer to look and feel cool.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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